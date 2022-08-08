Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky renters can apply for FEMA assistance
Renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties whose homes and property were damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding can apply for federal disaster assistance. FEMA Individual Assistance is available to renters, including students, as well as homeowners. Federal grants can help pay...
hazard-herald.com
Montana sees first waste water apprentice; she's one of over 2,000 apprentices in the state
MONTANA - Montana has approximately 2,150 apprentices in the state right now, according to Program Manager for the Registered Apprenticeship Program in Montana Mark Lillrose. One of those apprentices is Sarah Douglas, the first waste water apprentice in Montana.
Comments / 0