Waxahachie, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD Welcomes Students Back to School

It's a busy day in Collin County. Frisco, Allen and Plano school districts all welcomed back students on Wednesday morning. At Haun Elementary School in Plano, principal Denise Lohmiller orchestrated a grand welcome for students. Teachers went all out with pom poms, encouraging messages chalked on the sidewalks, and lots of hugs.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD Board of Trustees Considers Canceling Classes on Election Day

Thursday, Dallas Independent School District’s board of trustees will discuss giving students the day off and allowing teachers to work remotely on Nov. 8 (Election Day), when more people are expected on campuses to vote. There is no vote expected until Aug. 25 at the earliest. The proposal is...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Denton ISD opens new high school

More than three dozen school districts in our area started the new year Thursday morning. That includes Denton ISD where students reported to a new Denton High School building.
DENTON, TX
WFAA

H-E-B to build its first store in Tarrant County

MANSFIELD, Texas — Another one!. Popular Texas grocery store H-E-B is continuing its move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the announcement of its latest location. H-E-B announced Thursday it will be building a new store in Mansfield, which is the company's first location in Tarrant County. “We are...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Father' of Mesquite Rodeo Dies at 96

The father of Mesquite Rodeo Neal Gay has died at the age of 96, according to the organizers of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo. In 1958 Neal Gay opened the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, which became one of the most popular events in the industry. Organizers of the Fort Worth Stock Show...
MESQUITE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland

GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
GANADO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas HBCU Freshmen Get Assistance From Charitable “Mafia”

Students started moving in on the campus of Paul Quinn College in Dallas. 13 of those students are getting a helping hand furnishing their dorm room thanks to a group called Move-In Day Mafia. The organization consists of a group of volunteers who assist Historically Black College and University, also...
DALLAS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said. Edward Leclair, 57, was on trial in Denton, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers)...
DENTON, TX
Dallas Observer

DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years

Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire

PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
PLANO, TX
CW33

Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
DALLAS, TX

