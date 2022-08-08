Read full article on original website
Joe Nelson
4d ago
at his old age and everything he's been through the last few years he's still got it
Billyjoe Norwood
4d ago
I keep fighting for those last few years too seeing that you’ve been worshiping the devil this whole time you know exactly where you’re going
user 676
3d ago
Ozzy looks & sounds great! Tony & backup absolutely killing it!!!
Ozzy Osbourne Is Overjoyed by Daughter Kelly’s Pregnancy, Reveals Grandkid’s First Gift
With his daughter Kelly preparing to welcome her first child, rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne gushes over the first mama’s pregnancy and reveals his latest grandchild’s first gift. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Ozzy Osbourne spoke about Kelly’s pregnancy so far. “Kelly...
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
Kerrang
Watch Ozzy Osbourne close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
In a city famed for its history of heavy music – from Judas Priest to Napalm Death – there was surely only one man up to the task of rounding off Birmingham's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony... Ozzy Osbourne. Joined onstage by the Godfather Of Heavy Metal and Black...
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
