Tracee Ellis Ross Is Our Style Muse In A Thrifted Pantsuit

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 4 days ago

Source: David Livingston / Gettyrace

Tracee Ellis Ross is one of our favorite fashion muses and recently took to Instagram to show off her fabulous style in a thrifted look that we love!

Taking to the platform, the black-ish actress donned an all black two piece pant suit that she styled perfectly. The beauty paired the look with matching open toe pumps and circular yellow earrings to add a pop of color to the monochromatic look. As for her hair, she traded in her usual big, fluffy curls in jumbo box braids and served face as she posed for a series of selfies and photos for her IG followers.

The legendary actress shared the ensemble with her 11 million Instagram followers, captioning the photo set, “ Wearing a thrifted pantsuit from @thredUP styled by @karlawelchstylist . Oh how I love a good secondhand fashion find! #thredUPpartner”

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Would you thrift this look?

