'I will burn your trailer and kill you' threat lands man in jail for 5th time in a year
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The story behind a man's arrest this week isn't complicated, but it's his fifth in Palm Beach County in the past year, and deals with his fourth, when he was charged with four counts involving domestic battery. He and his alleged victim have...
Shoplifting woman abandoned by accomplices in Martin County, sheriff says
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Miami is facing a grand theft charge, by herself, after being abandoned by her shoplifting accomplices at a store in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the thieves literally left 45-year-old Amy Marie Russey holding a bag full of stolen goods from a marine store.
Drug Bust: 10 year-old living in house full of drugs, 5 people arrested
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Five people were arrested after multiple drugs were found inside their house, detectives say a 10-year-old child lived inside the home. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force, the Special Response Team (SRT) and field agents of the DEA had a search warrant for the home at 2942 N.W. 35th Avenue. While they secured the scene, five people were arrested: Jessica Beechum, Angela Beechum, Aubrey Waldron, David Thomas, Cole Thomas, and Ralph Green.
'He's dead to us;' Man charged with molesting 2 members of extended family
A detective getting an old case of inappropriate touching found there was more to the story than he'd been told. He wrote about getting the case in December, after a "14-year-old [victim] disclose she was touched inappropriately by 58-year-old [relationship] Martin Roman in 2015." In January, he went to the...
'When bad guys show up with guns, they'll find our guns;' AR-15s kept in IRC schools
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School is underway in our area and naturally all parents are concerned about students' safety. One school district in our area is doing something to keep students safe that you may not have heard about. The Indian River County School District has an enrollment...
Teen missing from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Shyla Martinez, 15, has been missing since this past Sunday, Aug. 7, at around 3 p.m. when she disappeared from Revere Road. Shyla is 5'4" tall and weighs 135...
Woman pleads guilty after striking and killing a motorcyclist from Rivera Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The woman who struck and killed a motorcyclist with her car pleaded guilty in Palm Beach Circuit Court. On Tuesday, 35 year-old Samantha Demaio pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and driving under the influence causing property damage or injury. Authorities said...
Traffic stop leads to drugs, fight, gun, taser, escape and ultimately 63 criminal charges
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Some arrests are easier to make than others. This was not one of them, but it's an example of a traffic stop leading to something much more serious. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy patrolling west of Lake Worth Beach reported seeing a...
Woman found in unincorporated West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Maria has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office said Maria Gonzalez walked away from her home on Luqui Court on Tuesday, August 9th around 9 p.m. and has not been seen since.
Dozens of traffic citations handed out to drivers in school zones
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic officer Keith Applebaum and crossing guard Cherie Portinga hit the streets in Port St. Lucie to slow drivers down now that school is back in session. Port St. Lucie police say its traffic unit handed out 53 warnings and citations across school...
Fatal crash blocks three lanes on I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal accident has blocked three lanes on I-95, according to the Florida 511. The accident occurred at the Hypoluxo Road exit (Exit 60). The three right most southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to Hypoluxo Road. Photos show two cars...
Turnpike shut down after crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound lanes are closed after a crash on the Florida Turnpike, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The crash occurred between Okeechobee Boulevard and Bee Line Highway. No word yet on the conditions of anyone involved.
Two people transported to trauma center after crash involving school bus
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving a school bus sent two people to a local trauma center early Wednesday morning, the first day back to school in South Florida. According to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, a black Chevy Malibu impacted the back of a...
Early voting for Florida Primary starts Saturday in several local counties
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Primary Election is less than two weeks away and there’s a lot of important races on the ballot. It’s when voters will decide which Democrats will face off against Governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Starting Saturday, August 13,...
Tesla battery fire leads to I-95 slowdown in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters in Delray Beach hauled in 5,000 gallons of water to put out a fire in the battery of a Tesla on I-95. The typical car fire only requires a fraction of that amount, firefighters say. The fire happened Tuesday night. Firefighters shut down...
Local veteran pleased with expanded coverage due to burn pit exposure
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Health care benefits are being expanded to millions of veterans in the U.S. who were exposed to toxic burn pits while they were in the military. I'm glad that it's finally been addressed and a lot of veterans are I'm sure very excited to be able to get the treatment that they need."
Elections Results Test
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As we approach the August 23rd primary, CBS 12 News has been working with the Associated Press to make sure our systems are able to turn around voting results for our local races on-air and online as soon as they are available. Unfortunately, due to a technical error, some of those test numbers – which do not reflect any actual voting – were briefly visible on our screen Friday afternoon.
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets was sold in Delray Beach. The ticket was sold at Rebel on S Military Trail for the Wednesday night drawing. The lucky winner will split a prize of $60,751.73 with the other winning ticket holders. The winning...
"Parental rights" law in effect for schools, but confusion remains
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — At the start of a new school year, there are always some nerves. But this year, some teachers, students, and administrators have anxiety beyond the usual back-to-school butterflies. They're worried, and uncertain, about how to navigate a new state law and avoid potential...
Incoming new teachers ready for school year after switching careers
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — From COVID-19 protocols to changes in curriculum, every new school year brings its own challenges, anxieties and of course excitement. That’s especially true for new teachers who are just starting out new career paths in education like Katrina Resch. My biggest hope and dream...
