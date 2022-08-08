ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fencing around Echo Park Lake taken down in `acts of vandalism’

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkrKv_0h9gTAu700
Echo Park Lake in 2014 | Photo courtesy of Ramsley Isler/Wikimedia Commons

A chain-link fence around Echo Park Lake was taken down on Sunday night in what L.A. City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell condemned Monday as “acts of vandalism.”

Around 300 feet of fencing was cut and strewn around the park, and park rangers are undertaking a criminal investigation, though there were no known suspects as of Monday, a police spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times.

Photos posted to social media by Knock LA on Sunday night show fencing on the ground, with signs reading “Community De-Fence!” and “People’s Park LA Welcomes U” draped in the park.

“The needs and wants of the Echo Park community will drive any decisions at Echo Park Lake, not acts of vandalism,” O’Farrell said in a statement.

Echo Park was closed for two months last year for a cleanup operation following the relocation of about 200 homeless people who had taken up residence there.

O’Farrell, who came under fire from many homeless advocates during and after the clearing of the park’s encampment, has championed the effort as “a very successful housing operation.”

Days before the closure, his office announced the city was planning to close the park and clear out its residents to perform more than $500,000 in repairs and restoration due to damage caused by people living in the park.

Some of the neighborhood’s residents had also complained about the group’s trash and said they no longer felt safe visiting the park. In addition, city officials said multiple deaths and instances of sexual abuse had occurred in the encampment.

The removal effort on March 25, 2021 was met with large protests, in which hundreds of officers descended on Echo Park and arrested about 180 people, including journalists.

Protesters blasted the city for forcing the park’s residents out of an area that had grown into what they called a supportive community during the pandemic — including a vegetable garden, working showers and a shared kitchen.

In the statement Monday, O’Farrell said he directed the Department of Recreation and Parks to “spearhead an independent, community-driven process to shape the future of the Echo Park complex, including park amenities, security measures, programming and more.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Train deaths: Pedestrians hit in Covina, Sun Valley

A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina, and a Union Pacific freight train fatally hit a person Wednesday in the Sun Valley. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they discovered the Metrolink train had collided with a pedestrian, City News Service reported.
COVINA, CA
HeySoCal

I-210 freeway set for second long closure

San Gabriel Valley drivers will have to deal with another 126-hour closure of the I-210 freeway starting Wednesday night, Aug. 17, this time going in the eastbound direction. The first round of closures occurred on the westbound side of the freeway last month, narrowing the whole freeway to just three lanes in both directions and causing commuting delays felt across many cities other than Duarte and Irwindale, the towns nearest the I-605 on-ramp and Irwindale Avenue corridor where the construction is taking place.
DUARTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

LA councilman proposes program to create more car-free zones

City Councilman Kevin de León proposed an idea for a pilot program Wednesday that would expand open space in residential neighborhoods in Los Angeles and convert more streets into car-free zones that prioritize pedestrians. De León is seeking to implement the city’s first park block pilot in his district....
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Woman found dead in Boyle Heights apartment fire

A woman died Wednesday at an apartment fire in Boyle Heights, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 500 block of South Clarence Street shortly after 4 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 20 minutes, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. “Despite reports received from bystanders saying...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Third suspect arrested in Monterey Park police officer killing

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey, police announced Friday. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion of...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#Fencing#Homelessness#The Los Angeles Times
HeySoCal

Kern County woman reported missing in Lancaster area

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Lancaster area. Ronnetta Martin, who resides in Kern County, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday, said Deputy Michael Chen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. A more precise description of where Martin was last seen was not available.
KERN COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

City Council approves funds for more LAPD patrols in Hollywood

Hollywood will soon see an increased police presence after the Los Angeles City Council approved funding Wednesday intended to address a recent increase of crime in the area. The council authorized $216,000 from the office of Councilman Mitch O’Farrell — who introduced the motion — to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division to add additional officer shifts. O’Farrell represents the Hollywood area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA City Council seeks to combat illegal cannabis grow houses

Responding to what City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez described as a “substantial rise in illegal cannabis grow houses” in District 7, the Los Angeles City Council Wednesday directed various city agencies to report on how to curb those profiting off the sale of unlicensed cannabis. Rodriguez, who represents areas...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Homeless
HeySoCal

LA homeless agency criticized over handling of Project Roomkey

Los Angeles housing officials were pressed Thursday by city council members on the city’s exit strategy from Project Roomkey, a housing program created during the pandemic that is being wound down, leaving the fate of hundreds of unhoused residents uncertain. Councilman Kevin de León, chair of the Homelessness and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LASD searching for missing LA man, 47

Sheriff’s detectives asked for public assistance Sunday to find a 47-year-old man who went missing in Los Angeles. Alsides Noe Sandoval, who is also known as Noah Medina, was last seen around 1 p.m. on July 31 in the 11600 block of Western Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA Council bans homeless encampments near schools

Splatters of blood and fake $100 bills were visible on the left aisle of Los Angeles City Council chamber Tuesday afternoon, remnants from another raucous meeting that started with protesters voicing displeasure at an ordinance to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers and ended with one arrest, three injured police officers and a final vote to approve the measure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LASD deputy who took Kobe crash site photos describes scene

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter, and seven others testified Friday in federal court that he snapped 25 pictures on his cell phone at the site, a third of which contained close-up images of body parts, and sent the pictures to others.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Chef Tony Dim Sum reopens in Pasadena

Even the best laid plans go awry. That’s exactly what happened when Chef Tony He decided to open his eponymous dim sum restaurant in Old Town Pasadena last March 14, 2020, right before the pandemic intervened. In the interim, Chef Tony Dim Sum Arcadia opened in what used to be Din Tai Fung’s original U.S. location.
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy