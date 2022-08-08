ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Drug Bust: 10 year-old living in house full of drugs, 5 people arrested

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Five people were arrested after multiple drugs were found inside their house, detectives say a 10-year-old child lived inside the home. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force, the Special Response Team (SRT) and field agents of the DEA had a search warrant for the home at 2942 N.W. 35th Avenue. While they secured the scene, five people were arrested: Jessica Beechum, Angela Beechum, Aubrey Waldron, David Thomas, Cole Thomas, and Ralph Green.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

'He's dead to us;' Man charged with molesting 2 members of extended family

A detective getting an old case of inappropriate touching found there was more to the story than he'd been told. He wrote about getting the case in December, after a "14-year-old [victim] disclose she was touched inappropriately by 58-year-old [relationship] Martin Roman in 2015." In January, he went to the...
PALM CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Martin County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

Teen missing from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Shyla Martinez, 15, has been missing since this past Sunday, Aug. 7, at around 3 p.m. when she disappeared from Revere Road. Shyla is 5'4" tall and weighs 135...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offenders#Lucie#Violent Crime#Sw Saint Lucie Crescent
cbs12.com

Woman found in unincorporated West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Maria has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office said Maria Gonzalez walked away from her home on Luqui Court on Tuesday, August 9th around 9 p.m. and has not been seen since.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal crash blocks three lanes on I-95

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal accident has blocked three lanes on I-95, according to the Florida 511. The accident occurred at the Hypoluxo Road exit (Exit 60). The three right most southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to Hypoluxo Road. Photos show two cars...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Turnpike shut down after crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound lanes are closed after a crash on the Florida Turnpike, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The crash occurred between Okeechobee Boulevard and Bee Line Highway. No word yet on the conditions of anyone involved.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs12.com

Tesla battery fire leads to I-95 slowdown in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters in Delray Beach hauled in 5,000 gallons of water to put out a fire in the battery of a Tesla on I-95. The typical car fire only requires a fraction of that amount, firefighters say. The fire happened Tuesday night. Firefighters shut down...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Local veteran pleased with expanded coverage due to burn pit exposure

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Health care benefits are being expanded to millions of veterans in the U.S. who were exposed to toxic burn pits while they were in the military. I'm glad that it's finally been addressed and a lot of veterans are I'm sure very excited to be able to get the treatment that they need."
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Elections Results Test

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As we approach the August 23rd primary, CBS 12 News has been working with the Associated Press to make sure our systems are able to turn around voting results for our local races on-air and online as soon as they are available. Unfortunately, due to a technical error, some of those test numbers – which do not reflect any actual voting – were briefly visible on our screen Friday afternoon.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets was sold in Delray Beach. The ticket was sold at Rebel on S Military Trail for the Wednesday night drawing. The lucky winner will split a prize of $60,751.73 with the other winning ticket holders. The winning...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Incoming new teachers ready for school year after switching careers

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — From COVID-19 protocols to changes in curriculum, every new school year brings its own challenges, anxieties and of course excitement. That’s especially true for new teachers who are just starting out new career paths in education like Katrina Resch. My biggest hope and dream...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy