Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Extreme heat puts Six Rivers Lightning Complex firefighters on high alert
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service shared an eerie photo of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex that has burned nearly 14,000 acres, no containment so far. "Warmer, drier weather is expected in the coming days, which could lead to an increase in fire activity when the inversion layer lifts," the SRF said. "Firefighters will continue to work around the clock in effort to gain containment."
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex is 14,526 acres and is 12% contained
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — For the first time since the Six Rivers Lightning Complex began, fire officials have announced a degree of containment. Over the course of today, the complex has affected a total of 14,526 acres in the areas around Willow Creek, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Despite this growth, firefighters have increased their control of the perimeter and the fire is now 12% contained.
krcrtv.com
HBF: Arson fire scorches Eureka duplex, causes $25k in damages
EUREKA, Calif. — An intentionally set fire damaged a duplex in Old Town Eureka on Thursday afternoon, fire officials said. Humboldt Bay Fire said that the fire started shortly before 1:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Second Street in Eureka. Heavy smoke and fire could be seen coming...
krcrtv.com
New evacuation order issued South of Willow Creek
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — A new evacuation order has been issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek as of Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper, according to the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Cal Fire crews from across California come to Eureka to assist with Willow Creek fires
EUREKA, Calif. — Cal Fire began to set up its emergency fire camp in Eureka Tuesday morning to house emergency responders from across California. This is in response to the more than 10,000-acre Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire that has continued to expand without any containment as of Wednesday.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Dangerous Levels of Cyanobacteria Identified in Big Lagoon
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. Local Public and Environmental Health officials are warning recreational users of all bodies of fresh water to avoid contact with cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae) after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins earlier this week.
kymkemp.com
A Duplex is on Fire on 2nd Street Near Old Town in Eureka
A structure fire producing heavy black smoke has been reported at a duplex on 2nd Street between I & J streets in Eureka. Fire personnel are on scene and reporting that this an attached structure is in fact on fire. At this time, it is unknown if the tenant(s) are...
krcrtv.com
New evacuation order issued as Six Rivers Complex grows to 13,111 acres, 0% containment
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — UPDATE: As of 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 11 the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now 13,111 acres in size and is still 0% contained. A new evacuation order was issued Thursday afternoon as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow. Zone HUM-E032-B is now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lostcoastoutpost.com
Redwood Acres Fairgrounds to be repurposed as Emergency Fire Camp
Vegetation fire on the side of the highway north of Fortuna. Dispatch reports, via scanner, that the fire is currently 30x30 feet and involves a semi truck. Loleta Fire also responding. There’s a CHP dispatch record of the incident here. (UPDATE: North Coast News is on the scene. The fire appears to be vanquished.)
The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow
Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow as it has now burned 12,375 acres with 0% containment. “Yesterday we had a strong inversion layer and marine layer that increased our relative humidity, which really gave us a significant help across the entire fire area. Today that will be going down, […] The post The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11
HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Harris Street Closed in Front of Redwood Acres After Speeding Motorist Almost Hits Firefighter
Humboldt County Roads, following a request from CAL FIRE, has closed Harris Street in Eureka between Hubbard Lane and Viale Avenue. This closure is to facilitate the safety of first responders and support staff assigned to the CAL FIRE incident base camp operating out of Redwood Acres Fairground. This section of Harris Street is restricted to emergency response vehicles and civilian personnel working under contract and assigned by CAL FIRE to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled on Area Roads from August 12th – 18th
(14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from...
krcrtv.com
Forest service officials implement emergency closure on Six Rivers National Forest
EUREKA, Calif. — Due to fire activity from the Six Rivers Complex, forest service officials have closed parts of the Six Rivers National forest. The following is a press release from the Six Rivers National Forest:. For the purposes of public and firefighter safety, on August 10th, 2022, the...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week is Humboldt County’s news podcast: Bigfoot-area fires | Embattled reelection? | Logging arson | Hospital protests | Wind economy | More
Lightning-caused fires near Willow Creek have been a challenge to contain, embattled Arcata City Council member Brett Watson noted he’ll seek reelection, loggers and protesters pointed fingers at each other over an arson fire, protests continue over conditions at local Providence hospitals, new state goals are likely to positively impact local offshore wind energy, additional college-level sports entertainment options emerge as ‘Crabs season closes, the Eureka Street Art Festival once again rained beauty on local structures, monkeypox made it to Humboldt County, Cal Poly Humboldt researchers believe new fiber optic lines could help us better detect future earthquakes, the City Manager in Brookings is on leave after being accused of theft from a business, moving some old concrete thing somehow made the news, local event picks, and more.
krcrtv.com
Eureka dolos will be saved, preserving an 'important maritime artifact'
EUREKA, Calif. — The City of Eureka is saving the Broadway dolos by moving it to Madaket Plaza. Dolosse are typically placed by the ocean to help dissipate waves and protect against erosion, but this dolos currently sit along Eureka’s main thoroughfare with seemingly little purpose. However, the structures have been there for years and hold special significance to some, including Councilmember Natalie Arroyo.
krcrtv.com
New evacuation warning issued for zone HUM-E032-B, northeast of Willow Creek
EUREKA, Calif. — UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the fire has now grown to 11,618 acres and is 0% contained. At 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation warning for zone HUM-E032-B, northeast of Willow Creek due to the Six Rivers Complex.
kymkemp.com
Mobile Home Fire in Myers Flat
At 12:40 p.m. scanner traffic indicates there was a mobile home on fire in the Myers Avenue, cross of Boy Scout Road, in the town of Myers Flat. Fire personnel have been requested to the area even though the reporting party indicated that the fire was extinguished by people at the scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County man arrested for starting fires at RV park
LEWISTON, Calif. - Deputies arrested a man in Trinity County who they believe started several structure fires at an RV park on Thursday. Trinity County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston at about 5 a.m.
Comments / 0