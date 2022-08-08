Read full article on original website
smithcountyinsider.com
Traffic stop for seatbelt violation leads to arrest for methamphetamine
K9 Sgt. Ridge Long and Deputy Robbie Woodard conducted a traffic stop after observing the driver of a vehicle exit the parking lot of a local business and enter the highway without wearing a seatbelt. The driver was identified as Michael Henry. Henry stated he was currently on parole. The...
wgnsradio.com
Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case
What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
WSMV
Driver not charged with striking pedestrians longtime Murfreesboro PD employee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver who struck two students walking to school on Tuesday morning is a long-time Murfreesboro Police employee, WSMV4 has learned. WSMV4 learned that Ellen Drake, 42, the city’s 911 Communications supervisor, was not charged or cited for striking the two children. The family of...
smithcountyinsider.com
Three arrested for multiple drugs at local business
On July 9th K9 Sgt. Ridge Long encountered a vehicle and a motorcycle sitting in the parking lot of a local business. Sgt. Long made contact with the occupants who were identified as Joshua Carpenter, Haley Roach and Lisa Burnette. Consent was given to search the their person(s), the vehicle...
carthagecourier.com
Drugstore burglary investigated by TBI, Carthage police
Carthage police along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) are investigating a burglary which occurred at Smith County Drug Center. Due to a rash of area drugstore burglaries in various jurisdictions, the TBI has taken the lead in the investigation. Late Monday night of last week, two male subjects...
WSMV
Hiker rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hiker was rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon. The Putnam County Rescue Squad responded to the Window Cliffs Natural Area to help the hiker. Members of the Putnam County Tactical Rope Rescue and the Swiftwater Rescue teams were assisted by members of the Putnam County Fire Department.
Woman arrested after attempting to carjack vehicle in Murfreesboro
A person who attempted a carjacking in Murfreesboro was caught on video on Medical Center Parkway off Interstate 24.
wgnsradio.com
Multiple Cases of Beer Shoplifted from Local Walmart Store
In Murfreesboro, detectives need assistance from the community to identify three subjects who have been labeled as ‘Persons of Interest.’. According to Murfreesboro Police, three people entered Walmart on Memorial Boulevard and shoplifted multiple cases of beer - - 12-cases to be exact, which add up to 288-cans of brew. That's 3,456 ounces of beer, weighing 216-pounds. Apparently, all 12-cases were loaded into shopping carts and pushed out the front door of Walmart on June 26, 2022.
Wanted Nashville Man Arrested in Murfreesboro Driving Stolen SUV
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A man is arrested and facing multiple charges after stealing an SUV with the keys inside from East Nashville and leading Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers on a foot chase Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. Alan Hairston, 23, of Nashville, is charged with theft over $50,000, theft...
Families speak out after sentencing in 2019 deadly drag racing crash
Life hasn't been the same for Kristi Freels since losing her son, Joshua A. Freels, who was in a fatal car crash on Orchard Valley Drive at Dyllis Road in May 2019.
WATE
Wartburg man sentenced to 60 days for fatal drag racing crash
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A Wartburg man has been sentenced for several charges connected to a May 2019 fatal crash that began with a drag race. Holden Jeffrey Melton, 21, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and four years on supervised probation. He will also lose his license for three years, pay a $500 fine and complete 200 hours of community service.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for missing 'endangered' Tennessee children
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies in have issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing children believed to be with a man wanted by law enforcement. Officials say 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black were last seen in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Sunday. Investigators believe the children may be with 31-year-old...
carthagecourier.com
Over 40 individuals indicted
A Pleasant Shade man, formerly employed as a Smith County Middle School coach/PE instructor, was among those indicted during the August session of the grand jury. Jamal Devante Carter, 26, Pleasant Shade, was indicted on “15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor” by the county’s grand jury which met on Monday of last week.
newstalk941.com
Monterey Fire Chief To Inspect Ladder Truck For Purchase
Monterey has finally located a used ladder truck to purchase after searching for a couple of years. Mayor Nathan Walker said the town has received one bid from a Texas fire department that can move forward upon inspection. “Our fire chief should be going out to take a look at...
WSMV
Two men plead guilty in fatal overdose investigation
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice, two men have plead guilty in a fatal overdose. In January 2020, officers with the Lebanon Police Department responded to the Woodsprings Suites for a death investigation. It was determined that the victim died of a fatal overdose attributed...
newstalk941.com
CDC Lists Six UC Counties With High COVID Numbers
If you feel like you’ve heard more friends and neighbors contracting COVID in recent days, you are correct. The Centers for Disease Control reports Putnam, Clay, Jackson, Overton, Pickett and White Counties with high community COVID levels. The updated numbers released Thursday estimated 223 cases per 100,000 people in Putnam County. That number along with hospital admissions and the number of inpatient beds currently being used in a community on COVID patients make up the statistic.
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Putnam County Mugshots July 18 – August 4
Check out the Putnam County Mugshots from July 18 – August 4. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.*
newstalk941.com
Baxter Crossroads Residents Bring Water Bill Concerns To Aldermen
About a dozen homeowners of the new Baxter Crossroads subdivision spoke at the city’s Board meeting with concerns about high water bills. The homeowners lacking irrigation systems have used hoses to water their lawns. As it turns out, the amount of water used turns that into a sewer rate issue. Councilman Dustin Stanton:
wgnsradio.com
Middle TN Woman Missing for Over One Month - Last Seen in Smithville, TN Area
A full month has passed since 31-year-old Brittany Ann Miller was reported missing in nearby DeKalb County, Tennessee. The search for Miller was spearheaded by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, where Sheriff Patrick Ray said deputies have searched by ground, air, and on Center Hill Lake. However, there have been no signs or clues in locating her. An investigator of the District Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the case.
Murfreesboro police searching for man who was last seen leaving for a hike
The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who was last seen on Friday.
