A bank was robbed in Redding Wednesday afternoon. Police were called at 1:24PM to the Plumas Bank on Hilltop Drive. A man walked in, approached a teller and demanded money. No weapon was mentioned or seen. After getting cash, the robber walked back out. He’s described as a white man in his late 30s or early 40s about 5-Foot-7 to 5-Foot-9 with a medium build, dark hair and a goatee. He was wearing a button-down Raiders shirt, black shorts and black shoes. He was not wearing a mask.

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO