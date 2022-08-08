Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury
Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
numberfire.com
Drew Lock earning first-team reps at Broncos practice
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has started practicing with the first-team offense. Geno Smith had been working exclusively with the Seahawks' first-stringers and he will start the first preseason game, but Lock seems to be gaining some ground. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, Lock was "clearly the better quarterback" during a recent scrimmage at training camp. Lock and Smith will both likely make starts for the Seahawks this season, but neither option is promising for D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett's respective fantasy outlooks.
numberfire.com
49ers pay tribute to Trey Sermon at training camp
San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon is "doing a great job" at training camp and "has improved on so many things from last year," according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. What It Means:. This is the second time in a little over a month that Shanahan has sung Sermon's...
numberfire.com
Ameer Abdullah a 'revelation' at Raiders camp
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah is expected to play the "James White role" in new head coach Josh McDaniels' offense, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. What It Means:. Breer said that Abdullah has been a "revelation" at training camp in a crowded backfield, placing himself as...
NFL・
numberfire.com
Houston's Chas McCormick batting seventh on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. McCormick will start in left field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Aledmys Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCormick for 12.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford sitting for Mariners on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Crawford will move to the bench on Wednesday with Dylan Moore starting at shortstop. Moore will bat seventh versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Moore for 7.7...
numberfire.com
Jason Delay in lineup Friday night for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Delay for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
A.J. Pollock leading off for Chicago on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Pollock will start in left field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Daniel Norris and Detroit. Seby Zavala returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pollock for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Friday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Chavis for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Kevin Newman starting for Pittsburgh Friday night
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Newman is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Newman for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.8...
numberfire.com
Jacob Stallings catching for Marlins on Friday
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Stallings will catch for right-hander Pablo Lopez on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. Nick Fortes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stallings for 6.2 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Carson Wentz struggling with accuracy at Commanders camp
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled with his accuracy at training camp, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic. "Quarterbacks throwing to receivers against air (with no defense) is the football equivalent of a layup line," Standig said. "Yet, Wentz routinely has bricked passes in various directions. Overthrowing or firing too far out front has been the most common issue." Wentz had the sixth-worst completion rate over expected in the league last season, so misfires are nothing new for the former No. 2 overall pick, but there is still hope that he will be an upgrade under center for Terry McLaurin and the entire Commanders offense.
numberfire.com
Charles Leblanc sitting for Marlins on Friday
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Leblanc will move to the bench on Friday with Jon Berti starting at second base. Berti will bat second versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. numberFire's models project Berti for 9.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
George Pickens shining at Steelers camp
Pittsburgh Steelers second-round rookie wide receiver George Pickens has been a "star" throughout training camp, according to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. Pickens was limited to just 24 games in college, but he he has an elite 97th-percentile breakout age of 18.5, according to PlayerProfiler. The No. 52 overall pick from this year's draft, Pickens is expected to immediately step in as the Steelers' third wide receiver behind Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, but Kaboly indicates that the rookie might even be able to usurp Claypool for the second spot behind Johnson. The primary competition behind Pickens is fourth-round pick Calvin Austin, Miles Boykin and Anthony Miller.
numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley Jr. batting ninth for Toronto on Friday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Bradley will start in center field on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Santiago Espinal returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 8.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rodolfo Castro in lineup Friday for Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is starting Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Castro is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Castro for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jon Berti batting second for Marlins on Friday
Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Berti will start at second base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. Charles Leblanc moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Berti for 9.3 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Oakland's Jonah Bride batting seventh on Friday
Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Bride will start at second base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Luis Garcia and Houston. Elvis Andrus returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bride for 7.0 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Miles Sanders regressing as pass-catcher for Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders has regressed as a pass-catcher since his rookie season, writes Bo Wulf of The Athletic. Wulf says Sanders has continued "to fight the ball at times" as a pass-catcher at training camp. "If anything is going to limit Sanders’ workload, it’s his receiving ability, which has regressed since a standout rookie year." In terms of rushing the football, Wulf believes Sanders might be headed for a "monster year," but it sounds like Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott could take away some playing time when the Eagles are in throwing situations.
