Corpus Christi, TX

One person critically injured in shooting near CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline

By Naidy Escobar
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
A 39-year-old man was shot in the 1600 block of Elizabeth Street, near Brownlee Boulevard.

The Corpus Christi Police Department responded to the shooting at about 3:06 p.m.

CCPD Public Information senior officer Gena Peña told KRIS 6 News the victim has critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital after running to a nearby store for help.

"As of right now, they do have a suspect identified, they are searching for that suspect," she said.

She said it was an "isolated incident" between two people who knew each other.

This is a developing story, check back with KRISTV.com for more.

KRIS 6 News

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

