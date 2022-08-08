ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

CBS News

Homicide suspect arrested in Santa Monica

Authorities arrested a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Santa Monica on Thursday. The scene unfolded at around 10:45 a.m. at an apartment complex located in he 1400 block of Lincoln Boulevard, when officers were dispatched to the scene following reports of a woman screaming for help from inside one of the units.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Compton; homicide investigation underway

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Compton that took place late Wednesday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Alondra Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man, said to be between 30 and 35-years-old, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine a motive and to locate a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
COMPTON, CA
wrtv.com

Woman in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder

LOS ANGELES — A Houston woman suspected of causing a horrific crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, last week in Los Angeles was charged Monday with six counts of murder. Nicole Linton, who was arraigned in a Los Angeles Superior Court, was also charged with five...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Suspect opens fire on West Covina police before fleeing from scene in Valinda

A large scale shooting investigation was underway in Valinda early Wednesday morning, after a suspect opened fire on police officers before speeding off from the scene. The shooting took place at 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Valinda Avenue and Summer Place. After firing several shots at West Covina Police Department officers, the suspect fled from the area in a black vehicle.
WEST COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
CBS News

Large fire breaks out next to 105, 605 Freeways in Norwalk

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a large fire next to the 105 and 605 Freeways in Norwalk. The California Highway Patrol has shut down the 105 and 605 transition roads. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the fire began at a homeless encampment. This is...
NORWALK, CA
CBS News

New information on suspect who opened fired on Arcadia police

The incident began as a dispute between two brothers, one of which was armed, at about 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 47-year-old Nurhan Venk on Thursday. He was being held on $1 million bail. Jasmine Viel reports.
KXAN

Texas infant killed after cement truck lands on vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
HOUSTON, TX
YourCentralValley.com

Off-duty police officer killed in L.A. County shooting

DOWNEY, Calif. (KTLA) – An off-duty police officer is dead following a shooting in Los Angeles County Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the city of Downey at around 3:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location. Downey police arrived on scene and found a […]
DOWNEY, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death at Lancaster shopping center ID’d

LANCASTER – The man found shot to death Sunday night in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center has been publicly identified. He was 46-year-old Gabriel Frias, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting was reported around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS News

CBS News

