Opinion: Conservatives Aren't "Law and Order" if They Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | Clareifi
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Florida Lawmaker Calls for FBI Agents to Be ‘Arrested Upon Sight’ After Trump Raid
A Republican Florida lawmaker has called for his state’s legislature to break away from federal agencies in the wake of an FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress, made his radical proposal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies,” Sabatini wrote. “Sever all ties with DOJ immediately. Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight.” MAGA fans have reacted angrily to the search of the former president’s property, which is reportedly related to an investigation into classified documents Trump may have improperly removed during his final days in the White House. Sabatini previously supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and last year proposed renaming U.S. Highway 27 to the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
POLITICO
How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago
ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
Don’t be surprised if Republicans are high-fiving one another after Trump’s FBI search
That basically sums up how the right publicly described the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. You won’t be able to tell from their public statements, TV news hits or tweets, but the earth-shaking news that the FBI executed a search warrant likely has some Republicans smiling — maybe even high-fiving one another — albeit in private. In fact, the biggest beneficiaries of Monday’s search will be the cast of characters not named Trump looking to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who took to social media to say that an operation like this would happen only in a “banana republic.”
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Arkansas paper tells Sarah Huckabee Sanders there's 'plenty of room' for op-ed after being called out for bias
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (ADG) published an editorial responding to the fierce criticism from GOP gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders over what she alleged was liberal bias in favor of her Democratic opponent. In a piece titled "Plenty of room for good guest columns," the ADG editorial page addressed Sanders directly...
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
FBI raid on Trump Mar-a-Lago resort likely sparked by 'informant': Retired agent
A retired FBI agent who served at the agency for 24 years said an "informant" likely provided information that led to the raid Monday at former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago.
Donald Trump says Mar-a-Lago home ‘raided’ as FBI executes search warrant – as it happened
Former US president described the incident at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida as ‘an unannounced raid’ but did not specify what was taken
FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home for classified nuclear weapons documents – report
Suspected presence of such files could explain why US attorney general took step of ordering FBI agents into Trump home
FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search has been called ‘unprecedented.’ Is it really?
The word “unprecedented” is everywhere in coverage of the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home
Trump Lawyer Says He Watched Search On Camera, Muddling Claim That FBI Planted Evidence
Donald Trump’s attorney has revealed that he and Trump family members watched nearly the entire FBI search of Mar-a-Lago on surveillance cameras, further dashing the former president’s claims that agents likely “planted” any evidence that was taken. “The folks in New York — President Trump and...
Washington Examiner
White House says 'it would not be appropriate' to comment on FBI search for nuclear documents
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was pressed on air to react to the explosive breaking news report that FBI agents were searching for classified documents related to nuclear weapons during their raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday. During an appearance on MSNBC on Thursday, which...
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow warns US over diplomatic ‘point of no return’ – live
Foreign ministry warns US not to place Russia on its list of state sponsors of terrorism
Pennsylvania Republican Representative Scott Perry has cell phone seized by FBI
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Just one day after the FBI seized boxes of documents from former President Donald Trump's home in Mar-A-Lago, there's another seizure, this time from a Pennsylvania Republican. FBI agents also seized U.S. Representative Scott Perry's cell phone. Rep. Perry called it an "unnecessary and aggressive action." It's not yet known why Perry was served with a search warrant, but we do know that Perry has been a figure in the Congressional investigation into Trump's actions in the lead-up to the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Former Justice Department leaders also testified he played an important role in Trump's effort...
