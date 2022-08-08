Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez idle again Thursday for Astros
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Vazquez, who has gone 2-for-12 at the dish since becoming a member of the Astros, remains out of the lineup for a second straight game. Martin Maldonado will catch for Framber Valdez and bat ninth.
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman hitting sixth for Cardinals on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is starting in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Edman will operate second base after Nolan Gorman was given a breather versus their division competitors. numberFire's models project Edman to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,300.
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Gomes will catch for left-hander Justin Steele on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Josiah Gray and the Nationals. Willson Contreras moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Carlson will take a seat after Tyler O'Neill was shifted to center field and Corey Dickerson was aligned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 265 batted balls this season, Carlson has recorded a 4.9%...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting third on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rizzo will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. Andrew Benintendi moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Tomas Nido catching for Mets on Friday
New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Nido will catch for right-hander Max Scherzer on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. James McCann moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nido for 7.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk not in Rockies' lineup Friday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk is being replaced in right field by Charlie Blackmon versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 378 plate appearances this season, Grichuk has a .268 batting average with a .739 OPS, 12 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Giants' Wilmer Flores batting second on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Flores will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Brandon Crawford moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Flores for 11.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Sandy Leon catching on Friday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Leon will start behind the plate after Gary Sanchez was kept on the bench versus lefty Patrick Sandoval. numberFire's models project Leon to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks starting Ketel Marte at second base on Friday
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is batting third in Friday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Marte will man second base after Sergio Alcantara was given a breather versus their division competition. numberFire's models project Marte to score 13.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,900.
numberfire.com
Garrett Cooper sitting for Miami on Friday
Miami Marlins outfielder/infielder Garrett Cooper is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Cooper will move to the bench on Friday with Jesus Aguilar starting at designated hitter. Aguilar will bat third versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. numberFire's models project Aguilar for 9.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Francisco Mejia catching for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Mejia will catch for left-hander Jeffrey Springs on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Christian Bethancourt returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mejia for 7.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras hitting second in Cubs' Thursday lineup versus Reds
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is starting in Thursday's contest against Cincinnati Reds. Contreras will operate behind the plate after P.J. Higgins was rested versus their division rivals. In a matchup versus left-hander Nick Lodolo, our models project Contreras to score 12.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,500.
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford sitting for Mariners on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Crawford will move to the bench on Wednesday with Dylan Moore starting at shortstop. Moore will bat seventh versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Moore for 7.7...
numberfire.com
Jon Berti batting second for Marlins on Friday
Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Berti will start at second base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. Charles Leblanc moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Berti for 9.3 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Astros starting Christian Vazquez at catcher on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Vazquez will catch on Friday night after Martin Maldonado was rested at home. numberFire's models project Vazquez to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting fifth on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Santana will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Jake Lamb returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 8.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Charles Leblanc sitting for Marlins on Friday
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Leblanc will move to the bench on Friday with Jon Berti starting at second base. Berti will bat second versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. numberFire's models project Berti for 9.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Eric Hosmer hitting sixth in Boston's Thursday lineup versus Orioles
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is starting in Thursday's contest against the Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer will man first base after Bobby Dalbec was given a breather versus Orioles' right-hander Dean Kremer. numberFire's models project Hosmer to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Giants' Evan Longoria batting fourth on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Longoria will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. LaMonte Wade Jr. returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.2...
