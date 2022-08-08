ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Largo home in South Florida raided Monday

By Diane Rado
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oJwm_0h9gYOry00
Mar-a-Lago. Credit: Wikipedia.

CNN, Bloomberg and other Florida media outlets have reported that the FBI “has executed a search warrant” Monday at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach.

NBC reported that Trump, in an email statement said, in part, that:

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” according to his Save America political committee…

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump stated in the email.

The New York Times reported that the search seemed focused on documents Trump brought from the White House after he left Washington. “Those boxes contained many pages of classified documents, according to a person familiar with their contents,” the newspaper said.

Georgia Recorder columnist Jay Bookman, who covered Georgia and national politics for nearly 30 years for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, tweeted this evening: “I’d say it’s 80-90% likely that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago is connected to the gov’t documents that Trump stole, not to the insurrection. But if so, a raid on an ex-president is such a huge event that the feds must strongly suspect criminal intent in taking those documents.”

Trump described the situation as “prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately do not want me to run for president in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm elections,” according to the Trump email statement tweeted by the New York Times.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis responded with a tweet this evening: “The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.”

And U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted: “Using government power to persecute political opponents is something we have seen many times from 3rd world Marxist dictatorships. But never before in America.”

The IRS issue relates to the U.S. Senate on Sunday passing a sweeping energy, health care, climate and tax package. That legislation would give the IRS nearly $80 billion, which would include 87,000 new IRS jobs to help with tax enforcement and other measures.

That said, DeSantis himself pushed to create his own new election-crime investigation team. The Legislature had voted to create it at DeSantis’ urging in a GOP push to ensure “voting integrity,” though the 2020 election ran smoothly in Florida.

“The news of the FBI action comes amid an increasingly complex thicket of legal threats encircling Trump and his inner circle,” Politico reported.

“Most prominent among them is the escalating investigation of efforts by Trump and his allies to disrupt the transition of power in 2020, in part by attempting to appoint fraudulent presidential electors that would create a pretense for blocking Joe Biden’s victory,” Politico said.

However, “The media is missing the really, really big reason why the raid today is a potential blockbuster in American politics,” tweeted Marc E. Elias, a Democratic elections lawyer who mentioned the U.S. Code on concealing or removing records.

The passage states: “Whoever, having the custody of any such record, proceeding, map, book, document, paper, or other thing, willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroys the same, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both; and shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States, Elias bolded in the twitter comment.

Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried responded to the evening’s events, saying in a tweet that “Ron DeSantis is defending Donald Trump instead of the rule of the law, so I’ll be holding a press conference tomorrow in front of the governor’s mansion to remind Floridians that nobody is above the law.”

Fried is a gubernatorial candidate in the Democratic primary Aug. 23.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, also a gubernatorial candidate in the primary, issued a statement related to the FBI raid:

“In the United States of America, no one is above the law, not even a former President.

“Governor DeSantis’s knee-jerk partisan response to this law enforcement action proves yet again he is more interested in playing politics than seeking justice or the rule of law.

“Healing and uniting our state and nation starts with respecting the rule of law. If Ron DeSantis can’t understand that, or refuses to, he’s not qualified to be governor of Florida.”

Phoenix Deputy Editor Michael Moline contributed to this report.

Comments / 40

Pete peter
4d ago

What a joke,If they went after all the Ex presidents,I wonder what is hiding in their Closets.

Reply(5)
10
No party affiliate
4d ago

Neither DeathSantis nor Rubio should be holding office of the government knowing they are defending a criminal. They, better than anyone knows who Trump is and has done. They ignore the rule of law by defending Trump's actions. This means that these two Republicans will also act above the law. Also, for Rubio to mention the words "Marxism " is trying to cater to his own cuban supporters' fear of communist regime from the Democrats. We don't need these people to continue and defend a criminal instead of this country from a National security threat.

Reply(2)
3
Oscar Pilpel
4d ago

this was a disgrace action by democrats that they will live to regret

Reply
6
Related
Florida Phoenix

No guts no glory if Herschel weasels out of Warnock debate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Back in the primary, Herschel Walker wanted nothing to do with a debate against his Republican opponents, but at least he had a lame excuse of an excuse. With polls showing Walker with an insurmountable lead among Republicans, he could shrug off calls for a debate on the grounds that none of his opponents had […] The post No guts no glory if Herschel weasels out of Warnock debate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Trump snubbed: Biden told Obama and Bush about al Zawahiri strike, but not Donald

The Biden administration informed former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush of the airstrike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri before it was announced publicly, a National Security Council spokesman told the Washington Examiner. Officials did not reach out to former President Donald Trump. Al Zawahiri, the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Cnn#Fbi#Nbc#Save America#The New York Times#The White House#Georgia Recorder#The Justice System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
IRS
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy