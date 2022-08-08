ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

How much does Kevin Durant want to join the Celtics?

Durant reportedly sees the Celtics as a preferred destination. How much does that matter?. On Wednesday, two very noteworthy reports came out regarding Kevin Durant and the Celtics — one funny and one eyebrow-raising. The former came from Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, who reported that the Nets...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

The Kevin Durant-Celtics trade storyline has been stoked again

BOSTON -- A few weeks have passed since word first surfaced on trade conversations between the Celtics and Nets involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Consider that flame to be rekindled.Shams Charania wrote on Monday about Durant's status in Brooklyn, noting that the star forward "does not have faith in the team's direction." As such, the possibility of a Durant trade this summer remains very much on the table, as Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai: "[Tsai] needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."Charania added that...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Boston, MA
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, NY
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
SB Nation

Kevin Durant views Celtics as ‘desired landing spot’ in trade, per report

Kevin Durant’s trade request has been stuck in neutral ever since the superstar forward asked out of the Brooklyn Nets hours before NBA free agency opened on June 30. The Nets have understandably asked for a massive haul of players and draft picks in return for Durant, who is about to start a new four-year contract extension this season. Almost six weeks after his trade request, there has been very little momentum on a deal.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade

The aftermath of Kevin Durant's ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai appears to have had a trickle down in the Lakers quest to add mercurial guard Kyrie Irving. Durant informed Tsai that the Nets either need to fire head coach Steve Nash, who Durant reportedly hand-picked to take the reins, and general manager Sean Marks, who by most accounts, was wiling to bend the franchise to KD's will which included trading for James Harden. KD formally made a trade request on July 1st, hours before free agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy