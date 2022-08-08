ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury

Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice

Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have something special in rookie wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has been a force throughout training camp. He has made several big plays and has put the Steelers’ coaching staff on notice. George Pickens get air! Makes the catch vs Cameron Sutton. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i3JEiLPJYp — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022 […] The post Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Tom Brady Away For Personal Reasons: NFL World Reacts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has already missed time this training camp for personal, non-football reasons. On Thursday, it was announced that Brady will miss practice yet again due to personal matters. Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask will run the offense during his absence. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Steelers Released Wide Receiver On Thursday Afternoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Thursday involving their receiving corps. Pittsburgh has signed wide receiver Christian Blake to its roster. The Northern Illinois was on the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-2021 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Blake has 28 career receptions for 257 yards. In order...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Drew Lock earning first-team reps at Broncos practice

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has started practicing with the first-team offense. Geno Smith had been working exclusively with the Seahawks' first-stringers and he will start the first preseason game, but Lock seems to be gaining some ground. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, Lock was "clearly the better quarterback" during a recent scrimmage at training camp. Lock and Smith will both likely make starts for the Seahawks this season, but neither option is promising for D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett's respective fantasy outlooks.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Eric Hosmer hitting sixth in Boston's Thursday lineup versus Orioles

Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is starting in Thursday's contest against the Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer will man first base after Bobby Dalbec was given a breather versus Orioles' right-hander Dean Kremer. numberFire's models project Hosmer to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jason Delay in lineup Friday night for Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Delay for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.8 FanDuel points.
PITTSBURGH, PA

