Tyler, TX

‘All together’: Troup Elementary School kicks off academic school year

Students and parents filled the sidewalks at Troup Elementary School on Wednesday to usher in the new academic year. The halls were full of excitement from children as parents walked them to their respective classrooms for their first day. Teachers and staff were also excited to be back on campus.
