Yardbarker
Denzel Ward Calls Out Ja’Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appeared on The Pivot podcast, and he had some choice words to say about the Cleveland Browns defensive backs. So, Denzel Ward responded. When he was asked who the best cornerbacks in the league were, he was quick to say Denzel Ward,...
Miami Dolphins Solomon Kindley’s place on the depth chart isn’t good
The Miami Dolphins released their first depth chart of the Mike McDaniel era and it isn’t looking good for Solomon Kindley’s future. There were a few surprises but not many when the chart came out but Kindley’s place on the depth chart could be a sign of things to come.
3 biggest surprises from Mike McDaniel’s first Dolphins depth chart for 2022
The 2022 NFL season will be the start of something new for the Miami Dolphins. For the first time since 2014, the team will be without DeVante Parker, who was the longest-tenured Dolphin at the time of his departure. They have a bigger star wide receiver in Parker’s place with Tyreek Hill now on the […] The post 3 biggest surprises from Mike McDaniel’s first Dolphins depth chart for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What we learned from release of Dolphins' 2022 depth chart
The Miami Dolphins are set to play their first preseason game of the 2022 NFL season this week, as they travel to Tampa Bay for joint practices and a Saturday matchup with the Buccaneers. Training camp has gone well for Miami, with some of their more important players showing that...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Signing News
The Jacksonville Jaguars believe they have their quarterback of the future on their roster in Trevor Lawrence. That won't stop them from adding depth at the position though. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jacksonville is bringing back E.J. Perry on a one-year deal. Perry was signed by the...
Ja’Marr Chase gives his take on the NFL’s top receivers
Cincinnati Bengals’ star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the most recent pass-catcher to give his take on the league’s top-five at his position. Most recently, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave their top-five list. Ja’Marr Chase has now added his list to the mix.
Dolphins’ tampering shows plenty, Deshaun Watson suspension and more
The Miami Dolphins were hammered with penalties for tampering on Tuesday afternoon, and it shows why the organization has been in disarray for years. The Miami Dolphins had a very bad week. For many reasons. On Tuesday, the Dolphins were found guilty of significant tampering charges by the NFL, and...
NFL
Jaguars plan to play starters, including QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, Friday vs. Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson sat most of his starters in last week's Hall of Fame Game. The plan will change for the second preseason game Friday against the Cleveland Browns. Pederson said Wednesday he plans to play starters a bit, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.
Tua Tagovailoa on Dolphins' links to Tom Brady: 'I'm still here ... that's all noise at this point'
It's already been a challenging 2022 season for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, even with the season opener still weeks away. Earlier this month, the Dolphins were docked two draft picks by the NFL for violating tampering rules involving "impermissible communications" with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his agent.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Resumes Throwing After Appendectomy
Monday’s practice marked the first time in over two weeks that the Cincinnati signal-caller tossed a football.
NFL QB Rankings: It’s Josh Allen’s world, and we’re all just living in it
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. While we’re only in preseason, the debates never end. Who’s the best quarterback
theScore
Saints' Winston day-to-day with foot sprain
The New Orleans Saints have avoided a scare after quarterback Jameis Winston went down with a foot injury in practice Monday. Winston sprained his right foot and is considered "day-to-day," head coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday, per ESPN's Mike Triplett. The team doesn't feel that the injury is significant. "He's...
