Drinks

WIBX 950

Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars

Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Neatest Grilling Idea In New York State In Decades

There is simply nothing that says summer like the smell of food on the grill in the backyard! Whether it is a veggie burger on the grill or your favorite meats, when the grill is fired up or the smoker is going, it is hard to beat. But perhaps you haven't had a chance to get your own grill or recently moved to a place that doesn't have enough space for you to keep a grill? There is good news from Miller Lite.
FOOD & DRINKS
Jalopnik

Someone Tried to Pass This Masterpiece Off as a New York State Inspection Sticker

Listen, arts and crafts are always tough – especially when forging a government document. That didn’t stop one guy in Johnstown, New York though. We’ve all been there. The inspection on our car is coming due and we aren’t 100 percent sure the shitpile will be up to snuff. This fella apparently was in that exact situation, so it took matters into his own hands… with some not so great success.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Mysterious Place In New York State

Remember when you were a kid and you and your friends would go on adventures together? It could have been something as simple as rummaging through neighbors backyards, but you found yourself exploring eerie and weird things. That kind of feeling never really leaves you as an adult. Even watching...
LIFESTYLE
96.9 WOUR

One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State

We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
RESTAURANTS
WIBX 950

New York State Scores Two Slots On The ‘2022’s Most Pet-Friendly Cities’

Are we friendly to our pets here in New York State? According to one list, two cities are part of the most friendly pet cities. Let's be honest, to many of us, pets are family. Some people even call their pet their kid. In 2021, pet ownership cost Americans $123.6 billion, according to the American Pet Products Association. Many people have special beds for their pets, or honestly, they just let them jump up on the furniture and sleep wherever. Where we live in Upstate New York, a lot of restaurants are very pet friendly, and even have pet options on their menus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This $2.6 Million Mansion Could Be The Most Beautiful in WNY

The housing market has been very competitive over the past 12-18 months, not just here in Western New York, but all over the country. If you have paid attention to the housing market in the Buffalo and Western New York region, then you might know that we have seen quite a few expensive and gorgeous homes hit the market in recent weeks.
CLARENCE, NY
CNY News

Find Out Why SUNY Oneonta Selected This Candidate As Police Chief

Dirk R. Budd has been named Chief of Police for SUNY Oneonta. Budd replaces Acting Chief William Henn. Henn will return to his former role as assistant chief. "I am pleased that our search for a new Chief has resulted in such a talented and experienced individual as Chief Budd,” SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle said in a statement received by CNY News.
ONEONTA, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

