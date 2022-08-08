One person critically injured in shooting near CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline

A 39-year-old man was shot in the 1600 block of Elizabeth Street, near Brownlee Boulevard.

The Corpus Christi Police Department responded to the shooting at about 3:06 p.m.

CCPD Public Information senior officer Gena Peña told KRIS 6 News the victim has critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital after running to a nearby store for help.

"As of right now, they do have a suspect identified, they are searching for that suspect," she said.

She said it was an "isolated incident" between two people who knew each other.

This is a developing story, check back with KRISTV.com for more.