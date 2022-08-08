ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Used Drone to Try to Smuggle Drugs Into Fort Worth Prison: Feds

A man who flew a drone loaded with drugs and electronics over a federal prison in Fort Worth was arrested Thursday, authorities said. Bryant Henderson, 42, of Smithville, flew a drone loaded with methamphetamine, compressed marijuana, two prepaid smartphones and nine music players, over FMC Fort Worth around midnight on May 4, according to his critical complaint.
