Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Homicide suspect arrested in Santa Monica
Authorities arrested a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Santa Monica on Thursday. The scene unfolded at around 10:45 a.m. at an apartment complex located in he 1400 block of Lincoln Boulevard, when officers were dispatched to the scene following reports of a woman screaming for help from inside one of the units.
Man shot and killed in Compton; homicide investigation underway
Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Compton that took place late Wednesday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Alondra Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man, said to be between 30 and 35-years-old, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine a motive and to locate a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
wrtv.com
Woman in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder
LOS ANGELES — A Houston woman suspected of causing a horrific crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, last week in Los Angeles was charged Monday with six counts of murder. Nicole Linton, who was arraigned in a Los Angeles Superior Court, was also charged with five...
Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged
The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who is Nicole Linton? Houston nurse had multiple prior crashes, LA County DA confirms
LOS ANGELES — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash near Los Angeles that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman, her baby and her unborn baby -- has been charged with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, also was charged...
CBS News
Suspect opens fire on West Covina police before fleeing from scene in Valinda
A large scale shooting investigation was underway in Valinda early Wednesday morning, after a suspect opened fire on police officers before speeding off from the scene. The shooting took place at 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Valinda Avenue and Summer Place. After firing several shots at West Covina Police Department officers, the suspect fled from the area in a black vehicle.
8-year-old found in Spring home where 4 suspected drug dealers were arrested
Deputies found several ounces of meth, other narcotics, a stolen vehicle, a large cache of identification cards and more. A K-9 also found a man hiding under insulation in the attic.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Large fire breaks out next to 105, 605 Freeways in Norwalk
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a large fire next to the 105 and 605 Freeways in Norwalk. The California Highway Patrol has shut down the 105 and 605 transition roads. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the fire began at a homeless encampment. This is...
LAPD determines body found on fire near Griffith Park merry go round was likely a suicide
Authorities are investigating the death of a person who apparently set themselves on fire in a tree near the Griffith Park merry go round Tuesday.
toofab.com
Woman Accused of Killing Six in Fiery Crash Was Involved in 13 Prior Crashes, Say Highway Patrol
In court Monday, her attorney said his client had "documented profound mental health issues." Nicole Lorraine Linton, the Houston nurse accused of causing the horrific Windsor Hills, California crash that claimed the lives of five people and an unborn child, has officially been charged in their deaths. On Monday, Linton,...
CBS News
New information on suspect who opened fired on Arcadia police
The incident began as a dispute between two brothers, one of which was armed, at about 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 47-year-old Nurhan Venk on Thursday. He was being held on $1 million bail. Jasmine Viel reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas infant killed after cement truck lands on vehicle
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
kclu.org
Man headed to prison for car crash which killed one, seriously injured second in Ventura County
A Ventura County man is headed to prison for an alcohol-related car crash which killed one of his teenage passengers, and seriously injured a second. It happened in June of last year. Nelson Manuel Rivas was driving on Highway 101 near Ventura when he lost control of the car, and crashed.
Texas traveling nurse facing murder charges in California crash that killed 6
The driver, identified as Nicole Linton, was working in Los Angeles as a traveling nurse out of Texas, when the crash occurred last Thursday, authorities said.
Off-duty police officer killed in L.A. County shooting
DOWNEY, Calif. (KTLA) – An off-duty police officer is dead following a shooting in Los Angeles County Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the city of Downey at around 3:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location. Downey police arrived on scene and found a […]
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of man, wounding of his girlfriend in SW Houston
The victim's girlfriend pulled out her own gun after the deadly shooting, but police said the suspect shot at her too, striking her in the leg.
KHOU
Houston woman accused in deadly California wreck appears in court
Nicole Linton appeared in court on Monday. She's accused of causing a wreck that killed multiple people last week.
Burning body found hanging from tree in Griffith Park
The body of a woman who apparently took her own life was found burning and hanging from a tree in Griffith Park on Tuesday, authorities said.
theavtimes.com
Man shot to death at Lancaster shopping center ID’d
LANCASTER – The man found shot to death Sunday night in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center has been publicly identified. He was 46-year-old Gabriel Frias, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting was reported around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the...
CBS News
526K+
Followers
62K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0