that's because we have no water storage to grow crops forced into harvesting the sun it'll power your microwave to bad you won't have anything to put in it
Newsome blocks anything/anyone and everything/everyone he doesn't receive kickbacks from (just check the donations lists for proof positive)
I understand wanting clean energy… what I understand is how they expect to solve climate change by strip mining millions of tons of earth and expect that it won’t create a whole other issue! Should we talk about how petroleum based products are still needed to make the panels and turbines? Should we talk about the “hot zones” large solar fields create, the destruction of wildlife and migration patterns.. the list goes on. His plan does more damage than fixing anything. But look at the subsidies for energy companies that are raising rates 20-30%. This isn’t about protecting the planet it’s about lining his pockets. We saw the same thing when he lied about CA providing American made masks ( when they were actually made in china, failed testing twice before “getting it right” and distributed by a CA company) why insist on using a particular company ( later found that he had investment interest in) even though they failed to meet the standards. This guy needs to go…
Comments / 16