Kings County, CA

Comments / 16

Gary Weeks
4d ago

that's because we have no water storage to grow crops forced into harvesting the sun it'll power your microwave to bad you won't have anything to put in it

Reply
20
SHhhhhhhHH
3d ago

Newsome blocks anything/anyone and everything/everyone he doesn't receive kickbacks from (just check the donations lists for proof positive)

Reply
10
MrMayhem
3d ago

I understand wanting clean energy… what I understand is how they expect to solve climate change by strip mining millions of tons of earth and expect that it won’t create a whole other issue! Should we talk about how petroleum based products are still needed to make the panels and turbines? Should we talk about the “hot zones” large solar fields create, the destruction of wildlife and migration patterns.. the list goes on. His plan does more damage than fixing anything. But look at the subsidies for energy companies that are raising rates 20-30%. This isn’t about protecting the planet it’s about lining his pockets. We saw the same thing when he lied about CA providing American made masks ( when they were actually made in china, failed testing twice before “getting it right” and distributed by a CA company) why insist on using a particular company ( later found that he had investment interest in) even though they failed to meet the standards. This guy needs to go…

Reply(1)
11
The Week

Newsom unveils plan to store more water as California gets drier

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday released a plan to capture and store more water as the state faces a hotter, drier future, the Los Angeles Times reports. With California expecting an estimated 10 percent decrease in its water supply by 2040 due to rising temperatures and decreasing runoff, the plan calls for accelerating infrastructure, including recycling more wastewater and desalinating seawater and brackish groundwater, and reducing water use by 8.4 million households.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Top California environment official leaving state government

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jared Blumenfeld, California's top environmental regulator and a key climate adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom, will leave the administration at the end of the month, Newsom announced Friday. Newsom, a Democrat, appointed Blumenfeld as secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency on his first day...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Newsom rolls out new water plan. What’s in it?

As California’s drought worsens, Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled out a wide-ranging plan aiming to address the state’s long-term water issues. Newsom outlined a number of objectives, including a hope to increase recycling of resources, adding millions of acre-feet of storage capacity, and tackling the state’s complicated and contentious water rights system, among other topics.
CALIFORNIA STATE
redlandscommunitynews.com

County ballot measure could lead to secession from California

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a measure on the November ballot that would allow the board to go after the county’s fair share of resources. The measure includes language that would allow secession from California. Although, secession would be an extreme outcome of...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors

The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

VP Harris, Gov. Newsom coming home to the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events Thursday morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields

A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
