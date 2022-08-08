ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Wilma Culp
4d ago

That is the sad part of this whole thing! Yes she is in critical condition but the damage that she caused is irreversible! It was totally not an accident! The only good thing to come out of this is that nobody died! & that was not her fault

Anne Heche
#Traffic Accident#Fox News Digital
Fox News

Anne Heche won't spend 'any significant time' in jail for fiery crash, expert says

Anne Heche likely won't spend "any significant time" in jail after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles on Friday. Heche, 53, will most likely be charged with hit-and-run along with reckless driving, a legal expert told Fox News Digital. Former U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani explained the actress would only receive misdemeanor charges since she didn't cause any bodily injuries to anyone involved in the crashes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Pilot Who Died During Emergency May Have Fallen Looking at Landing Gear

The pilot who mysteriously died just before a plane made an emergency landing last week -- allegedly "jumping" out of the aircraft -- may have actually fallen after trying to examine the damaged landing gear. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... one of the operating theories is that co-pilot Charlie...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged

By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
The Independent

Burning body found hanging from tree in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park

A burning body was found hanging from a tree in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, according to authorities in the city.Los Angeles Fire Department says that the gruesome discovery was made near the park’s merry-go-round on Tuesday afternoon.Authorities say that the victim’s age, gender, and race are not yet known.Firefighters called to the scene said that the victim was already dead when they arrived, according to NBC Los Angeles.“It’s a death investigation. We’re assisting with body recovery,” an LAFD spokeswoman told The Los Angeles Times.Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into the death. Griffith Park is one of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Almost Hit Pedestrian Before Crashing into House

Anne Heche clearly didn't care about the safety of others as she flew through neighborhood streets and alleyways -- at one point almost striking a woman -- before barreling through a home. We've obtained new surveillance video showing Anne's blue Mini Cooper driving erratically in Mar Vista Friday. At one...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police releases pictures of Kiely Rodni’s jewelry as the search continues

California police have released pictures of Kiely Rodni’s jewelry as the search for the missing 16-year-old enters its fifth day and investigators are no closer to getting answers as to her whereabouts.During a press conference on Thursday, Placer County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Angela Musallam urged the public to contact authorities if they come across a gold chain Kiely is believed to have been wearing during the time of her disappearance on 6 August.“We’re told she always wears this type of jewelry … We’d want anybody who comes across [this necklace] to please contact us immediately because this...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Fox News

