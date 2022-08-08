Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina Andras
SignalsAZ
Tempe Accelerates Response to Homelessness
The City of Tempe is pioneering an innovative approach to homelessness that prioritizes safety and public health, connects people with housing options and services faster, gives residents new tools to help, and addresses encampments more quickly. In the past two years, Tempe has invested heavily in services and housing. Today,...
citysuntimes.com
Maricopa County Animal Care & Control shelters at capacity, in urgent need of residents to adopt/foster
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is in urgent need of residents to adopt and foster shelter animals. Both their east and west shelters are at maximum capacity. Currently, they have more than 800 dogs in their shelters. When they reach capacity, they have no choice but to double up kennels which can add unwanted stress on the dogs.
Pinal residents sound off over ‘dangerous’ sheriff
Residents are concerned rightwing Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is more concerned with politics than policing. At a Board of Supervisors meeting last week, some residents said they felt Lamb, a Jan. 6 sympathizer, proponent of conspiracy theories and a Fox News regular, is only concerned with power.
AZFamily
State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
AZFamily
Rat infestation at Phoenix VA forcing patients to leave
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix VA leaders say they are dealing with a rodent infestation at its Community Living Center. Last month, officials say a worker noticed a chewed-up ceiling tile. Crews then investigated and found the rats in the walls and ceilings. “We immediately started planning to get the...
SignalsAZ
How to Harvest Rainwater
As Glendale faces a Stage 1 Drought Watch, neighbors can do their part to use water wisely. Here are some simple tips to save water through rainwater harvesting. Read more stories from the Phoenix Area on Signals A Z.com.
Maricopa County asks court to sanction Lake, Finchem over ‘demonstrably false’ election suit
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is asking a court to sanction Kari Lake, Mark Finchem and their lawyers for filing an election lawsuit they say is frivolous. The motion, filed July 18 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, says an April 22...
Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location
Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
SignalsAZ
Get Your Ticket for the Peoria August Acoustics Series
Join Peoria this August for a free folk and bluegrass mini-series, August Acoustics. The performances will be held Tuesday nights at the Peoria Center for Performing Arts, located at 10580 N. 83rd Dr. Enjoy small and intimate performances of acoustic tunes played by a talented lineup of local folk and...
SignalsAZ
Scottsdale Airport Receives Grants to Curb Capacity Issues
Scottsdale Airport has received more than $5.4 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to improve the efficiency, safety and capacity at the airport. These grants will provide funding to construct an aircraft runup area, reconstruct a portion of the taxiway and taxiway connectors to current FAA safety standards, and rehabilitate a taxiway connector.
This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
scottsdale.org
High-end homes dodge falling demand
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and high-end homes in Scottsdale and three other communities are being impacted by plummeting demand, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and...
Renter beats eviction, struggles to get court costs paid
Agave Village Mobile Home Park in Mesa took a woman to court over her dog. The park says they've had "multiple complaints" involving the dog and call it aggressive.
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
Valley woman scuba dives to find items lost in the Salt River, reunites them with owners
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Walking down to Sheep Crossing on the Salt River, Connie Wickstrom and her crew are carrying a lot. Between the kayaks, paddleboards, coolers, and scuba gear, it's easy to tell they're in for quite the trip. Wickstrom and Sea 2 Sea divemaster Joe Sheehan, gear...
AZFamily
Deputies find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found the body of a missing swimmer five days after he didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant. Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, deputies identified the body as 72-year-old Gregory Elias, who was swimming in the Humbug Cove area of the lake last weekend and didn’t come back up.
AZFamily
Witnesses say bicyclist killed was hit by 3 different cars in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating the death of a bicyclist near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road. They said he was lying in the road when he was hit by a car. However, a witness reached out to Arizona’s Family, saying the man was only lying in the street because he’d been hit by another car first.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police 'dismantle' Mexican drug trafficking operation, department says
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department said its Drug Enforcement Bureau "dismantled" a trafficking operation based in Mexico after the investigation first began in 2021. The investigation also led to "the indictment of 14 members of the drug trafficking organization." The following items were seized:. Over 517,000 fentanyl pills. About...
New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Valley man dies while visiting Hawaii in apparent drowning
HAWAII, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2021. A Valley man visiting Hawaii has died after he apparently lost control of his bodyboard and drowned. Bakir Shelesh, 28, of Glendale was pulled from the waters off of Wainihia Bay and later died...
