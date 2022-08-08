Read full article on original website
Police looking to identify suspects who stole packages from Anderson home
ANDERSON, Calif. - Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who are seen taking a package off a front porch. Officers said the suspects took off in a gold four-door GMC pickup. A man can be seen in the video taking a package. Officers said he was accompanied by another person.
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Police Arrest 2 Men After Home Depot, Catalytic Converter Thefts
(YCPD release) – A-Graveyard shift was dispatched to a theft from Home Depot last night where the suspect fled in a vehicle. Our Officers were able to locate the car and through their investigation, they located the property stolen from Home Depot and a catalytic converter that had been stolen earlier in the day.
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County man arrested for starting fires at RV park
LEWISTON, Calif. - Deputies arrested a man in Trinity County who they believe started several structure fires at an RV park on Thursday. Trinity County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston at about 5 a.m.
krcrtv.com
Package thieves caught on camera, Anderson police need help identifying them
ANDERSON, Calif. — Do you recognize the person or vehicle in this video?. The Anderson Police Department (APD) posted a video on their social media on Friday asking locals if they happen to recognize the man seen stealing a package off of someone's porch. Police said the theft occurred...
Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
actionnewsnow.com
One person arrested during Gridley shooting investigation
GRIDLEY, Calif. - At approximately 2:01 a.m. on Aug. 12, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Highway 99, said BSCO. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies contacted a victim that was shot. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital and received medical care. BCSO says the victim remains in critical condition.
Sheriff: Pranks like the fake scanner recording hurt Kiely Rodni investigation
It has been a week since Truckee teen Kiely Rodni went to a party at a campground just outside of Truckee, Calif., and disappeared hours later in the early morning of Aug. 6. The search for the 16-year-old by multiple police agencies, including 50 FBI agents, has left law enforcement pleading for solid tips for...
Report of strange odor leads to discovery of possible murder-suicide in Placerville
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placerville Police Department is currently investigating a possible murder-suicide after officers found two bodies inside a Placerville home on Thursday. Officers said they were initially called at 7:12 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of Wilste Road by a neighbor who reported a suspicious odor coming from a […]
106x.com
RPD: Maskless Man Robs Bank On Hilltop Drive Wednesday
A bank was robbed in Redding Wednesday afternoon. Police were called at 1:24PM to the Plumas Bank on Hilltop Drive. A man walked in, approached a teller and demanded money. No weapon was mentioned or seen. After getting cash, the robber walked back out. He’s described as a white man in his late 30s or early 40s about 5-Foot-7 to 5-Foot-9 with a medium build, dark hair and a goatee. He was wearing a button-down Raiders shirt, black shorts and black shoes. He was not wearing a mask.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville father and son found dead; investigators suspect murder-suicide
Two men were found dead inside a Wiltse Road home in Placerville Thursday night, according to the Placerville Police Department. Neighbors told police a father and his adult son lived in the residence. Investigators say evidence indicates the son may have murdered his father before taking his own life. The...
Fairfield police deploy armored barrier in arrest of man who threatened girlfriend with gun
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers arrested a man after receiving a call from a woman saying she had been assaulted at a hotel early Thursday morning, the Fairfield Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Around 5:43 a.m., 28-year-old Juan Mora Cirilo also threatened the woman, who police say is his girlfriend, with a handgun. […]
NBC Los Angeles
Authorities Ask for Help Finding Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni
Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the...
KCRA.com
Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back. The Yuba City Police Department said 29-year-old Janette Pantoja and 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala headed to Hot August Nights, an annual car show in Reno, but planned to come back that same Saturday. But they never came back.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Redding Residents Arrested Following Strong-Arm Robbery of Booze and Food at the Valley West Ray’s Food Place, Arcata Police Say
On 08/10/22, at approximately 1225 hours, officers from the Arcata Police Department were dispatched to Rays Food Place (5000 Valley West Blvd) on the report of a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised by the on-site security officer, two males had entered the business and filled a cart...
krcrtv.com
Police arrest man for rape in Marysville on Wednesday
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A Marysville man is currently in the Yuba County Jail after being arrested for forcible rape, according to police. Police in Marysville said they received a 911 call from a woman off of E Street at around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday morning. The woman told police that a man, later identified as 62-year-old Richard Harold Hatfield, had forcibly raped her.
krcrtv.com
Redding police seek public's help in identifying bank robber
REDDING, Calif. — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed Plumas Bank on Wednesday afternoon. Redding police said the suspect entered the bank off of Hilltop Drive just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Detectives with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said the suspect is...
actionnewsnow.com
6 caught speeding on I-5 by CHP in Redding Friday morning
REDDING, Calif. - A driver was pulled over in Redding for doing 112 mph on Interstate 5 early Friday morning, according to the CHP Redding. The CHP said the driver exited the freeway as officers were pursuing but the Northern Division Air Operation Air-13 was able to track the vehicle. Officers later caught up to the driver.
Surveillance photos of missing Truckee teen released as search continues
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser […]
krcrtv.com
SCSO: Domestic violence victim shoots and kills abuser in Cottonwood
The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says a victim of ongoing physical abuse shot and killed her abuser Sunday night in Cottonwood. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the 15000 block of Gas Point Road around 9:45 p.m. Sunday for a gunshot victim. When deputies arrived they found...
