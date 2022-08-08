Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 7, 2022. May they rest in peace. Michael David Blum, 49 passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2022. Michael was born on May 18, 1973 in Hawaiʻi, he moved to Jim Thorpe, PA where he spent most of his childhood years then he moved back to Hawaiʻi later in life and he last resided in Wailuku, Hawaiʻi.

