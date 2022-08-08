Read full article on original website
Related
I Can’t Stop Shopping in Abercrombie’s Dress Section
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
ETOnline.com
Amazon Cookware Deals 2022: Save Now on Le Creuset Kitchen Essentials
When stocking a kitchen with new pots and pans, you want to make sure you have at least a few pieces of cookware that will stay in your lineup forever. Top cookware brands like Le Creuset make essentials for everyday cooking that are crafted to last for years and packed with style. Shopping for the best usually comes at a price though but right now, you can save big on Le Creuset's legendary enameled cast iron cookware with Amazon's deals.
Vince Camuto Flash Sale: Get These $99 Top-Selling Sandals For $35 Today Only
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
TODAY.com
22 vintage Halloween decorations that'll take you back in time
Halloween’s been around since the days of the druids — or at least that’s what some experts say. Although it's still unknown when the spooky holiday officially got its start, it's safe to say that it's been observed for the last couple of centuries — at the very least. That said, it should come as no surprise that we've been putting up Halloween decorations for nearly as long.
RELATED PEOPLE
Best Home Decor to Turn Your Living Room Into a Zen Den
What makes home home? Sure, rooms need to be anchored by furniture—the big-ticket items like beds, sofas, tables, and chairs—to make a space functional and livable. But when you think about what makes a space feel lived in, it's how you furnish with home decor. And there’s no space where that rings truest than the […]
Thrillist
Lay's Just Added a New Fritos-Flavored Potato Chip to Its Flavor Swap Lineup
Lay's is taking a cue from its snacking counterparts and tapping into other popular flavors in the snack aisle. The potato chip maker is bringing back its Flavor Swap lineup and drawing inspiration from Doritos, Funyuns, Cheetos, and Fritos. The company officially dropped the newest flavor, Lay's Kettle Cooked Fritos...
Dad shows off genius hack to fill up giant paddling pool without turning on hose in heatwave
FILLING up a paddling pool can be time consuming - especially if you haven't got a hose to hand. But one savvy dad named Nick has been branded a "genius" after sharing his clever and rather innovative technique to TikTok. Taking to the social media platform, Nick shared a short...
Love Island USA: Feel Like You're in the Hideaway With Pajamas, Robes, and Slippers From the Show
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Under Wraps 2 Trailer Arrives Just in Time to Get Us in Halloween Spirit
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Get ready for another spooktacular quest. Disney Channel is kicking off this Halloween season "by taking the fans on another spooky adventure." If you loved the original 1997 Under Wraps Halloween season classic as well as last year's remake, then this...
Costco Has Shag Area Rugs for Cheap Right Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While you’re grabbing a 10-pack of avocados and a famous $1.50 hot dog, don’t forget to browse the home decor section of Costco. The warehouse club often has deals that can’t be beat on things that aren’t edible, too.
Food & Wine
Why the Shape of the Ice in Your Drink Matters
Forget shakers, tongs, picks, and glassware — ice is one of the most essential elements into making a good drink, whether it's a tart and sweet lemonade, a perfect Old Fashioned, or a sipping portion of rum. Ice is as important to your drink as salt is to your cooking, and so it makes sense that you'd want to be picky about what kind of ice you use for your drink. Not only is having ice essential to keeping your drink pleasantly chilly, the kind of ice you choose affects how watered down your drink is going to be. Sure, it's all frozen water, but different shapes of ice provide different textural experiences. The shape of the ice in your drink matters.
People
Amazon Shoppers Call This Their 'Go-To Vacuum,' and It Has Double Discounts Right Now
Vacuuming the house is hardly what anyone would call a fun activity — but it is a necessity. After all, you need some kind of powerful device to pick up all the dirt and hair scattered around the house, and a handy cordless vacuum is sure to do the trick.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Hurry! The iconic Bose Wave Music System with 'astounding sound' is a whopping $170 off right now
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sure, the digital era is great and all, but there's still a lot to be said for the sound of physical media and good 'ol over-the-air radio. If you're one of those people who can’t let go of your CDs and love tuning in the FM or AM band, the Bose Wave Music System IV is just what you’ve been searching for.
Get $271 Worth of Top Beauty Products for Just $49: Sunday Riley, Skinceuticals, EltaMD, Ilia & More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
People
Dunkin' Adds 2 New Drinks to Fall Menu Lineup — Including a Twist on Classic Pumpkin Spice Coffee
The donut chain just announced the fall-flavored drink and food lineup, which will be available on Aug. 17. Seven classic options (looking at you, PSL!) are returning to Dunkin' — plus, there are two new drinks that bring some special autumnal flavors to the menu. The first of the...
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save up to 95% off Boots, Jackets, Sweaters and More Fall Fashion
Fall is just around the corner, so it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to shop for the best cozy sweaters, leggings, and combat boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals up to 95% off, and these sales are unbeatable.
Labor Day Sales & Deals 2022: Shop Now & Score Up to 75% Off Pottery Barn, Coach, Lululemon & More
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Doesn't it feel...
The Daily South
Chewy Apple-Cran-Oatmeal Cookies
If you aren't a fan of raisins, these are the oatmeal cookies for you. Made with chunks of tart Granny Smith apples, sweetened dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts, these cookies have the same texture as the classic, but with warm fall flavors folded in. A simple glaze of orange juice and powdered sugar drizzled over the top not only makes the cookies look amazing, but adds a citrusy note that pairs well with the tangy apples and cranberries.
thecountrycook.net
Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff
This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is an easy and fun recipe full of strawberry and cheesecake flavors. The perfect fruity dessert for all your gatherings!. This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is one of the many variations of fluff salads that a love. Fluffs are great because you can literally make them in less than 10 minutes. The perfect quick and easy recipe to bring to all the functions or a last minute dessert for home. If you want to try something that you are going to want to make over and over, you have to give this Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff recipe a try!
dogster.com
How to Get Dog Pee Out of Your Carpet
Even the most well-trained dog pees on the carpet sometimes. Dogs pee in the house for a variety of reasons — an infection, old age, boredom, marking or anxiety — so odds are high that you’ll have to deal with it at some point. Carpet cleaning solutions and tools are effective to combat dog pee stains and odors. For a quick fix, at-home remedies, such as hydrogen peroxide, Dawn dish soap or baking soda can be a dog parent’s best friends (other than your dog, of course).
PETS・
E! News
202K+
Followers
49K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0