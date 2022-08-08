Read full article on original website
Agriculture commissioner speaks in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - State leaders attended a luncheon with the Kiwanis Club at the Great Southern Club in Gulfport Wednesday. The local nonprofit has served Gulf Coast children for more than 100 years. “I think that’s something we have in common with the Kiwanis Club,” Andy Gipson said. “Making...
Happening Aug. 13: The Clairvoyants perform at IP in Biloxi
Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast. Since becoming the school’s ninth president 15 years ago, Dr. Tommy King has accomplished a lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Harrison County, with it’s 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was...
5 Gulf Coast schools named Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR) for the 2022-2023 school year, five of which are coast schools. North Bay Elementary and Waveland Elementary in the Bay Waveland School District, as well as Beach...
City Council 8/9/22
It was a rainy morning for most of us, and there was even flash flooding in Jackson County. The rain this afternoon won't be quite as widespread, but a few showers and storms will be possible. We'll only warm up into the mid 80s. Most of the evening will be dry, but more showers and storms are likely by Thursday morning. Some of the rain will be heavy. We'll have a decent chance for more rain on Friday and Saturday. Here's the latest forecast.
In the Kitchen with Taranto's Crawfish
Idol Across America auditions are now underway
Jackson County faces flash flooding after morning storms
Jackson County, Miss. (WLOX) - Parts of Jackson County, including Moss Point and Pascagoula, are facing flash flooding after Wednesday morning storms. The Moss Point fire chief says there is moderate flooding in typical flood-prone areas, such as Frederick Street and Rose Drive. He says roads are passable and there are no reports of water in homes, but he wants people to be alert as we see more rain predicted in the next couple days.
Healthcare is becoming a common target of identity thieves
‘Community’ the theme of Harrison County’s annual address
WLOX GMM M-F 6-7am - clipped version
South Mississippi senior citizens hopeful new legislation will ease inflation squeeze. Soon, the U.S. government will be negotiating discounts from drug makers, like governments in many other high-income countries. City, county leaders come together for boat launch upgrades. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Biloxi leaders are working together with county...
Sept. 10 is National Adopt a Grandparent Day
1st sea turtle nest found on Mississippi beach since 2018
Beach crews have found the first sea turtle nest on the Mississippi mainland in four years. Officials said a Harrison County Sand Beach crew that was cleaning up found what appeared to be turtle tracks just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They protected the area and called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which followed the tracks to a nesting site that is now marked off with stakes and tape.
Price for rent continues to soar across the Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re having a tough time finding a place to rent right now, you’re not alone. The demand is up, and prices continue to soar across the coast. Mississippi Coast Property Management is receiving over 300 calls regarding rentals every day. “We get calls...
Courthouse Road improvements benefiting area businesses
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Business is booming at Party Girls. “We do balloon garlands and party setups,” said co-owner Schankin. “We do charcuterie boxes, grazing boards.”. The family-owned shop is celebrating five years in business. “Our actual five years was in April, but we stay so busy that...
Tax increment financing approved for D’Iberville Bluewater Beach project
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved tax increment financing for the Bluewater Beach project in D’Iberville. The board, which voted all in favor, says that Harrison County and D’Iberville will act jointly to issue Tax Increment Financing Bonds, which will finance the cost of installing and constructing certain infrastructure improvements in connection with the development of the project.
Behind the Scenes: Artemis test flight preparations Pt. 1
Bradley W. “Brad” Rath appointed Magistrate Judge in Southern Division at Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach resident Bradley W. “Brad” Rath was appointed as Magistrate Judge in the Southern Division at Gulfport, according to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. Judge Rath succeeds the late Judge John C. Garguilo. Judge Rath was born...
Videos of water spout along Mississippi coast go viral
Videos of a water spout along the Mississippi Gulf Coast caused a brief sensation on the internet Monday afternoon. WLOX-TV viewers began sending in their recordings of the water spout in Ocean Springs which occurred at around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Below are some of the posts that were made on...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
It was a rainy morning for most of us, and there was even flash flooding in Jackson County. The rain this afternoon won't be quite as widespread, but a few showers and storms will be possible. We'll only warm up into the mid 80s. Most of the evening will be dry, but more showers and storms are likely by Thursday morning. Some of the rain will be heavy. We'll have a decent chance for more rain on Friday and Saturday. Here's the latest forecast.
St. Paul Carnival Association Announces 2022-23 Royalty
St. Paul’s Carnival Association is excited to announce our Royalty for the 2022-2023 Carnival Season: King Christian XCIII Christopher Boswell and Queen Christiana 2023 Angelica Espinal. Christopher Boswell has lived in Pass Christian for 33 years and graduated from Pass Christian High School in 2007. Christopher began a career...
