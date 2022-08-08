Read full article on original website
Obituary, Catherine M. Colligan
Catherine M. Colligan, 81, a lifelong resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, CT. Mrs. Colligan was a former Deputy Town Clerk in the Town of Dover for many years. Born on January 31, 1941 in Sharon, CT, she was...
Dutchess County Establishing Threat Assessment Group
Dutchess County Establishing Threat Assessment Group. Poughkeepsie, NY… Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced today the County is underway with the establishment of the multidisciplinary Threat Assessment and Advisory Group – the Dutchess County TAG, following approval from the Dutchess County Legislature. The goal of the TAG is.
State Police arrest two males on gun charges following a traffic stop
State Police arrest two males on gun charges following a traffic stop. On August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:04 p.m., a state trooper patrolling State Route 9W in Highland, NY, observed a 2020 Nissan Altima traveling westbound without a valid license plate. The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the operator of the vehicle as Tashaun Simms, age 24 from St Helena Island and the passenger of the vehicle as Andre Crosby, age 19 from the city of Newburgh. During his investigation, the trooper learned that Simms was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. Simms was subsequently taken into custody. The passenger, Crosby had a suspended New York Driver’s Permit.
Field Hall Foundation is now accepting Letters of Inquiry for its Winter 2022-23 grant cycle!
Field Hall Foundation is now accepting Letters of Inquiry for its Winter 2022-23 grant cycle!. The deadline for submitting an LOI is October 3rd, with grant decisions announced at the end of January 2023. Grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000+* will be awarded to pilot, expand and/or support programs and...
