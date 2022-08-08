Read full article on original website
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars
A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
‘This is the best program in the Pac-12’: What anonymous coaches say about the Utes
What do opposing coaches really think about Utah’s football program and its prospects for the 2022 season?. The annual Athlon Sports college football preview recently posted a “Scouting the Utes” segment featuring comments from anonymous coaches. Here’s what the anonymous coaches said about Utah:. On the...
BYU, Utah Placed In Tournament To Decide College Football’s Best Fan Base
SALT LAKE CITY – While the Utah and BYU football teams fine-tune their crafts in camp this month. Their fans now have a chance to round into midseason form. Fox Sports unveiled a 64-team vote on Tuesday to crown the best fanbase in college football. Both BYU and Utah made the field.
Utah gymnastics receives commitment from five-star Camille Winger
Utah gymnastics’ 2023 class just got better. Five-star Camille Winger committed to the Red Rocks on Tuesday, she announced on her Instagram page. “I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Utah on a full athletic scholarship!!! I have decided to move a year ahead in school and will be graduating in 2023!” Winger wrote. “I am beyond grateful for my teammates, coaches and most of all my family for all of their support to get me here!! Couldn’t have been able to do it without them!! So excited to be apart of the Utah family!! GO UTES!!”
Utah Debuts At #8 in Preseason Coaches Poll
The University of Utah football program continues its streak of history-making moments by marking its highest ever preseason ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll, debuting at #8. Alabama, who returns Heisman-winning quarterback, Bryce Young, takes the top spot in the initial ranking after falling short of the championship last...
Corner Canyon star Owen Borg commits to BYU
Less than a week after receiving his "dream offer" from BYU, Corner Canyon High School (UT) standout linebacker Owen Borg announced that he has committed to Kalani Sitake and BYU. The three-star linebacker had competing scholarship offers from Colorado, San Diego State, Utah State, Air Force and a host of smaller programs. He grew up dreaming of playing for BYU and it took hardly anytime at all for Borg to pounce on the chance to play out his college football career in Provo.
What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women’s Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole
For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women’s Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
Weber State Football Cracks FCS Preseason Top-25
OGDEN, UT – The Weber State Wildcats will enter the 2022 season ranked in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 for the sixth straight season. The Wildcats came in at No. 20 when the rankings were announced on Monday, August 8. Weber State is one of six Big...
UOP expanding with the help of helis
PARK CITY, Utah — Initially constructed to host the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games, the Utah Olympic Park (UOP) is flexing its construction muscles again in expanding existing acreage […]
Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
PARK CITY, Utah— Luke Bodensteiner and John Simms, whose contributions, talents, and enterprise propelled them to the pinnacles of their respective skiing disciplines, will be inducted into the Intermountain Ski […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale. Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
The dark side of Utah’s surging home values: An ‘unprecedented’ tax burden
For homeowners in Utah, it’s no typical tax year. Usually, under the state’s truth in taxation laws, if property values all increase at the same pace, homeowners won’t notice much of a difference on their yearly property tax bill — unless they’re facing a tax hike.
Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City
As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
Inflation causing challenges for Utah families struggling to pay for back-to-school items
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the start of the school year just days away for most students in Utah, many parents are doing the traditional back-to-school shopping. This year, with record inflation, items like backpacks, pencils and new shoes will cost more than in years past. According to...
Breeze Airways announces 2 new flight destinations out of Provo airport
PROVO — Utah-based Breeze Airways is already looking to expand operations at Provo Airport after taking off for the first time last week. David Neeleman, the company's founder, announced Wednesday that the low-cost airline will begin nonstop to Phoenix and one-stop service to Charleston, South Carolina, beginning on Nov. 2. That is the same day as the previously announced daily nonstop service to Los Angeles will also begin.
Mother of hiker severely injured by rockfall in Little Cottonwood Canyon speaks
Jessie Liddiard and her boyfriend were hiking in LIttle Cottonwood Canyon when she was hit in the head by a large rock, causing critical injuries.
Utah schools are finding that tax increases are a hard ask with inflation-weary residents
During a packed Aug. 3 hearing at the Riverton High School auditorium, the Jordan School District board tried to make their case for why they needed more money. Specifically, a 26% bump in property taxes. Which is about $250 more a year per the average home value there. Multiple unprecedented...
Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front
SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
SNAPPED: Just moosin’ around
PARK CITY, Utah – Linda Apte caught a sweet moment on camera of an excited young calf alongside its patient momma on a beautiful sunny day, saying, “Someone is happy […]
