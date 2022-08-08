ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%

The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Aug 8, 2022

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday in a volatile trading session as a stronger-than-expected jobs report reignited fears that the Fed would continue to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control rising inflation. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in negative territory. However, the Dow managed to close in the green.
InsuranceNewsNet

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Everest Re Group, Ltd. announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the. U.S. ,. Europe. ,. Singapore. ,. Canada. ,. Bermuda. and other territories.
InsuranceNewsNet

JACKSON FINANCIAL INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Certain statements made in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (this "Report") are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A forward-looking statement is a statement that is not a historical fact and includes any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements. Forward-looking statements may contain words like: "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "shall," "will" and other words or phrases with similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, trends in our businesses, prospective services or products, future performance or financial results and the outcome of contingencies, such as legal proceedings.
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

Buffett’s investing prowess has created life-changing wealth for long-term shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway. Paramount Global and HP are two Berkshire holdings that could be significantly undervalued. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Benzinga

Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends.
InsuranceNewsNet

BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE CO OF NY – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Page Overview 39 Regulatory Developments 40 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 40 Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures 41 Results of Operations 43 Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 45 39. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents For purposes of this discussion, "BHNY," the...
InsuranceNewsNet

FATHOM HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

The information in this Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and the related notes set forth in Item 1 of Part I of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, our MD&A set forth in the Form 10-K, and our audited consolidated financial statements and related notes set forth in the Form 10- K. See Part.
InsuranceNewsNet

Apollo Investor Presentation – August 2022

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Forward-Looking Statements & Other Important Disclosures. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to.
InsuranceNewsNet

METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. of Operations Page Forward-Looking Statements and Other Financial Information 76 Business 76 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 77 Results of Operations 78 Adopted Accounting Pronouncements 82 Future Adoption of Accounting Pronouncements 83 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures 83 Risk Management 83 75.
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Country-Wide Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of C++ (Marginal) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “b+” (Marginal) of Country-Wide Insurance Company (Country-Wide) (. New York, NY. ). The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Country-Wide’s balance sheet strength,...
Benzinga

Recap: Energous Q2 Earnings

Energous WATT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Energous beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $48 thousand from the same period last...
InsuranceNewsNet

Corvus Insurance Names Madhu Tadikonda as New CEO to Lead Accelerated InsurTech Growth and Global Expansion

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market-leading specialty insurance MGA offering Smart Cyber Insurance® products powered by AI-driven risk data, today named. as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Tadikonda will join the Corvus Board of Directors and will report directly to the Board. The InsurTech’s founding CEO. Phil...
