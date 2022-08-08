ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota GR86 Catches Fire Just Hours After 4-Month Dealership Repair

Toyota can't catch a break with the GR86. After we discovered a GR86 owner complaining online that Toyota would not honor an engine failure warranty claim after discovering a social media image, more owners came out of the woodwork complaining of engine failures due to some grey sealant debris found in the oiling system. Now, after a four-month long repair, a Toyota GR86 owner in southern California alleges that his car caught fire hours after picking the car up from the Toyota of Orange dealership.
