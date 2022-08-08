ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 8

Joe Nelson
4d ago

at his old age and everything he's been through the last few years he's still got it

Reply
19
Billyjoe Norwood
4d ago

I keep fighting for those last few years too seeing that you’ve been worshiping the devil this whole time you know exactly where you’re going

Reply(1)
3
user 676
3d ago

Ozzy looks & sounds great! Tony & backup absolutely killing it!!!

Reply(1)
6
Related
Outsider.com

New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duff Mckagan
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Adam Wakeman
Person
Robert Trujillo
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Mike Mccready
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Zakk Wylde
thebrag.com

Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’

New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#American Music Awards#Performing#The Paranoid#Commonwealth
musictimes.com

Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern

Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases

Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Posts Adorable Photo of Newest Grandchild Maple

Sharon Osbourne is a grandmother and she’s quite happy to share an adorable photo of Maple Artemis Osbourne. The baby rings in at 7.13 pounds and was born on July 9. Her son Jack Osbourne and fiancee Aree Gearhart are the happy parents of Maple. As you can tell, Sharon says that she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne are enthralled with the newest addition to the family.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy