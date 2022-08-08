Read full article on original website
seattlepi.com
Arizona county that saw election snafu to waive city costs
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona county where the Aug. 2 primary election was beset with multiple issues that led to the firing of its election director will waive the costs for running municipal elections in 11 cities and towns and plans to hire an outside election expert to review what went wrong.
seattlepi.com
California governor wants to extend nuclear plant's life
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to extend the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by at least five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era. A draft bill obtained Friday by The Associated Press...
seattlepi.com
Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state had not yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as students begin a new school year. The Republican governor had announced in mid-July that the contentious voucher program...
seattlepi.com
Firefighters continue battling large Hawaii wildfire
HONOLULU (AP) — A wildfire on Hawaii's Big Island grew overnight as firefighters worked to contain the large blaze that is burning in a rural area between the Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes. No homes were at risk, but the flames came within miles of a critical highway...
seattlepi.com
Newsom picks 1st Latina state Supreme Court chief justice
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday nominated Patricia Guerrero to be the state's next chief justice, picking the daughter of Mexican immigrants to lead the nation's largest judicial system. Guerrero, 50, would replace Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who will step down once her term ends...
seattlepi.com
Kaul, Toney AG race likely to turn on broader issues
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul will have to go through an experienced Republican prosecutor to win a second term this fall in a race that will likely turn on the candidates' stances on broader issues such as abortion, gun restrictions and crime. Fond du Lac...
seattlepi.com
Police reform advocates call for meeting on new regulations
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Greater transparency is needed before Maryland settles on any eligibility requirements regarding who can serve on local police accountability boards, advocates for police reform in Maryland said Wednesday. Advocates criticized regulations proposed by the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission for police accountability boards and...
seattlepi.com
Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California
PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a...
seattlepi.com
Environmental officer says NJ needs climate change plan
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's top environmental officer says the state is not ready for the worsening effects of climate change and rising seas. Testifying Thursday to a joint state Senate-Assembly panel on coastal issues, Shawn LaTourette, the commissioner of Environmental Protection, said New Jersey is not where it needs to be in the face of a warming planet and rising seas.
seattlepi.com
Hawaii teen dies, brother missing after both swept at sea
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii's Big Island, according to police. Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known...
seattlepi.com
Lack of jurors forces delay in Alabama double murder trial
OZARK, Ala. (AP) — A judge rescheduled the trial of an Alabama trucker charged with murder in the killings of two teenagers in 1999 after too few jurors showed up for the start of the case. Dale County Circuit Court Judge William H. Filmore delayed the trial of Coley...
seattlepi.com
Mississippi trooper cleared in probe of chokehold video
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Friday that its internal investigation found no criminal conduct by a white Highway Patrol trooper who used physical force against a handcuffed Black man during an arrest — a confrontation caught on video by relatives of the man being arrested.
