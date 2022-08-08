Read full article on original website
Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?
If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
KXII.com
Woman jailed after reportedly hitting child with baseball bat in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman was jailed after being accused of hitting a child with a baseball bat Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center said they received a call from a citizen about an adult woman hitting a child with a baseball bat.
KXII.com
Man sentenced for Ardmore shooting that sent woman to hospital
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The man accused of firing shots into a car back in June has been officially charged. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Jamal P James is charged as the gunman in the June 20, 2022 drive-by shooting near 12th Street and Rockford Road in Ardmore.
kswo.com
Dobson Fiber nears completion of Duncan internet expansion
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents will soon have another option for internet service in Duncan, after Dobson Fiber announced Wednesday they are nearing completion on their fiber internet expansion. According to Francisco Maella, the Dobson Fiber CEO, the expansion began in Duncan in October 2021, offering residential customers speeds of...
kswo.com
One person hit following shooting in East Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are currently investigating a shooting in which someone was hit early Wednesday morning. We spoke with LPD and they told us officers were called to a shots fired call around 1:15 in the area of 2nd and Ferris. When they arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot with non-life threatening injuries.
KXII.com
Ada woman sentenced to life in prison
Businesses are fed up with ongoing construction on University Blvd.
KXII.com
Mannsville man arrested for allegedly beating wife to death
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a murder after a man rushed his wife to the hospital Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, Cecil Browning Higginbotham told dispatchers he found his wife unconscious and was having trouble waking her up. Higginbotham stated he was driving his wife to a hospital in Ardmore.
5newsonline.com
Oklahoma investigators offering reward for information on cold case
CACHE, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is offering a reward for information pertaining to a 2017 murder of a 21-year-old woman in Cache, Oklahoma. The $5,000 reward for information about the murder of Ci’Lina "Cici" Teira Bell-Deloney. Bell-Deloney was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of NW Paint Road on January 16, 2017.
KXII.com
New charge for woman arrested in connection to Madill murder
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A new charge has been filed in Marshall County against a woman accused of helping her boyfriend after he allegedly shot and killed a man back in July. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 48-year-old Julie Annette Kawazoe is now charged with accessory after the fact in the murder of David Lee Easley Sr.
kswo.com
Two sheds destroyed in fire in northwest Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire around 3 p.m. Thursday, near 18th and Baldwin in Lawton. Lawton Fire Department officials said two sheds near the alley were destroyed in the fire, but luckily, no one was inside when it happened. There...
madillrecord.net
Two women arrested for Breaking and Entering
Twowomenwerearrested after allegedly squatting at a residence. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Highway 70 regarding individuals who were in a house that was supposed to be vacant. Once officers arrived, they observed a female, later identified as Lisa Maxon, walk from the house...
marlowreview.com
Phone Threats Lead to Arrest, Charges
Marlow resident Dustin Jarrod McCaskill, 40, was arrested on Friday, August 5 and charged on August 9 with three misdemeanor accounts of Placing Electronic Communication with Intent to Cause Fear of Physical Harm or Death, as well as one felony count of Assault and Battery of a Police Officer. According...
KXII.com
Man arrested after reportedly assaulting and threatening farmer in Johnston Co.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Johnston County after allegedly assaulting and threatening a farmer’s life Thursday morning. The Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from a local farmer being physically assaulted and threatened to be shot and killed by an individual who was armed on Egypt Road.
