Thousand Oaks, CA

scvnews.com

Aug. 28: Author Dave Berg Presents ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos

The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark presents: “Sundays at the Landmark” on Sunday, Aug. 28, with Dave Berg. He will present “Stories to Share.”. Berg, author of “Behind the Curtain” as he steps back in time to share the highlights of his career with Jay Leno and tales learned at his mother’s knee.
FILLMORE, CA
scvnews.com

Logix Foundation Donates $5K to Carousel Ranch

Carousel Ranch, which is located in Agua Dulce, was presented with a $5,000 donation from the Logix Federal Credit Union Community Stars Foundation. Logix supports the community through its nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation, Community Stars. In 2007, Logix employees developed the Community Stars Foundation to support local charities through financial donations and volunteerism. Logix employees make voluntary contributions to sponsored charities through payroll deductions and special fund-raising events.
AGUA DULCE, CA
scvnews.com

Valley 200 List Recognizes SCVEDC BOD Members, CEO

The SCVEDC would like to congratulate everyone who made this years list of most influential leaders in the region, including our their President & CEO, Holly Schroeder. Several members of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors have also been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s Valley 200 list announced on Aug. 1.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Aug 27: Santa Clarita to Host Free Tire Collection Event

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their used tires at the free tire collection event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event will take place at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot located at 19201 Via Princessa. In partnership with...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: County Moves to Medium Community Level

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,995 new cases countywide and 112 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,922, county case totals to 3,351,082 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 87,950, with 492 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Thursday COVID Roundup: 107 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional local deaths and 107 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 15 new deaths and 4,345 new cases countywide. Currently, there are 1,098 people hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 12,387,000 individuals tested; 24% of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports Two Additional Deaths For SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,514 new cases countywide and 92 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,888, county case totals to 3,342,851 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 87,731, with 492 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

County To Proclaim Aug. 2022 Student Loan Debt Awareness Month

During the upcoming Aug 9. meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are set to proclaim this August as Student Debt Awareness Month. The motion submitted by supervisors Hilda L. Solis, is part of the meetings consent calendar, which is a collection of motions that are approved or declined with one vote.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
