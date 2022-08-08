ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Guests only: No public dining at former Woodbox under guest-house renovation compromise

By Joshua Balling Email: jballing@inkym.com Twitter:
Inquirer and Mirror
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

For $10.59m, a 7-bedroom Mashpee mansion overlooking Nantucket Sound

Tucked on a quiet 1.56 acres on Nantucket Sound, 78 Triton Way in Mashpee is a Cape retreat, and with the bouts of record-breaking heat Greater Boston has been experiencing as of late, who doesn’t dream of a seaside escape?. The stunning 12,090-square-foot home offers seven bedrooms, eight full...
MASHPEE, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

New fire chief contract at Select Board Wednesday

(Aug. 12, 2022) The Select Board will vote to approve a contract for the town’s next fire chief, Michael Cranson, Wednesday, according to the agenda packet released today. Cranson’s is one of several pending contracts the board will vote to approve. His annual salary is listed at $165,000 and the length of the contract is from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2025.
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
Nantucket, MA
Food & Drinks
Nantucket, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations

PLYMOUTH – Cape Cod 5 recently announced that it will open two new locations in Plymouth next year. “The addition of these new locations emphasizes Cape Cod 5’s continued and expanded commitment to serving Plymouth and the surrounding area,” CEO Matt Burke said. Both locations will offer all of Cape Cod 5’s financial services. A […] The post Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Inquirer and Mirror

Quintessential Quidnet

(Aug. 11, 2022) The landscape of Quidnet once encouraged a sort of quiet appreciation for life that was not defined by downtown Nantucket or Sconset village. Originally a Wampanoag settlement, later a whaling station, then a dory-fishing community with farm land, it was eventually sold as house lots for summer homes.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Something for everyone at Charlie Noble

(Aug. 11, 2022) There might be no menu in the country more eclectic than the one at The Charlie Noble. Where else can you find Royal Osetra caviar on one page and chicken and waffles on the next?. But for the most part, The Charlie Noble is a blend of...
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#The Planning Board#Blue Flag Partners
worldatlas.com

7 Best Cape Cod Towns To Visit This Summer

Every summer, visitors from across the world find their way to this New England gateway, Cape Cod. And that's for a good reason; nowhere else has similar miles of white-sand beach adjacent to natural reserves gushing with life. Pivotal historic moments played out in the Cape that guests are privileged to emulate by walking in the footsteps of iconic 17th-century figures. In fact, Cape Cod is the first place that pilgrims in 1620 saw and anchored on! Do yourself a favor and walk a mile in the shoes of the Americans who started it all.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Seen on the Scene: There’s No Place Like Home

(Aug. 11, 2022) Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals held its 10th anniversary gala, There’s No Place Like Home, Friday at Bartlett’s Ocean View Farm. The event featured a doggie runway show, live and online auctions and food by Nantucket Catering Company. I&M contributor Kris Kinsley Hancock took these photos.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Sail Away: Race Week hits the water this weekend

(Aug. 11, 2022) After being limited in 2020 due to COVID-19 and cut short last year by Hurricane Henri, Nantucket Race Week is set to return in full Saturday with nine days of sailboat races and events leading up to the 50th anniversary of the Opera House Cup. Race Week...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Today's Beach Report: Invasion of the jellyfish

(Aug. 11, 2022) Nantucket's lifeguarded beaches opened at 10 a.m. today with calm surf around the island, but jellyfish reported everywhere but Sconset. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at nine island beaches: Jetties, Children's, Nobadeer, Dionis, Sconset, Surfside, Cisco, Ladies and Miacomet. The Nantucket...
NANTUCKET, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Inquirer and Mirror

STR workgroup applications available

(Aug. 12, 2022) Applications for the three primary and one alternate at-large seats on the town’s short-term-rental workgroup are now available on the town’s website and are due back to the town manager’s office by noon Aug. 26. In addition to the standard committee application sections of...
NANTUCKET, MA
country1025.com

Locals Angry Influencers Are Flocking To Nantucket To Be “Coastal Grannies”

Tik Tok is rearing it’s trending head again to the dismay of the residents of Nantucket. Kailey Davis (who describes herself as the “Millennial Martha Stewart”) is a 29 year-old influencer who is at the head of the “coastal granny” trend that is heating up on Tik Tok and beyond. The trend encourages people in their late teens and twenties to skip the wild nightlife associated with their age bracket and instead retreat to vacation in quiet, quaint, beach towns (Nantucket being the hub) – perfect for some good photo and video content. But while businesses and Nantucket’s Chamber of Commerce are enjoying the influx of younger tourists visiting, the local residents of Nantucket ain’t havin’ the influx of selfie sticks.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

St. Paul’s, Ruth and Tim Pitts partner on fresh-cooked meals for those in need

(Aug. 11, 2022) While the mask mandates and stay-at-home orders from the early days of COVID-19 have disappeared, one of the few bright spots from the pandemic remains. Since the spring of 2020, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has been providing free meals each week, delivered to members of the community. The program, called St. Paul’s Suppers, was initially meant to help people in quarantine but the church has since discovered that the need for prepared, healthy meals is much larger than that.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Pops on Nantucket celebrates 25th anniversary

(Aug. 11, 2022) As afternoon turns to evening Saturday, a crowd of more than 5,000 will flock to Jetties Beach to celebrate the return of the Boston Pops to Nantucket after a two-year COVID-19-related hiatus. “This year’s event is the 25th anniversary of the Boston Pops on Nantucket,” Nantucket Cottage...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecoddaily.com

Charter vessel with 30 passengers grounds in Hyannis Harbor

HYANNIS – A charter vessel with 30 passengers on board reportedly grounded off Railroad Bluff in Hyannis Harbor. No injuries were reported. The passengers were taken off the vessel and brought ashore safely. A commercial salvage company was working with the Captain to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available. The post Charter vessel with 30 passengers grounds in Hyannis Harbor appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HYANNIS, NE
TheDailyBeast

Native Americans Have Had Enough of This Pilgrim History Museum

Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a museum that they say has been erasing tribes’ place in history, while investing in the portrayal of Pilgrims who settled in Plymouth Colony.Members of the Wampanoag tribe say they were once more deeply involved in the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, but now their participation has dwindled.“I would say most of the people in my tribe worked there at one point or another, but they treated us so bad that nobody wanted to work there anymore,” Anita Peters, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe and former museum employee, told The...
PLYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy