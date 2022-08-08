ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucoda, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Fast-Moving House Fire Kills One on Thursday in Mason County

A house fire claimed the life of one and injured another on Thursday in Mason County. Central Mason Fire & EMS reported that they were dispatched to the scene at about 2:50 p.m. on Thursday and were advised of heavy fire conditions at the single-family house. When they arrived, they found the victim on the floor near a window. Another person at the home survived and was taken to Mason General Hospital with severe smoke inhalation.
MASON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Forest Service Road 23 in Randle to Undergo Closure for Culvert Replacement

The Forest Service will close Forest Road 23 in Randle between mileposts 9.5 and 10 to install a culvert from Aug. 22 to Sept. 20. “We have been letting folks know this would happen this summer, and received our two-week notice from the contractor,” wrote acting Cowlitz Valley District Ranger James Donahey in an email this week.
RANDLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Bucoda, WA
Centralia, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Centralia, WA
Thurston County, WA
Crime & Safety
KXRO.com

False alarm on IED; officials warn to avoid potential explosives

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office is warning residents not to touch, or even approach, something that looks like it could be an explosive. On Friday, GHSO reports that a Weyerhaeuser employee found what appeared to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near the A-line logging road gate off of the Middle Satsop Road outside of Montesano.
MONTESANO, WA
KXRO.com

Aberdeen/Hoquiam to receive $50 million for North Shore Levee

The North Shore Levee Project has received $50 million toward completion. Seven Washington community projects were recently awarded FEMA funding under the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) and Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) programs. This includes the $50 million for the Levee project for the cities of Aberdeen and...
ABERDEEN, WA
KING 5

Lost ram finds home at Graham fire station

GRAHAM, Wash. — Graham firefighters rescued a lost ram wandering the streets last week. Although they're reluctant to give him a name. ”We’ve just been calling it the ‘Graham Ram,’” said Graham Fire & Rescue Captain Andrew Kolabis. “I think out of maybe out of fear of attachment we haven’t given him a name yet.”
GRAHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#A Forest#Wildfire#Helicopters#Troy
Chronicle

Mayor, Fire Chief Spring Into Action When Trash Near Railroad Tracks in Chehalis Is Live Streamed Across Globe

When a live video feed popular with railroad enthusiasts around the world displayed a messy scene in Chehalis last weekend, a pair of public servants sprang into action. It started when viewers of a live Virtual Railfan feed on tracks near the Lewis County Historical Museum pointed out trash and shopping carts that had been left by apparent transients on Saturday.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Toledo Contracts With Winlock for Temporary Police Service

The City of Toledo has contracted the Winlock Police Department to provide temporary law enforcement in the Toledo area while the city works to hire a new police chief and officers. “They won’t be physically here because they have to work in Winlock, but if there’s a 911 call they’ll...
TOLEDO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chronicle

Onalaska Man Accused of Striking Neighbor’s Door With Sword

An Onalaska man is facing charges in Lewis County District Court after he allegedly struck a neighbor’s front door with a sword on Monday. Clifford Lee Stone Jr., 51, is accused of going onto a neighbor’s property with a sword, attempting to open the door and, when the door wouldn’t open, striking it with the sword. He then reportedly fled on foot, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
ONALASKA, WA
q13fox.com

3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Packwood Mountain Fly-In Draws in 22 Aircraft

Pilots and their passengers from as far away as Renton and Tacoma flew into Packwood on July 30 for the sixth annual Packwood Mountain Fly-In, according to a news release from Lewis County. Participants comprised of 22 small aircraft, including a Cessna 150 and a Lake Renegade Amphibian Seaplane, took...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Council Hears Concerns Over Traffic and Safety on Southwest 21st Street

The Chehalis City Council on Monday night listened to concerns from a Chehalis resident over traffic and safety on Southwest 21st Street. While several topics were discussed during the council’s bi-weekly meeting — from transportation project funding issues to the recent ChehalisFest — the biggest topic of discussion was traffic and safety issues revolving around businesses on 21st Street in south Chehalis.
CHEHALIS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy