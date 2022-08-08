Read full article on original website
Nebraska hires Creighton's Cornell as head men's golf coach
(Lincoln) -- Creighton head coach Judd Cornell has been hired as the head men’s golf coach at Nebraska. In a release, Nebraska Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said, “"We are excited that Judd Cornell will be coming back to Nebraska to lead the young men in the Husker golf program. Judd is a hard-working, high-character leader who knows the importance of helping student-athletes develop both on and off the course. He knows our program as well as anyone in the country and will take great pride in continuing the growth of our program."
Nebraska lands 2023 3-star SG Rice
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska basketball program received a commitment from 2023 shooting guard Eli Rice. Rice – a 3-star prospect from IMG Academy – chose Nebraska over interest from Rhode Island, Georgetown, St. Bonaventure and Iona, among others. Rice is the Huskers’ second commit for their 2023 class....
Marvin C. Seitz, Jr., 78 of Omaha, Nebraska
Name:Marvin C. Seitz, Jr. Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:3:00 p.m. Memorials:Grace United Methodist Church or Nebraska Humane Society. Cemetery:Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd., Omaha, NE Tuesday, August 16, 2022 11:00 a.m. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Creighton soccer picked seventh in Big East, Kardovic named to All-Big East Preseason Team
(Omaha) -- The Creighton women’s soccer program was picked to finish seventh in the 2022 Big East Preseason Coaches Poll. The Bluejays received 43 points in the poll, behind Georgetown, Xavier, Butler, Providence, St. John’s and Connecticut. Additionally, senior midfielder Aida Kardovic was a unanimous choice for the...
David V. Holtzen, 60 of Glenwood, Iowa
Time:1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Location:Quarthouse Lounge; 20 N. Walnut St. Glenwood, Iowa.
Top 50 Team Countdown No. 7: Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball
(KMAland) -- A memorable state tournament run led the Ashland-Greenwood boys to a state title and earned the Bluejays the No. 7 spot in the KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown. Coach Jacob Mohs' team roared to a 3-0 start with victories by an average margin of 34 points per game.
Glenwood board approves innovative center development agreement
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials have taken the first steps in formally visualizing a new learning opportunity for students. Meeting in regular session Monday, the Glenwood School Board approved an agreement with JG Consulting and Publication, LLC for the development of a charter school or innovation center. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the agreement involves Phase I and Phase II of the process to provide additional support to the district in the early development of the facility. He says the center could house various "innovate strands" for high school juniors and seniors beyond the traditional classroom setting.
Ron Zuetlau, 80, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Liberty Memorial Community Building Basement - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern.
East Mills board approves final pre-K-12 facility drawings, schematics
(Malvern) -- East Mills school officials have taken the next step in realizing a significant facilities renovation project. During its regular meeting Wednesday, the East Mills School Board heard a presentation from the district's design review committee and later approved the final drawing and schematics to convert the existing junior-senior high school building in Malvern into a Pre-K-12 facility. The renovation comes after voters approved a $22 million bond issue last September with nearly 64% of the vote. East Mills School Superintendent Tim Hood says the step is a culmination of over a year of work from the committee in developing the plans.
L-68 reopening in Fremont County Friday
(Randolph) -- Fremont County officials are reopening a road following bridge work this summer. Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News crews will reopen county road L-68 between 170th and 180th streets Friday at noon. The roadway was closed in mid-June for bridge repair work over Walnut Creek. In a previous interview with KMA News, Davis said the county wanted to get the bridge repaired and the route reopened prior to harvest season.
