WTGS
5 abandoned puppies in Polk County part of growing trend, animal shelter officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials at Western North Carolina animal shelters said they’ve noticed an uptick in animals being surrendered or abandoned. "It’s heartbreaking,” Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue Executive Director Karen Parker said. “We’re here every day to save animals and give them a second chance."
my40.tv
"Community-made art is worth supporting" Theater has urgent plea to keep doors open
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville theater is asking for help from the public to keep its doors open. The Magnetic Theatre is in financial trouble, according to co-artistic director Katie Jones. Jones said COVID-19 has been difficult for the nonprofit theater in the River Arts District. "With the...
thevalleyecho.com
The Bowmans say goodbye to the Red Rocker Inn
Warm and heartfelt farewells have long been part of the daily routine for Doug and Jenny Bowman. From the inviting confines of their 125-year-old Victorian bed & breakfast, situated in the historic Dougherty Heights neighborhood near downtown Black Mountain, hospitality has been a way of life for their entire family.
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Smoky Mountain News
Sylva man graduates wildlife law enforcement training
Sylva resident Cole Burch is among the 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers sworn in during the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony July 20. The seven-month training included a variety of conservation-specific instruction as well as basic law enforcement skills. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. After completing field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station in North Carolina.
my40.tv
Body of missing Asheville man found, family says in social media post
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The body of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing from Asheville more than a month ago has been found, according to relatives. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found about 1 p.m. Monday.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Relatives confirm the body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared from Asheville more than a month ago has been found. A statement was posted on behalf of his parents to the Facebook group "Help us find 20-year-old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found at about 1 p.m. Monday. The man was last seen on June 24th leaving his home in west Asheville. At this time, law enforcement has not provided any statement.
theonefeather.com
COMMENTARY: Paying attention to the lynchpins.
It doesn’t matter if you are doing a gigantic, multimillion-dollar project or a relatively small event, neglecting the details of planning can be costly and even result in critical failure. What may seem to be a small cog in the big machine of an operation may just be the lynchpin to the entire project.
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
my40.tv
House fire displaces Asheville family, Red Cross assisting in the aftermath
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fire that broke out Sunday morning at a single residence home displaced a family in Asheville. Asheville Fire Department Public Information Officer Kelley Klope tells News 13 the fire broke out around 10:40 a.m. on Aug. 7 on Haw Creek Circle. The family came...
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate body during search for missing Asheville man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said authorities located human remains during the search for an Asheville man missing since June 24. 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci went missing after he was supposed to go to a concert with some friends on June 26. Deputies and...
FOX Carolina
Jackson County remembering life of senior deputy after his passing
SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a fellow brother Senior Deputy Sean Kevin Bryson after battling a lengthy illness. The Sheriff’s Office said Senior Deputy Bryson began his career at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2002. He became a deputy in 2004 and was later promoted to senior deputy and served Jackson County in that role until his passing.
iheart.com
Cooper Visits WNC, New Info in Burke Drowning, More NC Trail Redevelopment
(Cherokee, NC) -- North Carolina's governor is speaking about economic development in the mountains. Roy Cooper stopped to speak at the Rebounding Stronger Summit in Cherokee yesterday. One of his main talking points addressed the addition of more high-speed internet access thanks to new infrastructure spending. Cooper also emphasized the importance of community colleges on the economy.
bpr.org
Who should operate a new hospital in Buncombe County? The public weighs in this week.
State health officials will be in Asheville this week to get the public’s input on who should operate an acute care hospital that will be built in Buncombe County. The N.C. 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan, released earlier this year by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (Division of Health Service Regulation) determined Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Buncombe County. The National Park Service said the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the parkway near mile marker 358, just south of Mount Mitchell. The motorcyclist, identified...
gilaherald.com
Editorial: ‘Oh, those are our new semi-automatic fire extinguishers’
Photo courtesy Madison County Schools: Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood and Lt. Coy Phillips meet with school system administration on July 13, to brief them on enhanced security procedures being implemented in the 2022-23 school year. Column By Mike Bibb. In sort of reverse thinking, some North Carolina schools are...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for wanted man in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a wanted man. 52-year-old John Paul Hudson is wanted on a parole violation along with a warrant communicating threats, according to deputies. If you have any information on where John Hudson...
