(Lincoln) -- Creighton head coach Judd Cornell has been hired as the head men’s golf coach at Nebraska. In a release, Nebraska Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said, “"We are excited that Judd Cornell will be coming back to Nebraska to lead the young men in the Husker golf program. Judd is a hard-working, high-character leader who knows the importance of helping student-athletes develop both on and off the course. He knows our program as well as anyone in the country and will take great pride in continuing the growth of our program."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO