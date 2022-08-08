ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Hazard Herald

Kentucky renters can apply for FEMA assistance

Renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties whose homes and property were damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding can apply for federal disaster assistance. FEMA Individual Assistance is available to renters, including students, as well as homeowners. Federal grants can help pay...
KENTUCKY STATE

