Durham, NC

Watch: Duke Lineman’s Operatic Voice Dazzles Teammates

By Thomas Neumann
 4 days ago

Blue Devils offensive lineman Chance Lytle put on a stunning vocal show for fellow Duke players.

Duke offensive lineman Chance Lytle brings a wealth of experience to the Blue Devils football roster.

The 6’7”, 329-pounder spent five years in the Colorado program, appearing in 30 games, before coming to Duke as a graduate transfer this year.

But his new teammates probably weren’t expecting to hear the San Antonio native dazzle them with his golden voice. It turns out the 24-year-old Lytle is an accomplished musician. He graduated from Colorado with a double major in music & vocal performance and psychology. He plays cello, violin, piano and mandolin and composes his own music and lyrics.

When Lytle showed off his pipes for teammates recently, their reaction was priceless. Check out his performance in the video below.

Lytle, clearly a man of many talents, is currently pursuing a master’s degree in management studies at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business.

