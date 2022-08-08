ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Police looking to identify suspects who stole packages from Anderson home

ANDERSON, Calif. - Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who are seen taking a package off a front porch. Officers said the suspects took off in a gold four-door GMC pickup. A man can be seen in the video taking a package. Officers said he was accompanied by another person.
ANDERSON, CA
kubaradio.com

Yuba City Police Arrest 2 Men After Home Depot, Catalytic Converter Thefts

(YCPD release) – A-Graveyard shift was dispatched to a theft from Home Depot last night where the suspect fled in a vehicle. Our Officers were able to locate the car and through their investigation, they located the property stolen from Home Depot and a catalytic converter that had been stolen earlier in the day.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Trinity County man arrested for starting fires at RV park

LEWISTON, Calif. - Deputies arrested a man in Trinity County who they believe started several structure fires at an RV park on Thursday. Trinity County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston at about 5 a.m.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
LODI, CA
KRON4 News

11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
PITTSBURG, CA
actionnewsnow.com

One person arrested during Gridley shooting investigation

GRIDLEY, Calif. - At approximately 2:01 a.m. on Aug. 12, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Highway 99, said BSCO. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies contacted a victim that was shot. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital and received medical care. BCSO says the victim remains in critical condition.
GRIDLEY, CA
106x.com

RPD: Maskless Man Robs Bank On Hilltop Drive Wednesday

A bank was robbed in Redding Wednesday afternoon. Police were called at 1:24PM to the Plumas Bank on Hilltop Drive. A man walked in, approached a teller and demanded money. No weapon was mentioned or seen. After getting cash, the robber walked back out. He’s described as a white man in his late 30s or early 40s about 5-Foot-7 to 5-Foot-9 with a medium build, dark hair and a goatee. He was wearing a button-down Raiders shirt, black shorts and black shoes. He was not wearing a mask.
REDDING, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Authorities Ask for Help Finding Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni

Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the...
TRUCKEE, CA
KCRA.com

Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back. The Yuba City Police Department said 29-year-old Janette Pantoja and 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala headed to Hot August Nights, an annual car show in Reno, but planned to come back that same Saturday. But they never came back.
YUBA CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

Police arrest man for rape in Marysville on Wednesday

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A Marysville man is currently in the Yuba County Jail after being arrested for forcible rape, according to police. Police in Marysville said they received a 911 call from a woman off of E Street at around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday morning. The woman told police that a man, later identified as 62-year-old Richard Harold Hatfield, had forcibly raped her.
MARYSVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding police seek public's help in identifying bank robber

REDDING, Calif. — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed Plumas Bank on Wednesday afternoon. Redding police said the suspect entered the bank off of Hilltop Drive just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Detectives with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said the suspect is...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

6 caught speeding on I-5 by CHP in Redding Friday morning

REDDING, Calif. - A driver was pulled over in Redding for doing 112 mph on Interstate 5 early Friday morning, according to the CHP Redding. The CHP said the driver exited the freeway as officers were pursuing but the Northern Division Air Operation Air-13 was able to track the vehicle. Officers later caught up to the driver.
REDDING, CA
KRON4 News

Surveillance photos of missing Truckee teen released as search continues

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser […]
TRUCKEE, CA
krcrtv.com

SCSO: Domestic violence victim shoots and kills abuser in Cottonwood

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says a victim of ongoing physical abuse shot and killed her abuser Sunday night in Cottonwood. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the 15000 block of Gas Point Road around 9:45 p.m. Sunday for a gunshot victim. When deputies arrived they found...
COTTONWOOD, CA

