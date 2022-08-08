Read full article on original website
Residents in Fort Bend Co. community fighting proposed concrete batch plant over health, safety concerns
A fight against a proposed concrete batch plant is bringing together the Simonton community, worried about how close it would be to their homes and schools. The town in Fort Bend County is home to about 840 people. ‘R Construction Company’ wants to open a concrete batch plant along FM...
Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms
KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
‘Truly an honor’: Twin sisters, Klein ISD graduates serving as principals in the district this year
HOUSTON – It’s an exciting day for students and staff at Klein ISD as they prepare to head back to the classroom for the first day of school. More than 53,000 students are enrolled in Klein ISD. It is one of the largest school districts in the area with 33 elementary schools, 10 intermediate campuses, and five high schools.
Telephone Road Project: Mayor Turner introduces $21M RAISE grant for construction
HOUSTON – The United States Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the City of Houston will receive $20.96 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program for the Telephone Road: Main Street Revitalization Project. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congressman...
Watch ‘Forecasting Change’ here
KPRC 2 presents “Forecasting Change: Hurricane & Severe Weather Update,” the station’s second hour-long weather special of the 2022 hurricane season. KPRC 2′s weather team, led by Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley, gave an update the season’s hurricane outlook, the state of drought conditions and the status of projects that could mitigate flooding and erosion. The special program also explored the impacts of climate change around Houston with solutions from local changemakers.
$1,600 bill for water? Magnolia residents upset, complains to city about unreasonably high water bills
MAGNOLIA – Families in one Magnolia neighborhood are desperate for answers after they reported months of unreasonably high water bills. “We got our first initial water bill (and) it was like $1,659,” said homeowner Bridgit Spencer. Spencer said it was the start of a major water nightmare for...
Houston man charged with molesting 15-year-old at group home in NW Harris Co., court docs state
A Houston man was recently charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl two years after she made an outcry during a hospital visit. Harris County court documents state that the teen told investigators she was molested while staying at the Brave Hearts children center. When KPRC 2 visited the facility in...
Suspected pipe burst prompts evacuation at high-rise condo in River Oaks, officials say
HOUSTON – Residents at The Royalton, a high-rise condo in River Oaks, have been evacuated due to a suspected pipe burst, according to Houston Public Works. The Houston Fire Department responded to an automated alarm at the condo, which is located at 3333 Allen Parkway, on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Low pay, little support: Record 70% of Texas teachers ready to quit as morale plummets, survey finds
School districts across the state are grappling with teacher shortages as students return to the classroom. Feeling the squeeze, school administrators have upped recruitment efforts, granted pay raises, given retention bonuses, offered free teaching certification programs, and even adopted shorter work weeks. Despite these efforts, teacher retirement and attrition rates...
Galveston city leaders suggest changes to golf cart ordinance after deadly crash
GALVESTON COUNTY – City leaders in Galveston are considering making changes to the city’s golf cart ordinance after four people were killed in a crash on Saturday. The item was not on Thursday’s agenda, but the public had the opportunity to give input on the ordinance. “We...
After decades of broken promises, a Texas ‘donut hole’ community will get running water
Growing up near the Texas-Mexico border, 25-year-old Joaquin Duran always wondered what it would be like to have running water. Before he was born, Duran’s parents moved from Juarez, Mexico, to a small community called Cochran that lies within El Paso County. They hoped the enclave of Mexican American families would be a safe place to raise their children and offer advantages not easily attained in Mexico.
Do you recognize this man? Hospital needs help locating patient’s family
HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann Hospital – Texas Medical Center is seeking help to locate the family of a male patient. The man was brought to the hospital by EMS personnel on March 5 after he was involved in an incident at a local establishment. Hospital personnel said the...
Motorcyclist killed after hitting vehicle in northeast Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A motorcyclist has died after hitting a vehicle in north Harris County Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 14500 block of Smith Road near Old Humble Road. According to HCSO, the motorcyclist hit another vehicle and the rider was killed. Deputies are...
Man killed by girlfriend during domestic violence incident in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a woman fatally shot her boyfriend during a domestic violence incident in north Harris County Thursday. Deputies received reports of a shooting at The Park at Cumberland Apartment Complex located at 505 Cypress...
Major highway in Montgomery Co. reopened after acid spill, HAZMAT crews say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Officials in Montgomery County said a hazardous material call shut down a major highway on Friday. According to the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency, the incident took place on FM 1314 at Old Houston Road. Authorities say several fire departments were called to...
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Who are they? PHOTOS: Trio manage to write $11K in forged checks, purchase more than $3K in gift cards after Tomball vehicle burglary, authorities say
TOMBALL, Texas – Three people are sought after they managed to cash checks for $11,000 at 11 different area banks and purchase more than $3,500 worth of gift cards using the contents of a stolen purse, authorities said. Constable Mark Herman’s Office said it happened on July 19, a...
Attorney files lawsuit for Galveston golf cart crash victims; Family’s hosting several benefit fundraisers this weekend
ROSENBERG – We are getting new details about the deadly golf cart accident in Galveston over the weekend that killed two adults and two children from Rosenberg. The surviving family members are filing a lawsuit and on Wednesday the attorney representing the family spoke to KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner.
22-year-old raising little brother after parents passed away gifted remodeled home in Katy
KATY, Texas – A Katy organization and numerous volunteers came together to renovate a home for two brothers who lost their parents. “I love it,” said Jaylan Gray. “I’m speechless, way more than we asked for. Completely grateful.”. Twenty-two-year-old Jaylan and his brother Julian, 12, got...
Deputies searching for suspects who led them on chase in stolen truck through Wharton County
WHARTON COUNTY – Deputies are searching for the suspects who reportedly led them on a high-speed chase through Wharton County Thursday morning. A member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction unit attempted to stop a white Ford F-250 for an unsafe lane change on U.S. 59 North in the Hillje area around 8 a.m.
