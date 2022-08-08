ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police await results of blood work on Anne Heche following crash into house

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9lkO_0h9gTpeY00

Los Angeles police Monday were awaiting the results of blood tests on actress Anne Heche to determine if alcohol or drugs factored into a crash that left her car fully inside a Mar Vista home, which caught fire and was largely destroyed.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service investigators obtained a warrant for a blood draw from the actress following the Friday crash, in hopes of determining if alcohol or drugs played a role.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at a two-story house in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

TMZ obtained a video showing Heche involved in a minor collision at a Mar Vista-area apartment complex earlier Friday, crashing into a wall in a parking area, then driving away as people nearby tried to help. The crash into the home occurred a short time later.

Surveillance video posted on social media shows the car speeding down the residential street just prior to the crash, which sent Heche’s blue mini Cooper completely into the home.

Humphrey said the vehicle “struck and came to rest well within a 738- square-foot two-story home, built in 1952, causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire prior to LAFD arrival.

“Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure, and rescue one female adult found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD paramedics in critical condition,” Humphrey’s statement continued.

No other injuries were reported.

A source close to Heche told CNN Saturday that Heche was “lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash.”

A representative for Heche told People magazine Saturday that she was “currently in stable condition.”

Her representatives said the actress is intubated but expected to survive.

“Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” the statement said.

Neighbors of the woman whose home was destroyed in the crash, Lynne Mishele, have started a GoFundMe page to assist her, raising more than $75,000 as of Monday afternoon. According to the page, Mishele “very narrowly escaped physical harm” in the crash, but the home was destroyed and she lost “her entire lifetime of possessions.”

Neighbor Lynne Bernstein, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1976, told People magazine that he and his fellow neighbors, Dave and Gabriel, were able to talk to Heche moments after her blue Mini Cooper drove “almost all the way through” the house and “almost immediately” caught fire. Dave was able to get into the back of the car and speak to Heche.

“She responded that she wasn’t doing real well,” Bernstein told the magazine.

Heavy smoke and flames prevented the men from getting Heche out of the car. But they were able to help the home’s resident, who was in the backyard, to safety.

Heche, 53, rose to fame on the soap opera “Another World,” where she played the dual role of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991 and won a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance.

She also had roles in several films including “Donnie Brasco,” “Six Days, Seven Nights,” “Wag the Dog,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and director Gus Van Sant’s remake of “Psycho.”

Heche has also appeared on several television shows including “Ally McBeal,” “Chicago P.D.” and a recurring role in the series “All Rise.” In June, she signed on to star in Lifetime’s “Girl in Room 13,” which is set to premiere this fall.

The Ohio native had a high-profile romance with comedian-actress and former talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres from March 1997 until they broke up in August 2000 and has a 20-year-old son, Homer Heche Laffoon, with ex-husband Coleman `Coley’ Laffoon.

Heche also has a second son from a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star on the TV series “Men in Trees,” which aired on ABC for two seasons from 2006 to 2008, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LASD deputy who took Kobe crash site photos describes scene

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter, and seven others testified Friday in federal court that he snapped 25 pictures on his cell phone at the site, a third of which contained close-up images of body parts, and sent the pictures to others.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Train deaths: Pedestrians hit in Covina, Sun Valley

A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina, and a Union Pacific freight train fatally hit a person Wednesday in the Sun Valley. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they discovered the Metrolink train had collided with a pedestrian, City News Service reported.
COVINA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Jury hears details of injuries suffered by Kobe crash victims

As a visibly upset Vanessa Bryant sat nearby, a Los Angeles jury Wednesday heard horrific details of gruesome injuries suffered by victims of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Lakers star Kobe Bryant, their teenage daughter, and seven others. Los Angeles County’s response to that accident is the central...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Kern County woman reported missing in Lancaster area

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Lancaster area. Ronnetta Martin, who resides in Kern County, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday, said Deputy Michael Chen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. A more precise description of where Martin was last seen was not available.
KERN COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Third suspect arrested in Monterey Park police officer killing

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey, police announced Friday. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion of...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Tupper
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Marley
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Donnie Brasco
HeySoCal

Arrests made in killing of rookie Monterey Park policeman

Authorities Wednesday announced arrests in the killing of an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Downey gym. “Arrests have been made,” Downey Police Captain Scott Loughner told City News Service. Loughner declined to release details of the arrests but...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
HeySoCal

Arcadia shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

A man accused of shooting at Arcadia police officers responding to a domestic-disturbance call at his family’s home, striking one officer in the face and sparking an hours-long standoff, was charged Friday with five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer. Nurhan Venk, 47, was also charged with...
ARCADIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Police#City News Service#Tmz#Surveillance
HeySoCal

Nurse in deadly LA crash facing 6 murder charges

A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son and unborn baby, will be charged with six counts of murder, the district attorney announced Monday. Nicole...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA County escapes ‘high’ COVID-activity label

Los Angeles County officially escaped the federal government’s “high” COVID activity category Thursday, advancing to the “medium” level thanks to the falling rate of new virus-related hospital admissions. LA County moved into the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” category in mid-July when...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
HeySoCal

Woman, 81, reported missing in Koreatown

Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find an 81-year-old woman who was last seen in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. Isabel Basulto was last seen Friday in the 300 block of South Catalina Street, near Shatto Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Basulto is Hispanic,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Off-duty officer shot, killed in Downey identified

An off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Downey gym was identified Tuesday as a 26-year-old rookie just weeks out of the academy, while investigators continued a dragnet in search of the person or people responsible for the killing. The shooting...
DOWNEY, CA
HeySoCal

Arcadia police officer, 2 civilians wounded in shooting

A police officer and two civilians were wounded by gunfire in a shooting Wednesday evening in Arcadia, and authorities were attempting to negotiate a surrender with the barricaded shooter. Arcadia Police Department officers were called to the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue, near Arcadia Golf Course, on reports of a...
ARCADIA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy