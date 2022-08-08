Peters Township pizza shop grapples with inflation

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — 11 News visited Harry’s Pizza in McMurray, another small business in the area feeling the effects of rising prices.

Everything they use to make pizza, from the cheese to the flour, has gone up. Even their pizza boxes, which at one time were 25 cents, are now a dollar apiece.

Making pizza from scratchhas become 25-35% more expensive.

“Cheese is ridiculous, pepperoni, bacon, flour,” said Stacey Finnegan. “We are a pizza shop. You have to have flour.”

Harry’s Pizza recently raised menu prices for the first time in 12 years, and it’s been a difficult year for the small business, after their beloved owner passed away suddenly.

“Our owner, Dave, passed away Dec. 2,” Finnegan said. “We closed for two weeks longer than we ever closed in 18 years, and his nephews took over.”

Workers said each month the cost of supplies has continued to increase, and they finally made the decision to raise their menu prices. So far only one customer has even mentioned it, and that kind of support is appreciated.

“We could have went cheaper and not raised our prices, but he was (a) stickler for quality — (the) best cheese, the best meats, everything — so you want that quality, you have to raise your prices a little,” Finnegan said.

But Harry’s new management has to figure in another cost that is quickly adding up — all of their food items shipped by truck now have a fuel charge.

