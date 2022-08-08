ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde, NC

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevalleyecho.com

The Bowmans say goodbye to the Red Rocker Inn

Warm and heartfelt farewells have long been part of the daily routine for Doug and Jenny Bowman. From the inviting confines of their 125-year-old Victorian bed & breakfast, situated in the historic Dougherty Heights neighborhood near downtown Black Mountain, hospitality has been a way of life for their entire family.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Clyde, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Sylva man graduates wildlife law enforcement training

Sylva resident Cole Burch is among the 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers sworn in during the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony July 20. The seven-month training included a variety of conservation-specific instruction as well as basic law enforcement skills. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. After completing field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station in North Carolina.
SYLVA, NC
my40.tv

Body of missing Asheville man found, family says in social media post

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The body of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing from Asheville more than a month ago has been found, according to relatives. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found about 1 p.m. Monday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Relatives confirm the body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared from Asheville more than a month ago has been found. A statement was posted on behalf of his parents to the Facebook group "Help us find 20-year-old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found at about 1 p.m. Monday. The man was last seen on June 24th leaving his home in west Asheville. At this time, law enforcement has not provided any statement.
ASHEVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

COMMENTARY: Paying attention to the lynchpins.

It doesn’t matter if you are doing a gigantic, multimillion-dollar project or a relatively small event, neglecting the details of planning can be costly and even result in critical failure. What may seem to be a small cog in the big machine of an operation may just be the lynchpin to the entire project.
CHEROKEE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euthanasia#Open Field#Safe Haven#Everyday Heroes#Nonprofit Organization#Wei
Axios Charlotte

7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill  About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate body during search for missing Asheville man

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said authorities located human remains during the search for an Asheville man missing since June 24. 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci went missing after he was supposed to go to a concert with some friends on June 26. Deputies and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX Carolina

Jackson County remembering life of senior deputy after his passing

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a fellow brother Senior Deputy Sean Kevin Bryson after battling a lengthy illness. The Sheriff’s Office said Senior Deputy Bryson began his career at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2002. He became a deputy in 2004 and was later promoted to senior deputy and served Jackson County in that role until his passing.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

Cooper Visits WNC, New Info in Burke Drowning, More NC Trail Redevelopment

(Cherokee, NC) -- North Carolina's governor is speaking about economic development in the mountains. Roy Cooper stopped to speak at the Rebounding Stronger Summit in Cherokee yesterday. One of his main talking points addressed the addition of more high-speed internet access thanks to new infrastructure spending. Cooper also emphasized the importance of community colleges on the economy.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

Who should operate a new hospital in Buncombe County? The public weighs in this week.

State health officials will be in Asheville this week to get the public’s input on who should operate an acute care hospital that will be built in Buncombe County. The N.C. 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan, released earlier this year by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (Division of Health Service Regulation) determined Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for wanted man in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a wanted man. 52-year-old John Paul Hudson is wanted on a parole violation along with a warrant communicating threats, according to deputies. If you have any information on where John Hudson...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy