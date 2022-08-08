Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Major supermarket chain opens another new grocery store location in Thousand OaksKristen WaltersThousand Oaks, CA
Watching Fabio Hit on My Friend at the Car Wash[Bad] Ideas | ScriptdogWest Hollywood, CA
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Popular Smashburger Pop-Up Restaurant Heavy Handed Will Launch First Restaurant In LABryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Related
scvnews.com
Aug. 28: Author Dave Berg Presents ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark presents: “Sundays at the Landmark” on Sunday, Aug. 28, with Dave Berg. He will present “Stories to Share.”. Berg, author of “Behind the Curtain” as he steps back in time to share the highlights of his career with Jay Leno and tales learned at his mother’s knee.
scvnews.com
Logix Foundation Donates $5K to Carousel Ranch
Carousel Ranch, which is located in Agua Dulce, was presented with a $5,000 donation from the Logix Federal Credit Union Community Stars Foundation. Logix supports the community through its nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation, Community Stars. In 2007, Logix employees developed the Community Stars Foundation to support local charities through financial donations and volunteerism. Logix employees make voluntary contributions to sponsored charities through payroll deductions and special fund-raising events.
scvnews.com
Valley 200 List Recognizes SCVEDC BOD Members, CEO
The SCVEDC would like to congratulate everyone who made this years list of most influential leaders in the region, including our their President & CEO, Holly Schroeder. Several members of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors have also been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s Valley 200 list announced on Aug. 1.
scvnews.com
Aug 27: Santa Clarita to Host Free Tire Collection Event
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their used tires at the free tire collection event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event will take place at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot located at 19201 Via Princessa. In partnership with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: County Moves to Medium Community Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,995 new cases countywide and 112 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,922, county case totals to 3,351,082 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 87,950, with 492 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
scvnews.com
Thursday COVID Roundup: 107 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional local deaths and 107 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 15 new deaths and 4,345 new cases countywide. Currently, there are 1,098 people hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 12,387,000 individuals tested; 24% of...
scvnews.com
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports Two Additional Deaths For SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,514 new cases countywide and 92 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,888, county case totals to 3,342,851 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 87,731, with 492 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
scvnews.com
County To Proclaim Aug. 2022 Student Loan Debt Awareness Month
During the upcoming Aug 9. meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are set to proclaim this August as Student Debt Awareness Month. The motion submitted by supervisors Hilda L. Solis, is part of the meetings consent calendar, which is a collection of motions that are approved or declined with one vote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scvnews.com
Aug. 17-Sept. 5: LASD Will Increase End-of-Summer DUI Patrols, Checkpoints
As the summer travel season wraps up, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to be responsible and never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. “Whether traveling locally or taking a longer road trip to see friends and family, please have a game plan for how...
Comments / 0