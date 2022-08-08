Read full article on original website
Job hunting? YWCA offers appointments for free Working Wardrobe
Get ready for an interview or update your wardrobe for your job with free clothing from YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish Working Wardrobe. The organization ofers a large selection of high-quality apparel from sizes XS-5X, and volunteers will assist you in selecting outfits from gently-used clothing to stylishly create your own working wardrobe that fits your needs.
Walter Kalb: Known for his sharp wit, he was a loving father and devoted husband
Walt, loving father of two sons and devoted husband to the late Stacie Ann Donohue-Kalb, has passed away after a lifetime of coping with Crohn’s Disease. Walt, who died in an Everett hospital on July 26, 2022, joins deeply loved Stacie; the two were married in 1987. Walt was...
Richard Strauss: U.S. Marine Corps veteran was gifted mechanic, avid reader
Richard Leo Strauss, 76, passed away on July 30, 2022 in Mill Creek, WA, in the arms of his beloved family. He was born in Yuba City, CA, on June 22, 1946 to Ada Lavene Young and Nathan A. Strauss. Richard was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps,...
Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Art Studio Tour Sept. 17-18
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the weekend of Sept. 17 and 18, 2022. The Edmonds Art Studio Tour is excited to announce that this year’s event is again being organized as an in-person community engagement; opening the studios of our artists to those interested in purchasing handmade works and learning more about each artist’s creative process.
James E. Paul: Educator, musician, bon vivant
James E. Paul, musician, educator, and renaissance man of the human spirit, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 26th. He lived fully each of his 91 years: with curiosity, discernment, and his own uniquely exuberant approach to enjoying good things. Jim loved music: he explored early European singing...
City reports water line break on 66th Ave W Wednesday
The City of Mountlake Terrace reported on Wednesday afternoon that a water line break occurred along 66th Avenue West, near 216th Street Southwest. “You may see water on the road and changes to traffic as crews resolve the issue,” the city said. The work is related to the Westside...
