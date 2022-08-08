ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nurse who allegedly killed six in fiery Los Angeles crash faces murder charges

By Evan Simko-Bednarski
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The nurse who allegedly caused the fiery Los Angeles car crash that killed six people — including a pregnant woman and her unborn child — was charged with murder on Monday, prosecutors said.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was hit with six counts of murder, and also faces five counts of vehicular manslaughter, LA County District Attorney George Gascón told reporters, calling the wreck “a terrible tragedy.”

Linton, a nurse with Kaiser Permanente’s West LA Medical Center, is alleged to have been going more than 100mph in a 35mph zone shortly before blowing through a red light Thursday afternoon.

Her Mercedes struck at least five other cars, setting at least three on fire.

Fox 11 Los Angeles reported that tears could be seen running down Linton’s face during her first court appearance on Monday.

Asherey Ryan, who was pregnant, died in the crash , as did her 11-month-old son Allonzo, and her boyfriend Reynold Lester. The family was reportedly heading to a prenatal checkup at the time of the collision.

Two other women were killed in the crash. They have not yet been publicly identified.

Lorraine Linton had tears running down her face during a court appearance on Monday.
Fox 11 LA
Linton was hit with six counts of murder, and also faces five counts of vehicular manslaughter.
AP/Frederick M. Brown
She is alleged to have been going more than 100mph in a 35mph zone.
AP/Frederick M. Brown
Video of the crash showed Linton’s car speeding through the intersection.
RMG
Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with murder after allegedly causing a crash that killed six.
CBS Los Angeles
Linton was allegedly driving more than 100mph in a 35mph zone shortly before blowing through a red light Thursday afternoon.
CBS Los Angeles

Six children and two adults were also injured in the wreck.

Linton was among the injured, police said. She has since been released from the hospital and was being held in lieu of $9 million bail at LA County’s Century Regional Detention Facility, officials said earlier Monday.

Asherey Ryan, who was pregnant, died in the crash, along with her 11-month-old son.
Asherey Ryan/Facebook

A California Highway Patrol official said the aftermath of the crash “almost looks like a war zone,” describing a scene of crushed and burned-out vehicles with car parts scattered throughout the street.

A California Highway Patrol official said the aftermath of the crash “almost looks like a war zone.”
CBS Los Angeles

