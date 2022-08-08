ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermann, MO

Ozarks First.com

Downtown Shopping at Hermann, MO

Hermann, MO has a ton of shopping to offer in its downtown. If you are planning a trip be sure to check out visithermann.com to help plan your amazing getaway.
HERMANN, MO
Hermann, MO
Missouri Lifestyle
Boone Country Connection

New Melle Country Market Music Festival Sept. 10

New Melle Country Market is hosting the 2nd Annual New Melle Music Festival on September 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last year the Festival had over 1000 visitors, and a bigger crowd is expected this year. The music will play in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then 2 to 6 p.m. and will feature Chris Lozano and the Coyote Band.
NEW MELLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Union to have extra Rummage Sale

After brutal February weather, the Union Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Rummage Sale has been among the first signs of spring in recent years. But this year, it also will ring in fall. The city is trying a second Rummage Sale, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday,...
UNION, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Ballwin Taco Bell Goes Up in Flames

A Taco Bell in Ballwin was gutted by fire early this morning. According to Fox 2 News, drivers passing by the 1300 block of Manchester around 3 a.m. noticed flames inside the fast food restaurant. Fire crews responded to find the building's roof and insides had been extensively damaged by the blaze.
BALLWIN, MO
FOX 2

Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Groundbreaking ceremony for Chesterfield Complex begins today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art sports complex in the Chesterfield Valley begins Tuesday. The complex will be the largest indoor volleyball and basketball complex in the region. The ceremony will be a symbolic one because the ground has already been broken at the Chesterfield Sports Complex located at 150 North Eatherton Road. Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation will be here talking about the new complex and what it brings to not just Chesterfield but the whole St. Louis area.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX 2

Wentzville woman beats childhood cancer, now gives back

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Cancer has touched a Wentzville, Missouri woman’s life in more ways than one, and now she’s giving back. Bri Rogers-Brooks was diagnosed with epithelioid sarcoma in 2005 when she was 10 years old. Her father passed away from lung cancer in 2014 when she was 21. Now she uses his birthday as […]
WENTZVILLE, MO
KSDK

Lafayette High School grad stars for colorful Savannah Bananas

BALLWIN, Mo. — By now there's a decent chance you've heard of the Savannah Bananas. They're a summer college team in the Coastal Plain League that focuses on fun, just as much as baseball. The team often goes viral on social media for their wacky promotions, fan engagement and...
BALLWIN, MO
scenicstates.com

The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri

If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
MISSOURI STATE
timesnewspapers.com

Vehicle, Body Recovered From Deer Creek Was That Of Webster Groves Man

Friends and family members will gather this weekend to celebrate and remember the life of longtime Webster Groves resident Randal “Randy” Howland. Howland, 62, died last week after his vehicle crashed into Deer Creek. His death was not related to the recent flooding of Deer Creek, but likely caused by a medical condition.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO

