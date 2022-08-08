ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

TheDailyBeast

Florida Lawmaker Calls for FBI Agents to Be 'Arrested Upon Sight' After Trump Raid

A Republican Florida lawmaker has called for his state’s legislature to break away from federal agencies in the wake of an FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress, made his radical proposal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies,” Sabatini wrote. “Sever all ties with DOJ immediately. Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight.” MAGA fans have reacted angrily to the search of the former president’s property, which is reportedly related to an investigation into classified documents Trump may have improperly removed during his final days in the White House. Sabatini previously supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and last year proposed renaming U.S. Highway 27 to the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
POLITICO

How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago

ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
NBC News

Don't be surprised if Republicans are high-fiving one another after Trump's FBI search

That basically sums up how the right publicly described the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. You won’t be able to tell from their public statements, TV news hits or tweets, but the earth-shaking news that the FBI executed a search warrant likely has some Republicans smiling — maybe even high-fiving one another — albeit in private. In fact, the biggest beneficiaries of Monday’s search will be the cast of characters not named Trump looking to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who took to social media to say that an operation like this would happen only in a “banana republic.”
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Republican Representative Scott Perry has cell phone seized by FBI

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Just one day after the FBI seized boxes of documents from former President Donald Trump's home in Mar-A-Lago, there's another seizure, this time from a Pennsylvania Republican. FBI agents also seized U.S. Representative Scott Perry's cell phone. Rep. Perry called it an "unnecessary and aggressive action." It's not yet known why Perry was served with a search warrant, but we do know that Perry has been a figure in the Congressional investigation into Trump's actions in the lead-up to the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Former Justice Department leaders also testified he played an important role in Trump's effort...
