Roseville police arrest 4 after robberies targeting retail stores
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, four males stole over $1,900 worth of merchandise from retail stores in Roseville.
According to the Facebook post, the men first entered a retail store in the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard and stole over $950 worth of merchandise. They then left the store and approximately 20 minutes later entered a sporting goods store in the 6000 block of Stanford Ranch Road where they again stole over $950 in merchandise.
The Roseville Police Department got a partial plate of the suspect’s vehicle along with a description of it. An officer spotted the vehicle on westbound I-80 and conducted a felony stop.Search for missing teen in Placer County investigated as an abduction, sheriff’s office says
All four occupants of the vehicle denied being a part of the thefts. However, when the officer searched the car, they found all the stolen merchandise in the trunk.
The four men were identified as 18-year-old Ly Duong from Sacramento, 18-year-old Cho Duong from Sacramento, 18-year-old Khailijah Saelee from Anderson, and 18-year-old James Salvatierra from Anderson.
According to the Facebook post, they were all booked into South Placer Jail for “organized retail theft, grand theft, burglary, and conspiracy to commit a crime.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0