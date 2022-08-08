Read full article on original website
Peaches And Jalapenos? The New York State Fair’s Newest Food Is A Unique One
It's hard to believe that the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse is almost here. I'm glad it's back at full speed after the last 2 years. It's one of the trips that I look forward to because of the famous butter sculpture, 25 cent milk, live music and most of all, the state fair food.
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars
Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
The Neatest Grilling Idea In New York State In Decades
There is simply nothing that says summer like the smell of food on the grill in the backyard! Whether it is a veggie burger on the grill or your favorite meats, when the grill is fired up or the smoker is going, it is hard to beat. But perhaps you haven't had a chance to get your own grill or recently moved to a place that doesn't have enough space for you to keep a grill? There is good news from Miller Lite.
Jalopnik
Someone Tried to Pass This Masterpiece Off as a New York State Inspection Sticker
Listen, arts and crafts are always tough – especially when forging a government document. That didn’t stop one guy in Johnstown, New York though. We’ve all been there. The inspection on our car is coming due and we aren’t 100 percent sure the shitpile will be up to snuff. This fella apparently was in that exact situation, so it took matters into his own hands… with some not so great success.
Rent a luxury yurt in Upstate New York for a ‘well-rounded’ vacation
Sleeping in a cabin with no corners makes for a unique vacation and Upstate New York has several to choose from. Traditional yurts are a circular tent used by nomads in places like Mongolia and Turkey. These yurt-inspired vacation rentals in New York range from insulated tents to cozy cabins, sometimes rustic or full of modern amenities.
The Most Mysterious Place In New York State
Remember when you were a kid and you and your friends would go on adventures together? It could have been something as simple as rummaging through neighbors backyards, but you found yourself exploring eerie and weird things. That kind of feeling never really leaves you as an adult. Even watching...
One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State
We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022
It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022. You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.
New York State Scores Two Slots On The ‘2022’s Most Pet-Friendly Cities’
Are we friendly to our pets here in New York State? According to one list, two cities are part of the most friendly pet cities. Let's be honest, to many of us, pets are family. Some people even call their pet their kid. In 2021, pet ownership cost Americans $123.6 billion, according to the American Pet Products Association. Many people have special beds for their pets, or honestly, they just let them jump up on the furniture and sleep wherever. Where we live in Upstate New York, a lot of restaurants are very pet friendly, and even have pet options on their menus.
Upstate New York Natural Wonder Named Best Place To Travel In The World
Upstate New York is known for its many amazing travel destinations, but one stands above the rest and is getting recognition among the world's best. When you think of the most beautiful or maybe your favorite destination to visit in the Empire State, I am sure many destinations come to mind.
Fall Foliage May Be Delayed This Year, But It’ll Be Worth the Wait
The unseasonably warm summer we've been having is expected to last into the first part of October, delaying the peak of fall foliage this year. But experts say it'll be worth the wait. The warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue into the start of autumn and AccuWeather predicts the above-average...
Take Cool Trip Down Under to Hidden New York Ice Cave, Even in Summer
There's a place in New York where you can travel down under into a hidden cave and find ice, even in the summer. During the Dog Days of Summer, you can find a cool spot in the backcountry where it's always a comfortable 55 degrees. But you'll have to hike to find it.
Smoking at the New York State Fair: New restrictions are in the wind this year
One year after marijuana legalization changed the scenario for smoking at the New York State Fair, the rules are going to change again for the 2022 event. For the first time, smoking will be allowed only in six designated outdoor locations on the fairgrounds. That includes both tobacco and marijuana, and all forms of smoking, including vaping.
The Largest Farm Animal Sanctuary in New York State is a Must-Visit
Many people are unaware that New York state is home to one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the entire country. This 300-acre park is home to more than 800 rescued farm animals and is an absolute must-visit for any and all animal lovers. Keep reading to learn more.
This $2.6 Million Mansion Could Be The Most Beautiful in WNY
The housing market has been very competitive over the past 12-18 months, not just here in Western New York, but all over the country. If you have paid attention to the housing market in the Buffalo and Western New York region, then you might know that we have seen quite a few expensive and gorgeous homes hit the market in recent weeks.
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
Human Remains Found In Upstate New York! Police Asking You For Help!
This is the story of a mysterious missing person here in New York State. According to ABC News, the first 72 hours following a person's disappearance is crucial in locating them alive. It's within this time period that the evidence is strongest, the memory of witnesses is still fresh and leads haven't evaporated yet.
New York State Man Arrested For Hilarious, Badly Drawn Inspection Sticker
This guy really tried it. A New York State man tried to pass off an inspection sticker that looked like it was drawn by a first grader as an official. It is truly a pitiful attempt, I'm not sure why he thought it would fool a blind person, nevertheless law enforcement. But I do appreciate him because he gave me a much-needed laugh today.
Find Out Why SUNY Oneonta Selected This Candidate As Police Chief
Dirk R. Budd has been named Chief of Police for SUNY Oneonta. Budd replaces Acting Chief William Henn. Henn will return to his former role as assistant chief. "I am pleased that our search for a new Chief has resulted in such a talented and experienced individual as Chief Budd,” SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle said in a statement received by CNY News.
