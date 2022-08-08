Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
42 recruits make up largest academy for state conservation officers
A total of 42 recruits are in training as part of the largest academy for state conservation officers with the Department of Land and Natural Resources Conservation and Resources Enforcement division. 37 men and five women began their training on Monday, which includes nine months of classroom instruction followed by...
mauinow.com
Blessing held for 324 unit Kaulana Mahina workforce apartments in Wailuku, Maui
An official blessing was held on Monday for the new Kaulana Mahina development in Central Maui. Kaulana Mahina features long-term workforce rentals and a community/recreation center, on 14.4 acres in Wailuku. The site is bound by Waiʻale Road (east), Kuikahi Drive (north) and Honoapiʻilani Highway (west). “This will...
mauinow.com
Final EA published for Kēōkea Farm Lots Association community center
The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has published its final Environmental Assessment with a Finding of No Significant Impact for the proposed Kēōkea Farm Lots Association Community Center in Kēōkea on Maui. A review of the significant criteria outlined, has not identified significant adverse effects on...
mauinow.com
2022 Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival, Aug. 27 at Lahaina Banyan Tree
The 2022 Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival returns to an “in person” event under the shade of the Lahaina Banyan Tree on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy free keiki activities, local eats, workshops, Hawaiʻi made crafts, Hawaiian music, and hula.
mauinow.com
New executive director named to Maui Hui Mālama
Tamara Tanaka has been named the new Executive Director of Maui Hui Mālama, a nonprofit organization which provides programs to help Maui youth overcome barriers to education, careers, and cultural goals. She replaces Chelsie Evans who recently accepted the Executive Director role at Hawaiian Community Assets. Tamara has a...
mauinow.com
Finalists named for 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year
Waiheʻe Elementaryʻs curriculum coordinator, Malia Draper, and Lahainaluna math teacher Cornelio “CJ” Ancheta, are among the list of 15 educators across the state selected as finalists for the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education made the announcement on...
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Aug. 7, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 7, 2022. May they rest in peace. Michael David Blum, 49 passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2022. Michael was born on May 18, 1973 in Hawaiʻi, he moved to Jim Thorpe, PA where he spent most of his childhood years then he moved back to Hawaiʻi later in life and he last resided in Wailuku, Hawaiʻi.
mauinow.com
Water conservation urged for Nāpili- Honokōwai and Honokōhau Valley on Maui
The Department of Water Supply is asking residents of Nāpili-Honokōwai and Honokōhau Valley in West Maui to conserve water because of a power outage this morning in the Nāpili area. Department officials say water conservation will help reduce demand and extend existing water supplies. Conservation measures...
travelawaits.com
Hawaii County Follows Maui’s Lead, Decides To Ban These Types Of Sunscreens
More areas in Hawaii are banning certain sunscreens when a new law goes into effect later this year. Hawaii County passed a law banning the sale of non-mineral sunscreens. This means sunscreens containing any active ingredient other than titanium dioxide and zinc oxide will be banned from sale on Hawaii Island starting December 1.
mauinow.com
Maui County had record 8,149 firearms registered in 2021
In 2021, Maui County had record high numbers for firearm permits processed (2,938), firearms registered (8,149) and firearms imported (3,763), according to an annual report released today by the Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General. The number of firearms registered increased by 3,482 from 2019, when Maui County processed...
Power outage prompts call for water conservation on Maui
The County of Maui is asking residents to conserve water due to a power outage that took place in the Napili area.
mauinow.com
WATCH: Pacific Cancer Foundation Kicks Off ‘Go Pink! Challenge’ with Logo Contest
Maui Mayor Michael Victorino along with the Maui Police and Fire Departments teamed up with Pacific Cancer foundation to launch its annual “GO PINK! Challenge” on Friday, Aug. 5. The Pacific Cancer Foundation campaign raises funds and awareness for Maui’s cancer community. “For years, Maui Public Safety...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ban on disposable bodyboards goes into effect on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ban on disposable bodyboards is now effect in Maui County. Boards made of polystyrene cannot be sold or rented. Officials said the ban was created because the boards break easily and spread foam on the beach creating an environmental hazard. The ban was passed unanimously by...
mauinow.com
Can capping Maui visitor rooms help curb over-tourism? Groups continue to spar over proposal
Maui tourism industry representatives and other community members again sparred about whether putting caps on the number of visitor rooms will help mitigate over-tourism. Nearly 30 testifiers sounded off Tuesday at Maui Planning Commission, which is considering whether to recommend a measure that would make the two-year hotel construction moratorium more permanent.
mauinow.com
Voting delegates pass resolutions on Native Hawaiian housing, economic development
Councilmember and Presiding Officer Pro Tempore Tasha Kama (Kahului Residency District) today announced that both of the resolutions she introduced at the annual conference of the National Association of Counties were passed by voting delegates into NACo’s federal policy package. She first presented a resolution to the Community, Economic,...
mauinow.com
Ka Hale A Ke Ola receives donation to support homeless resources in Maui County
Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers, Inc., a shelter for homeless individuals on Maui, received another substantial donation from Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust to assist with their mission of breaking the cycle of homelessness on Maui. The monies will be used to cover increased costs for food and supplies at the shelters during these difficult inflationary times.
Maui County gets $25M grant for Waiale Road extension
The County of Maui has been awarded $25 million for the Waiale Road extension.
mauinow.com
Learn about becoming a US citizen at free seminar Aug. 23 in Spreckelsville
An adult citizenship education seminar is scheduled for Aug. 23 at the Kaunoa Senior Services Center, 401 Alakapa Place in Spreckelsville. The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is hosted by the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns’ Immigrant Services Division, in alliance with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services agency.
momswhothink.com
The Best Restaurants for Families on Maui
mauinow.com
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers hiring open house, Aug. 13
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Kahului is seeking to fill a few more crewmember positions for the opening of the brand’s first Maui restaurant later this month located by Lowe’s and American Saving Bank at 176 Ho’okele Street, Kahului, HI 96732 across from the Puʻunēnē Shopping Center.
