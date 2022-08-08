ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan prosecutor among colleagues opposing Florida law

(The Center Square) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday she has joined 15 other state attorneys general in an amicus brief in protest of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act. The brief was filed Thursday of last week in the U.S. District Court for the Northern...
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Study: Illinois has some work to do when it comes to free speech

(The Center Square) – A new study on state laws that regulate political speech argues Illinois could do better in some key areas. According to the Institute for Free Speech, which produced the report, “The Free Speech Index” examines how well each state supports the free speech and association rights of individuals and groups interested in speaking about candidates, issues of public policy, and their government.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Lost Creek, KY
State
Kentucky State
KPVI Newschannel 6

California lawmakers oppose online sports betting initiative

(The Center Square) – As a battle at the ballot box in November is brewing between two California sports betting initiatives, Democratic and Republican legislative leaders have announced opposition to the measure allowing online wagering in California. Senate and Assembly leadership on both sides of the aisle have come...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Feds intervene as wait times for Missouri Medicaid surpass 100 days

JEFFERSON CITY — Waiting times for low-income Missourians seeking government-funded health insurance have gotten so long the federal government has had to step in to help. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved a plan July 11 to assist the state in reducing application processing times for the state’s expanded Medicaid program. Those wait times have have stretched to more than 100 days.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Policy group questions incentive packages for Ohio’s Intel plant

(The Center Square) – When President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law Tuesday, it most likely meant a third round of government incentives for Intel and it’s planned $20 billion semiconductor plant in central Ohio, leaving some concerned with the amount of taxpayer money being funneled to the company.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hal Rogers
KPVI Newschannel 6

AG Nessel: state prevails in Whitmer kidnapping motions

(The Center Square) – The state of Michigan prevailed in motions against three alleged members of the Wolverine Watchmen accused of plotting to storm the state Capitol building and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “We must send a clear message that those who seek to do violence against our institutions...
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Some close Washington primary races remain to be decided

(The Center Square) – While most races in last Tuesday's Washington state primary election have been decided, there are a few close contests where the results remain unclear. In the race for Washigton's 3rd Congressional District, Republican challenger Joe Kent has, in methodical fashion, overtaken fellow Republican incumbent U.S....
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mississippi receives $15.4M in transportation infrastructure investments

(The Center Square) – A new infrastructure investment is coming to Mississippi. Three grants, totaling $15.4 million, have been designated to support three transportation projects and were awarded through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity grant program, administered through the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-MS, said.
YAZOO CITY, MS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Advocates warn Pennsylvania hydrogen hub expensive, inefficient

(The Center Square) – The possibility of building a hydrogen hub in Pennsylvania, and the federal funds that would follow, has attracted interest from both Republicans and Democrats. A recent House Democratic Policy Committee hearing highlighted the tension between a hub’s economic potential and environmental protection. “I wanted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky General Assembly#Western Kentucky#Kentucky Governor#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Kentuckians#Americans
KPVI Newschannel 6

Incarceration rates vary across Nevada, new report shows

(The Center Square) – Depending on where one lives in Nevada, their chances of being incarcerated vary greatly. Although the state imprisonment rate is 252 residents per 100,000 residents in Nevada, people in some parts of the state are far more likely to end up behind bars than others, according to a new report from the Silver State Voices, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, and the Prison Policy Initiative.
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan gives manufacturer $325K for business expansion

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers will give $325,000 to a private manufacturer in exchange for 50 promised jobs in the Upper Peninsula. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that manufacturer LP Building Solutions will spend $194 million expanding its operations in Sagola Township.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon

Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Oregon using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hawaii sharing $78 million opioid settlement with four counties

(The Center Square) - Hawaii will split a $78 million opioid settlement with Kauai, Hawaii, Maui and Honolulu counties, Gov. David Ige said. The money is Hawaii’s share of a $26 billion settlement with three drug distributors and Johnson and Johnson, according to a news release from Ige’s office.
HAWAII STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois quick hits: IDOC held in contempt over alleged elder abuse

A federal judge has found the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to make systemic health care improvements following a lawsuit from more than a decade ago. A report found older inmates were left sitting in their own waste, developed bed sores, and had cancer symptoms...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy