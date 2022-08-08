A former employee of Twitter was found guilty Tuesday of spying on behalf of Saudi Arabia in federal court in San Francisco after a two-week trial. Ahmad Abouammo worked at Twitter from 2013 to 2015, and during that time he passed information about accounts critical of the Saudi government in exchange for over $300,000 and an expensive gold watch, according to the federal government’s case. Adbouammo was found guilty of six of the spying-related charges, and not guilty on five other charges related to wire fraud.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO