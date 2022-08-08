Read full article on original website
This peaceful retreat on a cattle farm in Steelville, Missouri, is an excellent getaway for peace-seeking beef lovers.
Occasionally you find a place that supersedes expectations, and this is one of those instances. My significant other and I decided to find a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of life in the big city, work, and stress.
Downtown Shopping at Hermann, MO
Hermann, MO has a ton of shopping to offer in its downtown. If you are planning a trip be sure to check out visithermann.com to help plan your amazing getaway.
'A Little Hi'; a mini version of the signature Hi-Pointe Drive-In to open up
ST. LOUIS — Hi-Pointe Drive-In announced Wednesday it will be opening a spinoff concept, "A Little Hi." A Little Hi will be a mini version of the popular Hi-Pointe Drive-In, slimming down the size and menu. “Since we opened our first location in 2017, we have pushed the limits...
Humane Society of Missouri slashes adoption fees on pitbulls through August
Through the end of August, the Humane Society will slash adoption fees on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixed breeds.
Boone Country Connection
New Melle Country Market Music Festival Sept. 10
New Melle Country Market is hosting the 2nd Annual New Melle Music Festival on September 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last year the Festival had over 1000 visitors, and a bigger crowd is expected this year. The music will play in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then 2 to 6 p.m. and will feature Chris Lozano and the Coyote Band.
Festus airport closing down for good
The Festus airport is closing down, much to the surprise of nearby residents – and the airport’s board. KMOX discusses what effects the closure will have.
Take A Look At This Hideaway Home For A Writer Or Superhero (Saint Peters, MO Real Estate)
Check out this unusual real estate property listed for sale in Saint Peters, MO. It is hidden in the woods, set off from the road, but with a nice yard and an even nicer home. It’s an unusual design making it the perfect fit for for a writer or a superhero team. We take a look at the inside in this video.
Are you a lotto winner? Tickets worth at least $1M sold in the St. Louis area
Two lotto tickets worth at least a million dollars each were sold in the St. Louis area last night. The Missouri Lottery is still looking for the winners.
Sunflowers in yard may land St. Peters man in court, again
The City of St. Peters is threatening to take a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
Two winning lottery tickets sold, 2 new Missouri millionaires
ST. LOUIS — There are two new millionaires after two winning tickets were sold in the St. Louis area. The Missouri Lottery announced Thursday there were two separate tickets sold for drawings last night, resulting in two new millionaires. The first ticket was sold at Stevenson’s Hi-Pointe Service &...
Union to have extra Rummage Sale
After brutal February weather, the Union Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Rummage Sale has been among the first signs of spring in recent years. But this year, it also will ring in fall. The city is trying a second Rummage Sale, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday,...
Ballwin Taco Bell Goes Up in Flames
A Taco Bell in Ballwin was gutted by fire early this morning. According to Fox 2 News, drivers passing by the 1300 block of Manchester around 3 a.m. noticed flames inside the fast food restaurant. Fire crews responded to find the building's roof and insides had been extensively damaged by the blaze.
Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption
ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
Groundbreaking ceremony for Chesterfield Complex begins today
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art sports complex in the Chesterfield Valley begins Tuesday. The complex will be the largest indoor volleyball and basketball complex in the region. The ceremony will be a symbolic one because the ground has already been broken at the Chesterfield Sports Complex located at 150 North Eatherton Road. Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation will be here talking about the new complex and what it brings to not just Chesterfield but the whole St. Louis area.
Wentzville woman beats childhood cancer, now gives back
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Cancer has touched a Wentzville, Missouri woman’s life in more ways than one, and now she’s giving back. Bri Rogers-Brooks was diagnosed with epithelioid sarcoma in 2005 when she was 10 years old. Her father passed away from lung cancer in 2014 when she was 21. Now she uses his birthday as […]
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
Lafayette High School grad stars for colorful Savannah Bananas
BALLWIN, Mo. — By now there's a decent chance you've heard of the Savannah Bananas. They're a summer college team in the Coastal Plain League that focuses on fun, just as much as baseball. The team often goes viral on social media for their wacky promotions, fan engagement and...
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A mother’s pain is turning into a plea after her son was shot and killed after being robbed while taking a nap in his car. Demario Smith was a University City High School honor roll student, he was murdered weeks before his sophomore year at Morehouse College.
The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri
If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
Vehicle, Body Recovered From Deer Creek Was That Of Webster Groves Man
Friends and family members will gather this weekend to celebrate and remember the life of longtime Webster Groves resident Randal “Randy” Howland. Howland, 62, died last week after his vehicle crashed into Deer Creek. His death was not related to the recent flooding of Deer Creek, but likely caused by a medical condition.
