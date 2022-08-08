Read full article on original website
DNR Helicopters and Firefighters Knock Down South Thurston County Brush Fire Before It Threatens Structures
West Thurston Fire Authority Chief Robert Scott told The Chronicle Thursday afternoon that a brush fire in Rochester had been halted by around 3:15 p.m. after a swift response by firefighters and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) helicopters. The fire, which was located south of 183rd Avenue Southwest in the...
Holding the Line: Fire Prevention Starts Well Before Fire Season, West Thurston Fire Chief Says
Forest fires like the one that broke out between Bucoda and Centralia on Monday, where density of the forest prevented firefighters from attacking the flames themselves and prompted a helicopter response from the Department of Natural Resources, are always concerning. But as dangerous as forest fires are, the thought of...
Fast-Moving House Fire Kills One on Thursday in Mason County
A house fire claimed the life of one and injured another on Thursday in Mason County. Central Mason Fire & EMS reported that they were dispatched to the scene at about 2:50 p.m. on Thursday and were advised of heavy fire conditions at the single-family house. When they arrived, they found the victim on the floor near a window. Another person at the home survived and was taken to Mason General Hospital with severe smoke inhalation.
Forest Service Road 23 in Randle to Undergo Closure for Culvert Replacement
The Forest Service will close Forest Road 23 in Randle between mileposts 9.5 and 10 to install a culvert from Aug. 22 to Sept. 20. “We have been letting folks know this would happen this summer, and received our two-week notice from the contractor,” wrote acting Cowlitz Valley District Ranger James Donahey in an email this week.
‘Massive amount of stolen property’ found after shots fired in Yelm
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several stolen vehicles were found along with illegal or stolen guns and other stolen property in Yelm on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a “suspicious circumstance” in the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm around 11:50 a.m.
KXRO.com
False alarm on IED; officials warn to avoid potential explosives
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office is warning residents not to touch, or even approach, something that looks like it could be an explosive. On Friday, GHSO reports that a Weyerhaeuser employee found what appeared to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near the A-line logging road gate off of the Middle Satsop Road outside of Montesano.
KXRO.com
Aberdeen/Hoquiam to receive $50 million for North Shore Levee
The North Shore Levee Project has received $50 million toward completion. Seven Washington community projects were recently awarded FEMA funding under the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) and Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) programs. This includes the $50 million for the Levee project for the cities of Aberdeen and...
Lost ram finds home at Graham fire station
GRAHAM, Wash. — Graham firefighters rescued a lost ram wandering the streets last week. Although they're reluctant to give him a name. ”We’ve just been calling it the ‘Graham Ram,’” said Graham Fire & Rescue Captain Andrew Kolabis. “I think out of maybe out of fear of attachment we haven’t given him a name yet.”
Mayor, Fire Chief Spring Into Action When Trash Near Railroad Tracks in Chehalis Is Live Streamed Across Globe
When a live video feed popular with railroad enthusiasts around the world displayed a messy scene in Chehalis last weekend, a pair of public servants sprang into action. It started when viewers of a live Virtual Railfan feed on tracks near the Lewis County Historical Museum pointed out trash and shopping carts that had been left by apparent transients on Saturday.
KOMO News
Lightning causes power outages, electrical fire as a storm rolls through the Puget Sound
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Public Utilities says around 9,500 customers were without power Wednesday morning due to lightning strikes. A thunderstorm rolled through the south sound area Wednesday morning and made its way northwest over West Seattle and Bainbridge Island. Off the shore of Tacoma, lightning hit a boat near...
Fire at multicare Tacoma general? Lots of fire trucks and smoke, anyone know what’s going on?
Fire at multicare Tacoma general? Lots of fire trucks and smoke, anyone know what’s going on?. Maybe some people are stuck in the elevator. When I worked at Saint Joe’s the fire department would help people that were stuck elevators.
Toledo Contracts With Winlock for Temporary Police Service
The City of Toledo has contracted the Winlock Police Department to provide temporary law enforcement in the Toledo area while the city works to hire a new police chief and officers. “They won’t be physically here because they have to work in Winlock, but if there’s a 911 call they’ll...
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
Onalaska Man Accused of Striking Neighbor’s Door With Sword
An Onalaska man is facing charges in Lewis County District Court after he allegedly struck a neighbor’s front door with a sword on Monday. Clifford Lee Stone Jr., 51, is accused of going onto a neighbor’s property with a sword, attempting to open the door and, when the door wouldn’t open, striking it with the sword. He then reportedly fled on foot, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
CDC Lowers Thurston County's COVID-19 Risk Level Amid Drop in Activity
COVID-19 activity fell in Thurston County in late July, lowering transmission risks. Public Health and Social Services reported 499 additional cases and two deaths for the week of Aug. 1-7. This followed 487 cases and 10 deaths reported the week of July 25-31. Twelve people died of COVID over the...
Chehalis Basin Board Flood Mitigation, Aquatic Species Restoration Efforts Continue
With temperatures soaring into the 80s and 90s and several months with less rain than the region historically gets, it’s understandable if the topic of flooding is far from the minds of area residents. For policymakers, though, it has been an active summer for planning and funding flood mitigation...
q13fox.com
3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
Packwood Mountain Fly-In Draws in 22 Aircraft
Pilots and their passengers from as far away as Renton and Tacoma flew into Packwood on July 30 for the sixth annual Packwood Mountain Fly-In, according to a news release from Lewis County. Participants comprised of 22 small aircraft, including a Cessna 150 and a Lake Renegade Amphibian Seaplane, took...
Chehalis Council Hears Concerns Over Traffic and Safety on Southwest 21st Street
The Chehalis City Council on Monday night listened to concerns from a Chehalis resident over traffic and safety on Southwest 21st Street. While several topics were discussed during the council’s bi-weekly meeting — from transportation project funding issues to the recent ChehalisFest — the biggest topic of discussion was traffic and safety issues revolving around businesses on 21st Street in south Chehalis.
Man Fleeing From Police Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
The Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler attempted to stop a red Ford Truck travelling south on Pacific Avenue. The officer believed that the driver was severely impaired. The trooper stated that the driver almost hit a pedestrian. The driver was driving on the sidewalks, endangering pedestrians. The troopers followed him...
