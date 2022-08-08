Read full article on original website
Wilma Culp
4d ago
That is the sad part of this whole thing! Yes she is in critical condition but the damage that she caused is irreversible! It was totally not an accident! The only good thing to come out of this is that nobody died! & that was not her fault
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Severely Burned In Fiery Car Crash, New Video Shows Her Speeding
5:31 PM PT -- Anne Heche was driving like a maniac in between her two car crashes ... and new video shows her speeding down a residential street before crashing into a home and igniting a blaze. TMZ obtained footage showing Anne flying down a street in her blue Mini...
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Actress Anne Heche pronounced legally dead after crash
Actress Anne Heche is legally dead after a fiery crash in Los Angeles a week ago. Her family said the 53-year-old suffered an injury that completely cut off oxygen to her brain. Heche is on life support as doctors determine what organs can be donated.Aug. 12, 2022.
Anne Heche Was 'Trapped' in 'Intense' Smoke from Car Crash as Neighbors Attempted to Rescue Her
Neighbors in Los Angeles are describing to PEOPLE the aftermath of Friday's fiery car accident that left actress Anne Heche hospitalized, including the actions they took to help rescue her and the resident at the home she crashed into. Heche, 53, suffered burns from the incident — which occurred in...
Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months
ONE of the many sets of human remains found at Lake Mead may belong to a veteran who drowned saving his wife's life, family said. Kenneth Funk was 56 when he died after diving into the Nevada basin after his wife who was thrown off their pontoon boat on June 19, 2004.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Woman Impaled, Killed by Umbrella on Windy Beach
The South Carolina beach has rules that ban setting a beach umbrella within 10 feet of an established umbrella line.
Infant & pregnant mom pictured after horror video showed driver speed through red-light at 100mph in crash that killed 6
HORROR footage shows the moment a driver sped through a red light sparking a crash that killed six including a pregnant mom and a child on Thursday afternoon. Asherey Ryan, 23, was named on Friday as the first victim as cops arrested Nicole L. Linton, 37, in connection with the deadly Los Angeles crash according to reports.
Anne Heche won't spend 'any significant time' in jail for fiery crash, expert says
Anne Heche likely won't spend "any significant time" in jail after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles on Friday. Heche, 53, will most likely be charged with hit-and-run along with reckless driving, a legal expert told Fox News Digital. Former U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani explained the actress would only receive misdemeanor charges since she didn't cause any bodily injuries to anyone involved in the crashes.
Crucial clue missing from home of family who vanished on camping trip following visit to Walmart
A MISSING item could be a crucial clue as cops investigate why a family vanished a month ago after leaving for a camping trip. Jill Sidebotham, 28, and her two-year-old daughter, Lydia, were last seen by family on June 27. Jill's father Ron told Seacoastonline that a money jar containing...
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni: Deputies Find Video Of Teen Taken Hours Before She Disappeared
As the search intensifies for Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing following a campground party over the weekend, deputies have reportedly found a video of the girl taken hours before she disappeared. The 16-year-old from Truckee was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground at around 12:30 a.m....
TMZ.com
Pilot Who Died During Emergency May Have Fallen Looking at Landing Gear
The pilot who mysteriously died just before a plane made an emergency landing last week -- allegedly "jumping" out of the aircraft -- may have actually fallen after trying to examine the damaged landing gear. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... one of the operating theories is that co-pilot Charlie...
He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged
By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
Anne Heche in a coma following car crash: She 'has not regained consciousness,' rep says
Anne Heche is in a coma following the car crash that ignited a fire and almost destroyed a home in Los Angeles on Friday, her rep confirmed to Fox News Digital. Heche, 53, is in "extreme critical condition," a representative for the actress said. "She has a significant pulmonary injury...
Body Found in Trunk of Car Bought at Auction: Police
The vehicle was meant to be checked by a third party before it went to auction, but it slipped by without inspection.
Burning body found hanging from tree in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park
A burning body was found hanging from a tree in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, according to authorities in the city.Los Angeles Fire Department says that the gruesome discovery was made near the park’s merry-go-round on Tuesday afternoon.Authorities say that the victim’s age, gender, and race are not yet known.Firefighters called to the scene said that the victim was already dead when they arrived, according to NBC Los Angeles.“It’s a death investigation. We’re assisting with body recovery,” an LAFD spokeswoman told The Los Angeles Times.Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into the death. Griffith Park is one of...
Fight at 24 Hour Fitness Leaves One Dead, Three Injured: Police
A fight broke out in the gym, then moved out into the parking lot, where shots were fired.
Boy, 6, Dies After Parents Beat Him for Drinking From Toilet: Deputies
"First, the mother beat him, then the father started repeatedly punching this little boy with a closed fist," Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez said.
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Almost Hit Pedestrian Before Crashing into House
Anne Heche clearly didn't care about the safety of others as she flew through neighborhood streets and alleyways -- at one point almost striking a woman -- before barreling through a home. We've obtained new surveillance video showing Anne's blue Mini Cooper driving erratically in Mar Vista Friday. At one...
Police releases pictures of Kiely Rodni’s jewelry as the search continues
California police have released pictures of Kiely Rodni’s jewelry as the search for the missing 16-year-old enters its fifth day and investigators are no closer to getting answers as to her whereabouts.During a press conference on Thursday, Placer County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Angela Musallam urged the public to contact authorities if they come across a gold chain Kiely is believed to have been wearing during the time of her disappearance on 6 August.“We’re told she always wears this type of jewelry … We’d want anybody who comes across [this necklace] to please contact us immediately because this...
