ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcmurray, PA

Peters Township pizza shop grapples with inflation

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3muZ_0h9gTER100

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — 11 News visited Harry’s Pizza in McMurray, another small business in the area feeling the effects of rising prices.

Everything they use to make pizza, from the cheese to the flour, has gone up. Even their pizza boxes, which at one time were 25 cents, are now a dollar apiece.

Making pizza from scratchhas become 25-35% more expensive.

“Cheese is ridiculous, pepperoni, bacon, flour,” said Stacey Finnegan. “We are a pizza shop. You have to have flour.”

Harry’s Pizza recently raised menu prices for the first time in 12 years, and it’s been a difficult year for the small business, after their beloved owner passed away suddenly.

“Our owner, Dave, passed away Dec. 2,” Finnegan said. “We closed for two weeks longer than we ever closed in 18 years, and his nephews took over.”

Workers said each month the cost of supplies has continued to increase, and they finally made the decision to raise their menu prices. So far only one customer has even mentioned it, and that kind of support is appreciated.

“We could have went cheaper and not raised our prices, but he was (a) stickler for quality — (the) best cheese, the best meats, everything — so you want that quality, you have to raise your prices a little,” Finnegan said.

But Harry’s new management has to figure in another cost that is quickly adding up — all of their food items shipped by truck now have a fuel charge.

Stay with Channel 11 as we continue monitoring inflation’s impact on our area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Pirates owner Bob Nutting buying Wigle Whiskey & Threadbare Cider and Mead

Pirates owner Bob Nutting is purchasing Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider and Mead. On social media, Wigle Whiskey says, "After conducting an exhaustive search for a partner who would continue to grow Wigle and Threadbare in a thoughtful way, we are thrilled to announce the transition of our beloved companies to Pittsburgh Spirits."
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Coraopolis Mexican market and taco stand provides exquisite tacos

A growing Latino community in Pittsburgh’s Coraopolis neighborhood is accentuated by delicious, authentic cuisine. The Coraopolis location of La Poblanita, a Mexican market store and taco stand just 20 minutes west of Downtown Pittsburgh, is one of three of the business’ locations in Western Pennsylvania where you can go and get Mexican groceries, treats, and prepared foods.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Mcmurray, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC pulls plug on more non-sufficient fund fees

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — PNC Bank is no longer charging consumer deposit account customers non-sufficient fund fees. The Pittsburgh-based financial institution announced the change on Thursday, its latest step to eliminate overdraft fees. “As a Main Street bank, PNC is focused on building a platform that empowers the financial well-being...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Golden East Investors maps out mixed-use strategy for former Riverbend Foods property

PITTSBURGH — A new owner is working to move forward to bring new life and a mixed-use approach to one of the largest industrial properties of its kind in the city. After first investing in the region a few years ago, buying three buildings at Penn Center West from Rugby Realty Co. Inc., New York-based Golden East Investors announced it has finalized buying the 985,000-square-foot, 20-acre site at 1080 River Ave., directly across the Allegheny River from the booming Strip District.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Kennywood offers Rainy Day Guarantee to cover trips ruined by bad weather

Summer might be winding down, but local theme parks are still rolling out perks for guests to enjoy in the waning days of the season. Kennywood, along with Sandcastle Waterpark and Idlewild & SoakZone, announced the implementation of a new Rainy Day Guarantee to “provide some peace of mind to plan family outings that won’t be disrupted by bad weather,” according to a press release. Effective immediately, the guarantee will provide single-day ticket holders complimentary return tickets if it rains during their visit. The return tickets will be good for any day during the 2022 summer season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Owner of local real estate company buys Penn Brewery

PITTSBURGH — The Penn Brewery has new ownership. According to a Facebook post from the North Side brewery, it has been purchased by the owner of a local real estate company. Stefan Nitsch, owner of Arkham Realty, has bought the brewery, which includes the North Side location at 800 Vinial St., as well as the location inside Pittsburgh International Airport.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Pizzeria#Inflation#Food Drink#Channel
wtae.com

Parking lot caves in at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden is a sight to see for visitors all year round, but one sight was unexpected this past weekend when the parking lot collapsed. “We had some staff that got in about between seven and 8:30, and another staff member or two came in between 8:30 and 9. 8:30 there was nothing, 9 o’clock we had this,” said Keith Kaiser, the executive director of the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Pizza
Publisher
WPXI Pittsburgh
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
monvalleyindependent.com

International Village wraps up

Thursday was the final chance this year to head to Renziehausen Park in McKeesport for International Village, a three-day ethnic food, music and dance festival. A bit of rain passed through the area prior to the gates opening, but the International Village Committee quickly took to Facebook to say the event would continue rain or shine.
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

New restaurants and bars now open in East Liberty, plus the Whole Foods grand opening

It’s been a sweltering summer so far, and I don’t know about you, but I’ll look for any excuse to leave my oven switched off. Plenty of bars and restaurants have opened their doors during the last few months, and I can’t wait to visit them all. East Liberty is home to these newbies, including the highly-anticipated Penn Plaza Whole Foods, which of course isn’t a bar or restaurant, but you can eat there all the same.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Washington County Fair kicks off Saturday, Aug. 13

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Washington County Agricultural Fair is back!. Over 2,000 animals, 2,600 agricultural exhibits and 6,600 youth and craft exhibits are expected to be shown at the 224th annual fair. The fair runs from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20. Trolleys will drop off visitors to the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week kicks off Monday amid inflation impacts

PITTSBURGH — Several restaurants are celebrating Pittsburgh Restaurant Week this week. However, inflation is still really impacting business. Many restaurants are hoping to attract more customers by holding special deals from Aug. 8-14. About 45 restaurants in and around the city are participating. But before the pandemic, the Pennsylvania...
PITTSBURGH, PA
getnews.info

Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh

We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy