Guests only: No public dining at former Woodbox under guest-house renovation compromise

Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
Inquirer and Mirror
$11.8 million Monomoy listing draws attention to 2021 sale of property from town manager’s family to Select Board member
(Aug. 12, 2022) The $11.8 million listing of a Monomoy Road home has drawn attention this week, due to the identities of the buyer and seller when it changed hands in January 2021. Town manager Libby Gibson’s family sold the 2.6-acre waterfront property at 26 Monomoy Road to Select Board...
Boston Globe
For $10.59m, a 7-bedroom Mashpee mansion overlooking Nantucket Sound
Tucked on a quiet 1.56 acres on Nantucket Sound, 78 Triton Way in Mashpee is a Cape retreat, and with the bouts of record-breaking heat Greater Boston has been experiencing as of late, who doesn’t dream of a seaside escape?. The stunning 12,090-square-foot home offers seven bedrooms, eight full...
Inquirer and Mirror
New fire chief contract at Select Board Wednesday
(Aug. 12, 2022) The Select Board will vote to approve a contract for the town’s next fire chief, Michael Cranson, Wednesday, according to the agenda packet released today. Cranson’s is one of several pending contracts the board will vote to approve. His annual salary is listed at $165,000 and the length of the contract is from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2025.
Friday update out of Provincetown after sewer emergency remains in place
Crews worked endlessly through the night getting the vacuum line on Bradford Street up and running in Provincetown as the Cape Cod community is nearing the 24-hour mark of a sewer emergency. “We continue to make progress and we are moving in the right direction,” said Town Manager Alex Morse....
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations
PLYMOUTH – Cape Cod 5 recently announced that it will open two new locations in Plymouth next year. “The addition of these new locations emphasizes Cape Cod 5’s continued and expanded commitment to serving Plymouth and the surrounding area,” CEO Matt Burke said. Both locations will offer all of Cape Cod 5’s financial services. A […] The post Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Inquirer and Mirror
Quintessential Quidnet
(Aug. 11, 2022) The landscape of Quidnet once encouraged a sort of quiet appreciation for life that was not defined by downtown Nantucket or Sconset village. Originally a Wampanoag settlement, later a whaling station, then a dory-fishing community with farm land, it was eventually sold as house lots for summer homes.
Inquirer and Mirror
Something for everyone at Charlie Noble
(Aug. 11, 2022) There might be no menu in the country more eclectic than the one at The Charlie Noble. Where else can you find Royal Osetra caviar on one page and chicken and waffles on the next?. But for the most part, The Charlie Noble is a blend of...
worldatlas.com
7 Best Cape Cod Towns To Visit This Summer
Every summer, visitors from across the world find their way to this New England gateway, Cape Cod. And that's for a good reason; nowhere else has similar miles of white-sand beach adjacent to natural reserves gushing with life. Pivotal historic moments played out in the Cape that guests are privileged to emulate by walking in the footsteps of iconic 17th-century figures. In fact, Cape Cod is the first place that pilgrims in 1620 saw and anchored on! Do yourself a favor and walk a mile in the shoes of the Americans who started it all.
Inquirer and Mirror
Seen on the Scene: There’s No Place Like Home
(Aug. 11, 2022) Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals held its 10th anniversary gala, There’s No Place Like Home, Friday at Bartlett’s Ocean View Farm. The event featured a doggie runway show, live and online auctions and food by Nantucket Catering Company. I&M contributor Kris Kinsley Hancock took these photos.
Inquirer and Mirror
Sail Away: Race Week hits the water this weekend
(Aug. 11, 2022) After being limited in 2020 due to COVID-19 and cut short last year by Hurricane Henri, Nantucket Race Week is set to return in full Saturday with nine days of sailboat races and events leading up to the 50th anniversary of the Opera House Cup. Race Week...
Inquirer and Mirror
Today's Beach Report: Invasion of the jellyfish
(Aug. 11, 2022) Nantucket's lifeguarded beaches opened at 10 a.m. today with calm surf around the island, but jellyfish reported everywhere but Sconset. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at nine island beaches: Jetties, Children's, Nobadeer, Dionis, Sconset, Surfside, Cisco, Ladies and Miacomet. The Nantucket...
Inquirer and Mirror
STR workgroup applications available
(Aug. 12, 2022) Applications for the three primary and one alternate at-large seats on the town’s short-term-rental workgroup are now available on the town’s website and are due back to the town manager’s office by noon Aug. 26. In addition to the standard committee application sections of...
country1025.com
Locals Angry Influencers Are Flocking To Nantucket To Be “Coastal Grannies”
Tik Tok is rearing it’s trending head again to the dismay of the residents of Nantucket. Kailey Davis (who describes herself as the “Millennial Martha Stewart”) is a 29 year-old influencer who is at the head of the “coastal granny” trend that is heating up on Tik Tok and beyond. The trend encourages people in their late teens and twenties to skip the wild nightlife associated with their age bracket and instead retreat to vacation in quiet, quaint, beach towns (Nantucket being the hub) – perfect for some good photo and video content. But while businesses and Nantucket’s Chamber of Commerce are enjoying the influx of younger tourists visiting, the local residents of Nantucket ain’t havin’ the influx of selfie sticks.
Inquirer and Mirror
St. Paul’s, Ruth and Tim Pitts partner on fresh-cooked meals for those in need
(Aug. 11, 2022) While the mask mandates and stay-at-home orders from the early days of COVID-19 have disappeared, one of the few bright spots from the pandemic remains. Since the spring of 2020, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has been providing free meals each week, delivered to members of the community. The program, called St. Paul’s Suppers, was initially meant to help people in quarantine but the church has since discovered that the need for prepared, healthy meals is much larger than that.
Inquirer and Mirror
Pops on Nantucket celebrates 25th anniversary
(Aug. 11, 2022) As afternoon turns to evening Saturday, a crowd of more than 5,000 will flock to Jetties Beach to celebrate the return of the Boston Pops to Nantucket after a two-year COVID-19-related hiatus. “This year’s event is the 25th anniversary of the Boston Pops on Nantucket,” Nantucket Cottage...
fallriverreporter.com
Letter to the editor: Public safety at risk as dangerous Great White Shark presence continues to grow off our shores
Due to Cape Cod’s expanding seal overpopulation problem, the dangerous Great White Shark presence continues to grow off our shores as well. As a former elected public official, and current candidate for Barnstable County Commissioner, I feel an urgent need to speak out on this highly neglected issue. Public...
‘No dishes, no laundry, no bathrooms’: Provincetown sewer station malfunctions after heavy rains
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials urged the public to cut back on using household appliances, including the bathroom, after the town’s sewer system broke down after a heavy rainstorm Tuesday evening. Provincetown Police said the central vacuum sewer station in town, the one that runs the Commercial district downtown...
capecoddaily.com
Charter vessel with 30 passengers grounds in Hyannis Harbor
HYANNIS – A charter vessel with 30 passengers on board reportedly grounded off Railroad Bluff in Hyannis Harbor. No injuries were reported. The passengers were taken off the vessel and brought ashore safely. A commercial salvage company was working with the Captain to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available. The post Charter vessel with 30 passengers grounds in Hyannis Harbor appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Native Americans Have Had Enough of This Pilgrim History Museum
Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a museum that they say has been erasing tribes’ place in history, while investing in the portrayal of Pilgrims who settled in Plymouth Colony.Members of the Wampanoag tribe say they were once more deeply involved in the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, but now their participation has dwindled.“I would say most of the people in my tribe worked there at one point or another, but they treated us so bad that nobody wanted to work there anymore,” Anita Peters, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe and former museum employee, told The...
