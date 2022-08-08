Job Opening: General Assignment Reporter

Walt Disney Television and KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television station in San Francisco, is seeking a smart, dedicated and aggressive multi-skilled journalist who loves to dig and enterprise lead stories. ABC7 News is committed to Building a Better Bay Area through solutions journalism. The ideal candidate must be a passionate storyteller, brilliant multi-platform content creator, effective communicator and proven collaborator. Candidates must be active users of social media for news gathering and have a demonstrated ability to move the audience between linear and digital platforms. Applicants are expected to shoot, write and edit visually creative, memorable stories with active live reporting. A successful candidate will have a proven track record of developing contacts and sources and telling impactful stories. Our ideal candidate innovates every day and enjoys experimenting with new technology.

This person must be organized and work well under pressure and constant deadlines. We want someone who brings a positive attitude every day and is receptive to feedback.

Candidates should have a solid resume reel showing superior on-camera presentation. Must have excellent writing skills, possess solid news judgment and ethical decision making skills. Candidates should be able to shoot video and edit stories for linear and digital.

At least five years of experience in a top 50 market are preferred.

Knowledge of the San Francisco Bay Area

Bilingual is beneficial

Bachelor's degree

Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID#(General Assignment Reporter), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.