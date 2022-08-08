Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Free and Reduced School Lunch Program Requirements Changing for Some Districts
For many families right now shopping for groceries can be challenging. "I'm on a super small budget so whatever deals are for the week is how I shop," shopping mother Jessica Kelly said. That could also affect what goes in a child's lunchbox. "I feel like the kids are suffering...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano ISD Welcomes Students Back to School
It's a busy day in Collin County. Frisco, Allen and Plano school districts all welcomed back students on Wednesday morning. At Haun Elementary School in Plano, principal Denise Lohmiller orchestrated a grand welcome for students. Teachers went all out with pom poms, encouraging messages chalked on the sidewalks, and lots of hugs.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Superintendent Says Comparisons Between Public and Private Schools ‘Isn't Fair And Just'
No matter where you go, parents usually want the same thing from schools, to prepare their kids to reach their best potential, and set them up to be successful. Despite the work Texas has done to better public education Governor Greg Abbot says there’s a problem. "Not all children...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Board of Trustees Considers Canceling Classes on Election Day
Thursday, Dallas Independent School District’s board of trustees will discuss giving students the day off and allowing teachers to work remotely on Nov. 8 (Election Day), when more people are expected on campuses to vote. There is no vote expected until Aug. 25 at the earliest. The proposal is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Waxahachie Elementary School Student Won Contest to Publish Children's Book
Brek Bradshaw is a 5th grader at Shackelford Elementary School in Waxahachie, but he's more than a student. "I have a job," Bradshaw said smiling. "It's an author." Bradshaw won a book writing contest last year to have his book 'Chicken Bot and the Golden Egg' published. "His story was...
fox4news.com
Denton ISD opens new high school
More than three dozen school districts in our area started the new year Thursday morning. That includes Denton ISD where students reported to a new Denton High School building.
Crumbl Cookies Coming to Rowlett
The restaurant’s weekly rotating menu offers a variety of unique flavors.
H-E-B to build its first store in Tarrant County
MANSFIELD, Texas — Another one!. Popular Texas grocery store H-E-B is continuing its move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the announcement of its latest location. H-E-B announced Thursday it will be building a new store in Mansfield, which is the company's first location in Tarrant County. “We are...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Father' of Mesquite Rodeo Dies at 96
The father of Mesquite Rodeo Neal Gay has died at the age of 96, according to the organizers of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo. In 1958 Neal Gay opened the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, which became one of the most popular events in the industry. Organizers of the Fort Worth Stock Show...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bus Driver Who Lost Home in Balch Springs Fire ‘Determined' to Be at Work on the First Day of School
Going back to school is especially meaningful for Wylie Independent School District bus driver Fred Jackson. His home burned to the ground less than three weeks ago, but he's determined to be ready for the new school year. “I love it. You know, I love the kids and then to...
Texas ‘Most Searched’ True Crime Story: Amber Hagerman
It's no surprise that Texans still search for details and clues about the murder of Amber Rene Hagerman, in fact, it is the most searched-for true crime case in Texas. Her 1996 abduction and murder still remains unsolved, but in 26 years it has never once been a "cold case".
fox4news.com
Attempted kidnapping at 'Meet the Teacher Night' in North Richland Hills stopped by parent
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Police are crediting an observant parent with stopping an attempted kidnapping at "Meet the Teacher Night" at a school in North Richland Hills. This happened Tuesday evening, at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH. During "Meet the Teacher Night," a mother noticed 31-year-old Kevin...
UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland
GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas HBCU Freshmen Get Assistance From Charitable “Mafia”
Students started moving in on the campus of Paul Quinn College in Dallas. 13 of those students are getting a helping hand furnishing their dorm room thanks to a group called Move-In Day Mafia. The organization consists of a group of volunteers who assist Historically Black College and University, also...
Houston Chronicle
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said. Edward Leclair, 57, was on trial in Denton, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers)...
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
Texas Man Sitting On Front Porch Dies In 'Unusual And Unexplained' Fire
There was a sudden burst of flames that shot 15 feet into the air, police said.
Mama Bobcat & 3 Kittens Spotted 'Hanging Out' On Texas Golf Course: WATCH
"They were playing so much they sometimes fell into the creek water."
fox4news.com
Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire
PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
