knsiradio.com
Work Wrapping Up on Highway 10 Northwest of Sauk Rapids
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation says all lanes are now open on Highway 10 through Benton County. Crews are wrapping up their work after replacing a box bridge under both directions of Highway 10 northwest of Sauk Rapids. Drivers can still expect workers to be out on the roadway as they remove temporary crossovers, install guard rails and high-tension median cable barriers, and establish turf.
knsiradio.com
Lane Changes To Highway 23 Project Between Richmond and Paynesville
(KNSI) – Traffic through a construction zone to widen parts of Highway 23 to four lanes has been rerouted to a newly paved section. The North Gap project started in March and has caused road closures and detours through a nine-mile construction zone between Richmond and Paynesville. Construction Project Manager Mike Klasen says the biggest goal of the project is improving safety.
knsiradio.com
Cold Spring Enacts One Year Moratorium on Sale of THC Products
(KNSI) — The City of Cold Spring issued a one-year moratorium on the sale of THC products Wednesday. Council members agreed to the moratorium to give the city time to look at changes to code and zoning ordinances for regulating sales, manufacturing, and distribution of THC and CBD products. Cold Spring is at least the third city in the St. Cloud area to implement a moratorium joining St. Joseph and Sartell. Waite Park is also considering the issue. The city of St. Cloud has not enacted a moratorium, but a public hearing regarding a proposed ordinance is set for September 12th.
knsiradio.com
It Was A Rainy Start To Friday
(KNSI) – The National Weather Service says many locations in the Central Minnesota region saw over an inch of rain early Friday. Readings were collected in Collegeville, Sartell, and Sauk Rapids. NWS meteorologists say even with the precipitation Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne Counties have all seen a rainfall deficit since June 1st compared to the norm for the summer season.
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Launches Online License Center Hub
(KNSI) — Stearns County has launched a new license center hub on its website. The hub allows users easy access to the most in-demand services offered at the county brick-and-mortar locations. Users can set appointments, check wait times, and enter the virtual license center. In the virtual license center,...
fox9.com
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with boat being hauled on Hwy 371 in Nisswa
NISSWA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a boat being hauled by a driver on Highway 371 in north-central Minnesota. The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday in the City of Nisswa, north of Brainerd. Troopers say the motorcyclist,...
bulletin-news.com
Motorcycle racer killed in crash at Brainerd International Raceway
A retaining wall at Brainerd International Raceway was struck by a motorbike driven by a 50-year-old New Yorker, who died in the accident. The collision was reported at BIR, north of Baxter, at 3:45 p.m. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office arrived. The motorcycle rider crashed into a retaining wall while competing in a qualification race for the MotoAmerica Superbikes competition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Prolific speeder charged in crash that killed woman, 75, in Plymouth
A Minnesota man who has an extensive history of speeding has been charged in a crash that killed a 75-year-old woman in Plymouth. Christopher Keyes, 44, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide by operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. Court records show Keyes...
Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified
A boy who drowned in a south Minneapolis pool in June has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the seven-year-old as Bryce Washington. His cause of death was officially ruled as a "freshwater (swimming pool) drowning." His death was also ruled an accident by the medical examiner. The...
Alcohol a factor as driver rolls ATV into corn field, injuring 3
Three people were injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed an ATV in Kandiyohi County Saturday night. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of the crash just before 11 p.m. in Lake Lillian. The ATV was being driven eastbound on Park Avenue when...
willmarradio.com
Three hurt, one hospitalized in Lake Lillian ATV crash
(Lake Lillian MN-) A Lake Lillian man was hospitalized Saturday night after crashing an ATV with two passengers aboard. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says they were alerted about an ATV crash in Lake Lillian Saturday night around 11:48 p.m. A 30-year-old man was driving the side-by-side ATV eastbound on Park Avenue when he got to the end of the street and crashed into a cornfield, rolling the vehicle. The driver was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries, and police say alcohol was involved in the crash. Two passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. No names have been released, and the crash remains under investigation.
Northfield bicyclist killed in crash identified as 14-year-old
The bicyclist killed in a collision with a driver in Northfield last week has been identified as a 14-year-old girl who was on her was to soccer practice at the time. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Melanie Valencia, 14, died from multiple blunt force injuries when she was struck while riding her bike at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
knsiradio.com
South Haven Man Accused of Leading Police on Ten Mile Long High Speed Chase
(KNSI) — A South Haven man is accused of threatening tow truck employees, leading police on a high-speed chase, and drunk driving. Officials say Kurtis Scott Grossinger called the employees numerous times on August 5th and threatened to kill and assault them and their families. One victim says a green truck had recently driven through his property and damaged some of his corn crops.
willmarradio.com
14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Injured While Riding Her Bike Is Identified
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a 14-year-old girl who died in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle last week. Melanie Valencia was riding her bike Tuesday at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street in Northfield when she was struck by a car. Valencia died at Hennepin Healthcare Thursday night from multiple blunt force injuries. The car's driver is cooperating with investigators.
boreal.org
DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 8, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
Police: Man, woman arrested after shots fired from BMW at three motorcyclists
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to an incident in which shots were fired at three motorcyclists in Anoka County Wednesday. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says at 1:47 p.m. deputies were called by motorcyclists who reported a driver of a BMW was shooting at them near Lexington Ave. NE and Constance Blvd NE in Ham Lake.
willmarradio.com
Three killed in semi-SUV crash west of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Three people were killed and two were injured in a semi-SUV crash west of Willmar Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 40 and Kandiyohi County Road 7. An SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lees Summit Missouri was northbound on 7 and collided with a semi pulling a milk tanker that was traveling eastbound on Highway 40. Upon impact the trailer fell on top of the SUV. Ecker died in the crash as well as his passengers 64-year-old Carol Ecker of Kansas City Missouri and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale Missouri. Passenger Jennifer Mcginness, age 35 of Elmo Missouri was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Raymond was taken to Rice CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Highway 40 was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated.
kvsc.org
Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Says Goodbye to Two Long Time Officials
After a combined 61 years of service at the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, two long-time service men are hanging up their uniforms. Lieutenant Kellan Hemmesch and Sergeant Ken Friday both retired in July. Lt. Hemmesch started with the Sheriff’s office in 1998 and Sgt. Friday started in 1990.
FedEx driver falls asleep moments before head-on crash in Carver County
A Carver County crash that involved two vehicles was caused by a FedEx driver falling asleep at the wheel Tuesday night. The State Patrol crash report says the collision happened just after 9 p.m. on Hwy. 7 at Maple Drive in Watertown Township. According to the report, the driver of...
knsiradio.com
Albany 15U Baseball Competing at Youth World Series
(KNSI) – Albany baseball is Youth World Series bound!. The 15-and-under squad will have its first game in pool play in Virginia on Saturday. Coach Grant Johnson says his roster looks different than most of the opposition they’ll see. “These are all Albany area kids. Albany, Avon, St....
